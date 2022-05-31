Designers Are Calling It: This Is The Next Mushroom Lamp

Ask any design insider what the It lamp of the past few years has been, and the consensus will undoubtedly be mushroom lamps. Originally popularized in the 1970s, the style has all but exploded. And, according to some, it’s not yet ready to leave the scene. “I’m still very much obsessed with mushroom lamp silhouettes and believe we may see somewhat of a continuation of this style,” Victoria Adesanmi, a multidisciplinary designer and the founder of Aesthetics Studios, tells TZR in an email. That said, after a long run in the spotlight, it’s time for some new lamp trends to emerge — and according to Adesanmi and other designers, there are a few coming out on top.

Many, like the mushroom shape, are inspired by the past. “Just like fashion trends repeat themselves, so do interiors,” Adesanmi continues. Fortunately, though, the window of time from which the up-and-coming styles originate has expanded. Sure, retro design continues to dominate the lighting scene. But these days, influences from eras like the ‘20s and ‘80s can also be seen — a welcome change-up, especially for those who’ve been waiting on something that doesn’t look decidedly mid-century. These and more designer predictions that should be on your radar in 2022, ahead.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Art Deco-Inspired Lamps

There was a major 1920s resurgence in interiors in 2021, and it seems to be continuing on — at least in the lamp space, that is. Adesanmi says she believes we’ll see a lot of geometric lamps inspired by the Art Deco movement, something she’s very much looking forward to. Caron Woolsey, founder and principal designer of CW Interiors, too, is excited by this trend. “Modern Art Deco lamps pair the unabashed glamour of our collective past with the technology and austerity of the 21st century,” she tells TZR.

If you’re ready to invest in this style, Woolsey says to look for lamps with fluted glass shades or opaline globes “that eschew traditional fabric lampshades for more interesting silhouettes.” She especially loves this one, which was designed by French artisan Marine Breynaert and crafted in her Fontainebleau workshop. “It boasts the perfect juxtaposition of grandeur and simplicity.” You also shouldn’t miss narrative design studio Saint-Lazare’s Octagonal Lamp from its latest collection, which is an Art Deco style that’s inspired by a vintage vase.

Sculptural, Pottery Style, & Ceramic Lamps

Those unusual, unique, and sculptural pieces of art you’re seeing all over Instagram? They’re being turned into lamps, too. “We are seeing more and more hand-made pottery style lamps requested by our clients,” says Maggie Griffin, founder and principal designer of Maggie Griffin Design. “Post-pandemic, I think the hand-made quality and craftsmanship of a beautiful vessel turned into a fabulous lamp is highly desired.” Adesanmi shares similar thoughts, saying that she believes sculptural lamps will be on the up this year.

A great example of this trend? Fanny Abbes, creative director of The New Design Project, loves Eny Lee Parker's ceramic Oo lamp. “It's an already well-known piece, but its curvaceous shape and texture is always a joy to look at,” she tells TZR. “I feel extremely lucky to have one at home. It makes me smile every time I hear the very satisfying little ‘click’ when turning the brass button and waiting for the light to progressively fill the space.”

Postmodern & Memphis-Style Lamps

If you’ve noticed the popularity of squiggly lines and garish colors lately, you won’t be surprised they’re about to take over the lighting space as well. “I’m sure we’ll see lamps inspired by the postmodernism and Memphis movement pioneered by Ettore Sottsass,” says Adesanmi. Though often reproduced in new pieces, these styles can also be found in spades in lamps on marketplaces like Chairish, 1stDibs, and Etsy — which is undoubtedly where you can score the most unique and outlandish finds (arguably the point with these statement-making movements).