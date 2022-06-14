Everyone’s Searching For This Outdoor Furniture Color In 2022, According To Pinterest

There’s been a lot of talk about green this year. Many paint brands named it their color of the year, 1stDibs called out emerald as a top trend, and sage green dominated home collections. It seems, though, that the outdoor space has other ideas. While interiors everywhere are embracing grassy hues, Pinterest actually predicts that one of 2022’s top outdoor trends is warm colors such as orange, mustard, and terracotta. In fact, according to the platform, they’ve all but taken over.

This insight comes courtesy of a 2022 trend report in collaboration with Pinterest and modern furniture brand Article, who teamed up to share the outdoor and decor trends Pinners are lusting over this year. Of course, there were several: faux wicker, outdoor rugs, and lots of plants. But one of TZR’s favorites of the bunch is the warm tones trend, which is quickly gaining lots of attention.

As the report notes, searches for outdoor furniture and decor in these hues have seen a rise in 2022; most notably, “orange patio decor” saw more than a six times increase in searches. That’s compelling data on its own, but it’s not the only evidence that supports this movement. In fact, these heated tones are popping up everywhere outside. Earlier this season, Kelly Wearstler’s Farrow & Ball California Collection became available in exterior finishes, making it possible to add her sunny colors to outdoor walls. And, just this month H&M Home launched a sunset-inspired collection, which featured an entire line centered around hot pinks.

There’s no question it’s an outdoor trend to take note of this summer, so start shopping it now while there’s still plenty of time to enjoy it. Ahead, 13 of TZR’s warm-hued picks.

Shop The Trend