Serena Williams & Gabrielle Union Style This Artistic Lighting Trend In Totally Different Ways

It’s about that time of year when the new decor trends begin to emerge — people are refreshing their spaces, and replacing the old and tired with the new and hot. Thus, you’ve probably noticed some already: sage green, thrift-store finds, and maximalism, to name a few. While many, like those, are clearly established, though, there are others that are quite new, making it the perfect time to hop on board. That includes the clustered lighting trend, a unique look that celebrities are quietly but surely getting on board with.

Case in point: the homes of Serena Williams and Gabrielle Union, both of which feature the trend. And no, it’s not the Christmas tree cluster lights you’re thinking of that they have in their spaces. Rather, the look entails strategically placed groups of lights, which have been paired together to form a sort of art-installation-type display.

It’s a cool and unexpected idea, and one that is infinitely versatile. In fact, the two celebrities proved that with the recent photos they shared of the lighting displays in their spaces. Because while both Williams and Union have their own interesting clusters, each went in a completely different direction in terms of how they styled the look.

Williams, for example, shared a recent video of herself on Instagram sitting at a table, above which hung several pendant lights in a mix of various styles. Overall, the effect was eclectic and playful, and a welcome departure from the usual grouping of a few identical pieces. That said, it was nothing at all like the lighting display Union chose for her minimalist home.

In fact, Union’s is so different, it takes a second look to tell they’re the same trend at all. Instead of hanging pendants, the Bring It On alum created a wall of small, rectangular black sconces in her house. Unlike Williams’ selection, Union’s was pared back and slightly more uniform — though no less interesting or unique.

Though it may be difficult to decide which direction to take with this trend after seeing both of these versions, there’s no question that it’s a movement worth trying in 2022. That’s especially true since you don’t have to go with either celebrity-approved way at all; rather, you can make a cluster of lighting all your own, depending on your personal style. Try it now with the pieces, ahead.

