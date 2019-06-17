(Decor)
The $5 Pillow From IKEA That'll Instantly Brighten Up Any Room In Your Home
A transformation in seconds.
If you're behind on upgrading your home for the warmer months, you might want to look into picking up a few accent throw pillows. These small but mighty plush decor pieces work wonders in that they instantly add a pop of color to any room, no matter where you throw them — literally.
Yes, whether flung on a couch, bed, chair, or shelf, throw pillows can make big changes to a space with minimal effort. And, for summer, this means adding a splash of color or whimsy print to brighten up even the most neutral of rooms. And don't worry minimalists, there's a statement-making pillow for your aesthetic, too!
Yes, if you're one for a more simplistic decor scheme, try grabbing a pillow or two with a dainty print against a neutral backdrop or a softer pastel pillow that won't overwhelm your understated living space. And if you're all about the color and eclectic edge, the options are endless for you, as well. Get festive and opt for a summer-appropriate print like palm trees, gingham, or citrus. You can also go the artsy route and opt for a pillow with a cheeky graphic á la Andy Warhol vibes.
Bohemian lovers with an eye for embroidery and texture will see their cup of pillow options overfloweth. Artisanal retailers like Serena & Lily and The Little Market offer a plethora of pillows from all over the globe with intricate hand-stitched detailing in vibrant color ways. You can also go the boho route by way of textured detailing like tassels, pompoms, and fringe.
Trend followers will find this season's options of accent pillows will suit all of their of-the-moment fancies. Major design houses like Hermès offer home goods in their signature prints and logos so you can deck out your couch to your heart's desire — but be prepared to spend a pretty penny. Also, if you are a lover and obeyer of major color trends like slime green, orange, and Pantone's colors of the year, Ultimate Gray and Illuminating, you'll see there's a throw in your favorite of-the-moment hue.
If anxious thoughts regarding your budget are coming to mind right about now, rest easy. A stunning, statement-making pillow doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. You'll find plenty of retailers like Target and IKEA offering beyond affordable options at reasonable prices that may inspire you to buy in bulk.
Ready to start adding some pillows to cart? To help you hit the ground running, ahead, you'll find 30 solid accent pillows that will work well in any room in your home this season.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.