Hands Down, These Are The Best Modern Furniture Stores On The Web

There are some decor styles that are just downright impossible to shop for. That’s absolutely not the case with modern furniture; in fact, the list of stores that carry this category is practically endless. And while that’s certainly great when it comes to having choices, it’s actually not always ideal. Because when there’s too much to choose from, it can sometimes be worse than having few options at all.

If you count yourself in the group of overwhelmed people with no idea where to start in your modern furniture shopping journey, don’t fret. Because though it will certainly take you a while to dig through the endless stores, there are a few that are definitely better than all the others to help you narrow things down. Not only that, but each company has their own specific advantages, making it even easier to decide where you’re going to spend your money.

You’ll find all of that and more in the roundup of the best modern furniture stores ahead. From the brands offered to the average price range, these are all the details you need to know about our favorite retailers in this category. Continue scrolling, and prepare to never feel lost or confused when shopping for your modern home again.

Rove Concepts

Rove Concepts’ selection is elegant and timeless, but that’s not the only thing that sets this modern retailer apart. It actually handcrafts the majority of its furniture in an artisan workshop that it owns and operates. Thus, you can buy its sleek pieces with confidence, knowing that it’s able to maintain control over its products and their quality.

AllModern

AllModern’s name says it all — it’s got everything, and it’s all modern. The massive website features a range of modern styles (from minimalist to mid-century), as well as brand names like Jonathan Adler and Marimekko. Don’t let that intimidate you, though — you can also find plenty of good deals here, and most shipping is free.

Edloe Finch

Edloe Finch’s mission is to “manufacture chic modern furniture without the typical industry mark-ups.” That’s why, on its site (and on its site only — the brand operates exclusively online), you’ll find cool, current sofas, beds, dining tables, and more, all featuring sleek designs and a unique selection of colors. All, of course, at accessible prices.

CB2

For modern design mixed with current trends, you’ll rarely find a better resource than CB2. The sister brand to Crate & Barrel, it offers high-quality pieces for every room, often at surprisingly affordable prices. One of the best parts of CB2’s offerings, however, is its collaborations; it’s partnered with everyone from Goop to Kravitz Design, which always results in truly unique collections.

Design Within Reach

Design Within Reach is kind of the gold standard for serious modern furniture. With iconic brands like Knoll, Sarah Ellison, Georg Jensen, and more, it’s long been a go-to source for timeless, durable designs. However, it doesn’t come cheap — if you shop here, expect to find high prices indicative of the quality.

Industry West

On the hunt for chic basics at reasonable prices? Industry West is your store. It serves every space in the home, and offers up many classic designs. That doesn’t mean it’s boring, though; you can still find plenty of pieces with unexpected details and vibrant hues.

RH

You’ve heard of RH by this point — but the beloved furniture brand also has a modern series with lighting, dining sets, sofas, and more in this style. As with everything at RH, you won’t be finding any deals here. However, each piece features an elegant design and quality materials (such as Italian Carrara marble) that make it worth the price.

EQ3

Canadian brand EQ3 is all about thoughtfulness. Its approach to design is to focus on timelessness, rather than trends, so its products are meant to be kept forever. In addition, its product design, R&D, and custom upholstery manufacturing are all done at its headquarters in Winnipeg, Canada, and it’s deeply passionate about finding the best materials and the best partners. You won’t be buying any throw-away pieces here — EQ3 designs are meant to be investments you hold onto forever.

HEM

HEM is an independent design brand that collaborates with “designers whose bodies of work reflect their unique identities and opinions.” The colorful, playful company is also “obsessive” about quality, and makes its products responsibly in select European factories. So while its sofas, lighting, shelving, and more seem lighthearted and fun, you can rest assured that Hem is taking each design seriously (which is especially good since they do run on the pricier side).

TRNK

While not quite everything at TRNK would be considered modern, the design studio and curatorial platform sells a selection of furniture, objects, and artworks that are innovative and unique. It’s the first place you should look if you’re on the hunt for a statement piece that’s truly special — especially since the brand supports organizations like the Ali Forney Center and The Black Youth Project 100, and celebrates “evolving concepts of how and with whom we share space in contemporary society” through its work.

Beam Brooklyn

According to Beam’s site, this retailer has made it a mission to connect its “design-savvy customers to a curated selection of the newest and most brilliant furniture, lighting, and home goods” since 2013. To do so, it stocks a large selection of under-the-radar brands, while trying to be the first to share those with its shoppers. Its items are cool, funky, and imaginative, and span basically every home category you can imagine, making it a fun place to peruse when you’re decorating your home.

Dims.

“New-century modern” are the words Dims. uses to describe itself, but that doesn’t just apply to its fresh designs. “We want the future of design to look different from its past,” its website states. Thus, Dims. seeks diverse voices in the industry, and makes it a point to champion their work to a broad audience. In addition, it works hard to provide good design at the “fairest possible price.” Not only can you get ultra-cool, colorful, Instagram-friendly pieces here — you can rest easy knowing your money is going toward a business that’s all about operating responsibly and having a positive impact on the world.

Article

It’s pretty likely you’ve already shopped at Article if you’ve ever needed anything modern, stylish, and well-priced. That’s exactly what the brand has been offering since 2013: long-lasting, simply designed furniture for all areas of the home. It’s the perfect balance between high-end and cheap brands, offering up pieces for the bedroom, living room, outdoor areas, and more with an of-the-moment feel.