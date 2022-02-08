Article’s Presidents’ Day Sale Is Already Here & Features Tons Of Home Decor Essentials

While it may seem like the post-Christmas sales that happen every year are the best way to refresh your home for less, that’s actually not always the case. In fact, there are plenty of opportunities to save that happen shortly thereafter. Take Article’s Presidents’ Day sale, for example — it started as early as Feb. 7, and features up to 20 percent off more than 100 home decor essentials, meaning there are tons of opportunities to score deals on items you’ll actually want.

The best part about this particular sale? There’s plenty of time to shop. The markdowns are happening until Feb. 21, so for a little over two weeks you can snag pieces like this dreamy white sofa for $1,199, this minimalist ivory rug for $1,049, or even smaller basics like this matte black sconce lamp for $79.

And though design essentials are a major part of the deals included, rest assured — the trendy decorators of the world also have plenty of-the-moment finds to add to cart. Love sage green? This office chair comes in the hue and is only $69 during the sale. More into creative lighting? Grab this now-$89 perforated lamp, which provides the perfect way to recreate the Gabrielle Union-approved clustered lighting trend.

Article’s first sale of the year isn’t one to miss, so head over to the sale page now to browse all the deals, or keep scrolling to see TZR’s picks.

