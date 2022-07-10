The warmer months are perfect for entertaining and enjoying the outdoors with your friends and family. Because of this, having a patio space — complete with summer essentials — that is inviting yet comfortable is crucial. An outdoor space is an extension of your indoor space, so when you’re decorating, approach it as you would another room in your house that you and your guests will enjoy.

When upgrading your patio for the summer, it’s important to think about what type of activities you value the most, while keeping space in mind. If you love to cook or entertain, make sure you have enough seating areas and a table for drinks and food. If you prefer a more relaxed space, create an outdoor living room with comfy sofas, pretty lights, and candles.

The furniture you choose for your space needs to be made from durable materials (to endure outdoor elements) while being functional and inviting. For example, metal is unaffected by sunlight and may last longer outside than furniture made from wood, plastic or rubber. A rug is bound to get wet or have something spilled on it. So, making sure your rug and other furniture is easily cleaned and water resistant is important.

An outdoor revamp may feel a little overwhelming and pricey but, luckily, you can easily liven up your outdoor space by implementing a few things like plants, a string of lights, and fun interchangeable pillow cases. Shop TZR’s top picks for summer ahead.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Patio Accents

This artificial hanging plant looks real but requires no upkeep. It’ll last on your patio all year long and will liven your space immediately. “Delighted with this purchase, these have been out on my porch over a month and have not faded at all,” read one review. “They look fresh and real.”

Whether they’re artificial or real, they’ll need a cute and secure place to be housed. This 100% solid bamboo shelf includes an anti-rust white carbon steel plate which will safely hold your greenery to create the perfect, relaxing vibe outside.

One reviewer raved about the quality of the stand. “I can't tell everyone enough how great the quality of this plant stand is,” they said. “It met all of my needs and was exactly what I was looking for from the size to the fact that it had rollers. I plan to bring in my plants from outside and then roll it outside once the winter season and cold is over.”

This cooler is lightweight and has the storage capacity to handle up to forty 12 oz. cans with ice. You’ll love having this on hand all summer long. “It is lightweight and comes fully assembled. It is not huge...the size of an ottoman, but perfect for a balcony or other smaller space,” says one reviewer. “It functions as extra seating. There is no drainage, but considering it is lightweight, dumping it is not a problem.”

Lighting

Lighten up your patio when the sun goes down with outdoor string lights. These bright options are suitable for any space size and will last during any season change, creating a magnetic, cozy vibe.

“Love, love, love these lights. We originally ordered two strings, and then went back and ordered two more,” one reviewer raved. “The color of the lights is great ... not the dark amber, but not stark white. I think the color is perfect. We have placed the lights in our backyard, and the ambience is wonderful. I definitely recommend these lights to anyone who wants to spruce up an outdoor space.”

There’s nothing worse than enjoying a great evening on your patio then realizing you’ve been bitten by mosquitos. Made with soy wax and natural citronella oil, this candle has an amazing aroma and will help you remain bug bite free.

“These wax melts smell absolutely wonderful,” wrote one reviewer. “They carry their fragrance strongly but it’s not overpowering. They don’t evaporate. I enjoy them greatly and will order again.”

These glass mason jars include solar warm white LED lights, which will light up your long nights outside. The jars are waterproof and are designed to keep moisture out.

“These are super easy to set up and I love that it’s solar activated,” raves a reviewer. “I turn them on when it gets dark and they turn on and stay on. No worry about the wind blowing out a lantern or candle. It looks so pretty hanging in our tree in the backyard.”

Seating Area

These throw pillow covers are cute, functional, and easily interchangeable – you’ll love having them in your outdoor space. “These pillow covers look exactly as pictured by Amazon,” reads one review. “They are durable and fit perfectly. I have them on a turquoise outdoor couch and they look beautiful.”

This small patio table has a steel frame, is waterproof and weather resistant. You can use it as a snack table, end or side table, and display any of your new decor on it. “Exactly what I needed — a simple side table for my front patio,” said one reviewer. “Easy to assemble and great quality.”

This three-piece rocking bistro set comes with two cozy rocking chairs and a glass coffee table. It’s durable and will stand strong against any type of weather and are perfect for those long nights with your friends. “I am so in love with this set,” raves one reviewer. “I wanted something stylish, sturdy and comfortable and I feel like I got what I asked for. I love how sleek the set looks on my front porch. I was worried about buying the set at such a low cost but I’m glad I took a chance!”

This rug made with low-pile synthetic rug fibers which are durable enough for any type of weather. The textured weave rug is stain-resistant, pet-friendly and easy to care for. “Absolutely love this rug,” raves one reviewer. “It is thin, but still durable! Looks exactly like the pictures and it's a great value.”