The $5 Pillow From IKEA That'll Instantly Brighten Up Any Room In Your Home

A transformation in seconds.

By Angela Melero and Anna Buckman
Per Magnus Persson/Johner Images Royalty-Free/Getty Images

If you're behind on upgrading your home for the warmer months, you might want to look into picking up a few accent throw pillows. These small but mighty plush decor pieces work wonders in that they instantly add a pop of color to any room, no matter where you throw them — literally.

Yes, whether flung on a couch, bed, chair, or shelf, throw pillows can make big changes to a space with minimal effort. And, for summer, this means adding a splash of color or whimsy print to brighten up even the most neutral of rooms. And don't worry minimalists, there's a statement-making pillow for your aesthetic, too!

Yes, if you're one for a more simplistic decor scheme, try grabbing a pillow or two with a dainty print against a neutral backdrop or a softer pastel pillow that won't overwhelm your understated living space. And if you're all about the color and eclectic edge, the options are endless for you, as well. Get festive and opt for a summer-appropriate print like palm trees, gingham, or citrus. You can also go the artsy route and opt for a pillow with a cheeky graphic á la Andy Warhol vibes.

Bohemian lovers with an eye for embroidery and texture will see their cup of pillow options overfloweth. Artisanal retailers like Serena & Lily and The Little Market offer a plethora of pillows from all over the globe with intricate hand-stitched detailing in vibrant color ways. You can also go the boho route by way of textured detailing like tassels, pompoms, and fringe.

Trend followers will find this season's options of accent pillows will suit all of their of-the-moment fancies. Major design houses like Hermès offer home goods in their signature prints and logos so you can deck out your couch to your heart's desire — but be prepared to spend a pretty penny. Also, if you are a lover and obeyer of major color trends like slime green, orange, and Pantone's colors of the year, Ultimate Gray and Illuminating, you'll see there's a throw in your favorite of-the-moment hue.

If anxious thoughts regarding your budget are coming to mind right about now, rest easy. A stunning, statement-making pillow doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. You'll find plenty of retailers like Target and IKEA offering beyond affordable options at reasonable prices that may inspire you to buy in bulk.

Ready to start adding some pillows to cart? To help you hit the ground running, ahead, you'll find 30 solid accent pillows that will work well in any room in your home this season.

Add a touch of luxury with this gold and green tasseled pillow from Gucci.

This durable pillow cover features a muted orange shade for a subtle pop, plus durable fabric to last through all those summer parties.

Who says your summery decor has to be traditional? Switch things up with this moody piece from Jonathan Adler.

Embrace serious color with this lime green pillow, which is the opposite of subtle.

Add some jungle vibes times two with this pack of faux fur pillows.

Whether you live in a cooler climate or just like a little coziness year round, this pillow’s guaranteed to add warmth.

Give your couch a fresh shape and texture via West Elm’s rounded velvet option.

This colorful pillow features a design from a handkerchief that belonged to the creators’ grandmother, and takes inspiration from fashion house Etro for a fun, eye-catching statement.

Snag IKEA’s affordable Bauhaus-inspired pillow for an instant sofa brightener.

Squiggles, sequins, and tons of color? Your living room is practically begging for this wildly playful piece.

The tassels and yellow embroidery of this pillow add intricate flair to an otherwise simple piece.

Don’t forget to switch up your pillow sizes with options like this basic (but stylish) striped lumbar.

Can’t keep a plant alive? Add a plant-shaped pillow to your space instead.

Let this pillow serve as proof that ruffles are always a good idea.

Eschew the conventional; instead, add a pyramid-shaped cushion among your throw pillows to make your couch a more dynamic space.

Made with deadstock linen, low-impact dyes, U.S.-made zippers, and L.A.-made inserts, this ethically made pillow is one you can feel good about — and not just because it looks great.

Give your living room a touch of the outdoors by adding a beachy piece like this sea grass pillow cover.

This hooked pillow manages to feel both summery and cozy at the same time.

Hermès’ H Dye pillow is ultra luxe, thanks to its woven cashmere cover and painstakingly applied details.

Nothing says summer quite like yellow gingham and ruffles.

A striking teal and coral combo will give any space a distinctively beachy feel.

Try your hand at the ubiquitous squiggle trend in a subtle way.

It’s impossible to go wrong with a classic Sister Parish print.

This marbled linen pillow will give the illusion of water in your space year-round.

Cold Picnic’s boob pillow is a fun way to celebrate the body-shaped decor trend in any room.

When you get tired of this one, simply turn it around to show the new color scheme on the back.

Every room could use a dose of checkers these days, especially when in a sweet lavender and yellow color scheme.

Refresh your sofa or bed with serious color by letting this bolster pillow take center stage.

With this brightly colored pillow, you can add a touch of art both indoors and out.