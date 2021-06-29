The Travel Brand Meghan Markle Loves Finally Launched A Cosmetics Bag

Organized travelers know that a suitcase alone will simply not suffice. To truly keep your things in order, you need an array of accessories like packing cubes and pouches, to say the very least. It’s obvious celebrity-adored travel company Away understands this. The brand offers not only a large selection of its beloved suitcases, but also jewelry bags, weekenders, and garment sleeves, among many other useful products. Which is why it comes as no surprise that it’s continuing to expand that selection — most recently with the Away Cosmetics Bag, which launched on June 29 to the joy of many avid fans.

Yep, up until now, its comprehensive lineup actually didn’t include this accessory — a cosmetics bag — that’s often considered a necessity; if you’d used the brand’s items to travel before, you would have had to use one of its toiletry holders as a substitute. And while those probably would have worked great, most people who use cosmetics know that there are specific features that are nice to have in a case that carries your makeup.

Clearly, Away realized that, and turned them into a reality. The Cosmetics Bag, now available on its site and its retail locations, runs at $75 and comes in a black and soft pink colorway, respectively. And while it does have some of the same thoughtful features of Away’s toiletry bags (a water-resistant nylon body and wipeable interior, to name a few), it also comes with some additional details of its own.

One of the most notable of those is the top lid, which includes a detachable makeup brush roll that snaps on, or alternatively, can be used separately. On top of that, the bag’s bottom compartment has a wide opening and large interior, to make packing easier. To boot, the bag has transparent pockets so that you can see everything you packed at a glance, rather than having to dig around or peer into dark, narrow compartments. And naturally, it’s made to fit perfectly into your Away suitcase.

Away has long been a favorite of celebrities — Meghan Markle herself is a fan, and major stars such as Jasmine Tookes, Jessica Alba, and Emma Roberts have also been known to use the brand’s bags from time to time. It’s not hard to see why: The brand puts as much thought into each of its suitcases as it does its accessories, making them sleek, simple, and seamless to use together. Fortunately, it’s continuing that trend with its newest launch, which you can add to your Away collection by heading to the brand’s site or stores — or, by scrolling to shop it ahead.

