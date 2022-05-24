All The Memorial Day Sales From Your Favorite Food Brands To Know This Weekend

You probably expect to score some deals on furniture, clothing, and maybe even appliances on Memorial Day weekend. But food? It’s likely that hasn’t even crossed your mind. The thing is, though, there are dozens (if not more) food and beverage sales happening for Memorial Day 2022 — and surprisingly, the discounts are as good as any you’ll find.

That’s no exaggeration, either. It might seem like this category would go for some measly markdowns, given the (usually) already low cost of the products. But in reality, many beloved brands are offering major sales with a large percentage off. Take Fly By Jing, for example: The food brand, developed by Jing Gao, a chef, entrepreneur, and renowned expert on Chinese cuisine, is offering $25 off when you purchase a Dumpling Variety Pack with a Dumpling Dip Trio for a limited time. Instagram darling Golde is giving customers 15 percent off of its wellness products sitewide. And even the trendy, good-for-you cookie dough brand DEUX is providing 15 percent off nearly everything for the holiday weekend.

There are lots more you shouldn’t miss — so without further ado, find TZR’s list of must-shop food and beverage sales for Memorial Day (with all the details you need to know), ahead.

Get 10 percent off products sitewide from May 23-30 with the code MDW22.

From May 27 until May 30, order over $50 on clevrblends.com to receive Youth To The People’s Youth Stacks Daily Skin Health ($20 value), while supplies last. On May 30, orders over $50 on youthtothepeople.com will receive a 14-serving Clevr Blends Matcha SuperLatte.

Stock up and save in Partake Foods’ Memorial Day sale. From May 26-30, spend $30 to get 15 percent off, $50 to get 20 percent off, and $80 to get 25 percent off. No code is necessary.

From May 27-31, take $25 off when you purchase a Dumpling Variety Pack with a Dumpling Dip Trio. Add both to cart and use the code SLAMDUMP25 to get the discount.

During the month of May, cannabis-infused social tonic brand Cann is offering a BOGO deal for customers in California, Nevada, Illinois, and Massachusetts: Buy one Hi Boy 4-pack of any core flavor, get one Hi Boy 4-pack of any core flavor, or buy one Cann 6-pack of any core flavor, get one Cann 6-pack of any core flavor.

From May 26 until May 30, get 15 percent off sitewide (excluding products that are already on sale) at DEUX with the promo code MEMS15.

Chamberlain Coffee is offering multiple ways to save for Memorial Day. On May 27 and May 28, shoppers get a mug gift with purchase for every $30 order (while supplies last). On May 29 and May 30, there will be a sitewide, 15 percent discount on products.

Get 20% off all Poppi Amazon purchases from May 22 through June 11. The clippable coupon can be accessed on the details page or it can be automatically applied at checkout.

For a limited time, Golde’s offering 15 percent off its products sitewide. The discount is automatically applied at checkout.

Williams Sonoma recently kicked off its Memorial Day Warehouse Sale, which features up to 70 percent off select products.

Starting on May 27 through May 30, vitamin-infused chocolate brand Sourse’s full product line will be available with these discounts: spend $50, save 20 percent; spend $100, save 35 percent; and spend $200, save 50 percent.

Customers can take 25 percent off sitewide on Sama Tea from May 27 until May 30.