You Can Now Get Amber Interiors’ Signature Aesthetic In Your Home Office Space

With some 1.4 million Instagram followers, interior designer Amber Lewis of Amber Interiors has unquestionably carved out her own space in the industry. Her signature aesthetic — a laidback, layered, Cali-cool style — is highly sought after, not to mention frequently mimicked by ardent fans. That’s no doubt why the creative’s first line with whimsical retailer Anthropologie was such a hit when it launched in September 2020 — and why the Amber Lewis x Anthropologie collab has returned yet again for a fall 2021 collection.

The latest installation of the duo’s partnership launched on Aug. 16, kicking off pre-orders for a collection of new pieces and fresh colors mixed with fan-favorites from the previous drop. Essentially, the goal was to create a line that melds with the items you bought last year to create the ultimate fall vibe. But even if you missed the first collaboration, it’s safe to assume the newness is everything Amber Lewis fans have wanted and more.

“From the textiles to the furniture, each piece we design together is guided by our shared ethos,” Lewis wrote on her blog about the collaboration with Anthropologie. “I hope this collection inspires you to create a space that you love, that not only looks good but feels good, and layers seamlessly into what you already have in your homes.”

Of course, the start of fall is a natural time to add some plush textures and moodier hues to a collection. But as Lewis continued in the post, the new additions were also influenced by the time many of us were stuck at home. “The collection is inspired by a shift in lifestyle changes, and reflects my yearning to create a cozy and grounded atmosphere through layers, patterns, and deep earthy hues,” she said. “It’s a real-life scrapbook of vintage textiles, forms, and colors I’ve been collecting for years.”

Thus, the fall 2021 collection was born with that in mind. But while you’re probably expecting lots of comfortable fabrics and cozy colors, you’ll also see some pieces that are strategically made for the demands of our “new normal” — namely, home office furniture, which Domino reports is the designer’s first venture into the space. That includes the Sunfair Executive Desk for $1,798, which pairs perfectly with storage such as the Henderson Bookshelf for $2,298.

There’s a lot more to shop than that — both brand-new and returned — and it’s all as timely as it is beautiful. So start getting your pre-orders on the fresh additions in now by heading to Anthropologie’s site, or continue scrolling to peruse some of TZR’s favorite pieces.

