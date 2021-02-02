The 5-Minute Wellness Habit Serena Williams Does Every Single Day

Although she's been jet-setting around the world as a professional tennis player since she was a teenager, these days, Serena Williams' favorite getaways are all in her head — literally. "My daughter and I love to use our imaginations to go anywhere we want from the comfort and safety of our backyard," says Williams to TZR via email. "The zoo has become our new favorite place 'to go.'"

Yes, if you ever want to join the 39-year-old pro-athlete and 3-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian on one of their adventures, just scroll through Williams' Instagram feed. From mommy-and-me Disney Princess dress-up sessions to high-energy tennis matches, this dynamic duo is truly a sight to see. In fact, Williams' latest campaign with travel company Away was inspired by some of the make-believe vacations she's taken with her daughter and husband (Alexis Ohanian) this past year. "We had a lot of fun with this idea when doing the photo shoot for this collection," says Williams. "We really playfully recreated some of my favorite cities using backdrops, props, and even a kiddie pool. While stuck at home, it’s been really fun to get creative and figure out new ways to satisfy our wanderlust."

That's not to say Williams isn't looking forward to hitting the road again with her family in tow. The new collaboration with Away — the athlete's second with the brand — is inspired by her own family-centric travel needs. "I wanted to create a collection that spoke to traveling as a family, since it's one of the most important things to me," says Williams. "This collection includes a Kid’s Carry-On, a Pet Carrier, as well as a full line of luggage and travel accessories. [...] Like many people, I’ve been dreaming of the world opening back up, and this collection is already inspiring me to plan some new adventures when it’s safe."

In the meantime, it's imaginary zoo trips, Disney sing-alongs, and baking parties with Olympia for this 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion. And she'd have it no other way: "This time has really allowed us to connect and play together, so I am very grateful."

Ahead, Williams gives TZR the rundown on what gets — and keeps — her — moving right now. From five-minutes of stillness to finding joy in a killer pair of shoes, it doesn't get much more relatable than Serena Williams.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

What new items or features in this Away collaboration are you most excited about?

We didn’t have a Kid’s Carry-On in our first drop so I’m thrilled Olympia will now be able to have her own matching suitcase! I also love the Pet Carrier in this collection, especially since I always travel with my dog, Chip.

What new concerns or priorities do you have when traveling now that you didn’t have maybe five or six years ago?

Over the years, I’ve been able to create a system for packing that keeps me less stressed while traveling, especially when I’m packing for the whole family. I start laying things out at least a week in advance and use Away’s packing cubes to stay organized and keep track of all my ‘must pack’ essentials.

How much are you traveling these days?

Very rarely! This is probably the longest I’ve stayed in one place since I was a teenager.

OK, let's talk day-to-day life. What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?

Pray.

What are you listening to these days?

Any '80s playlist.

What’s your go-to secret weapon when you want to look and feel good?

A killer pair of shoes.

Do you have a favorite workout/wellness practice?

No matter how busy my day is, I always take at least five minutes everyday to be still. Whether that’s reading my Bible or just watching Olympia play, I value those moments of quiet. They help reset my mind for the rest of the day.

Where are you dreaming of traveling to? Why?

After all this time spent at home in the Florida sun, anywhere with snow sounds wonderful!

When you have the chance to treat yourself, what do you do?

I tend to spend every second of down time with my daughter, Olympia, usually playing outside.

One thing you can’t live without is…

My Bible.

What are you saving up for at the moment?

The future. If the pandemic has taught me anything, it's to be prepared for the unexpected.

Do you remember your first big splurge? Do you still own it?

I usually just invest...I’m really bad at pampering myself.

What’s the best piece of relationship advice you’ve ever received?

Learn to love yourself first.

What’s a healthy meal you always make/order?

I love a good hummus and veggie plate or tacos!

What’s the small stress-saving luxury you swear by at home?

A really nice toaster oven! It’s so versatile.

One thing you want to go back and tell your younger self?

Perfection is an impossible goal. Be proud of who you are and where you come from.