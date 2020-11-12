Away's sleek suitcases may have been the status airport accessory of the past few years, but as of November, the brand is ensuring that that product isn't its only offering that's ubiquitous with avid travelers. That's thanks to Away's new bags and accessories, which the brand is adding to its core collection as of Nov. 12 along with a limited-edition holiday drop on Nov. 19 that will include seasonal colors and fabrics.

It's not a small launch, either — Away is more than doubling its current bags and accessories categories with these new launches. And though you might think it's a strange time to add a bunch of new products to a travel line, well, there was a strategic reason behind it.

"As a brand, we’ve always had plans to expand outside of our core assortment of luggage, bags and accessories," said Cuan Hanly, Away's SVP of Product Design and Merchandise, in a press email. "When the pandemic hit in March, our team immediately knew that we needed to accelerate our development timeline in order to respond to the lifestyle changes that were taking place."

Thus, several new pieces were born, which took key customer feedback and insights into account and delivered just in time to give holiday travelers a set of tools to meet their new needs. "We’re excited to deliver these new versatile styles for our community, especially with the holiday season right around the corner, which we know will look and feel quite different this year," continued Hanly. "Despite the uncertainty, we’re confident that these pieces will serve the ever-evolving needs of travelers, both now and into the future."

Courtesy of Away Courtesy of Away

As for what's actually launching? Away's backpack selection is expanding with The Front Pocket Backpack and The Zip Backpack, both $195. It's also adding some work-friendly items with a $195 Laptop Bag and a $145 Messenger Bag, along with The Sling Bag for $125, which is essentially a sleek and roomy fanny pack.

In terms of accessories, there's a big focus on toiletries: Away is launching four different pieces focused on holding your beauty products, including The Large Toiletry Bag ($75), The Small Toiletry Bag ($55), The Hanging Toiletry Bag ($75), and The Clear Pouch Set ($45). Additionally, the brand is adding a wallet and card holder, a very organized jewelry box, and two sizes of a shoe cube.

Courtesy of Away Courtesy of Away

Across both the new core collection additions and the forthcoming holiday drops, the lineup ranges from under $50 to under $300. Upon launch, each piece will be available on Away's site. Shop some of The Zoe Report's top picks from the new bags and accessories, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.