1stDibs’ Largest Book Sale Ever Is Here & It Includes This Best-Selling Title

You can get a lot of stuff on the luxury marketplace 1stDibs: antiques, jewelry, art... the list goes on. What you may not be aware of, however, is that the site also carries books — a lot of them, in fact. Yes, like much of the rest of the retailer’s offerings, its selection of reading materials is often both luxe and expensive. But if you’re delighted to learn this information regardless (or you’re already a frequent consumer of this particular section), you’ll be glad to know that 1stDibs launched its largest book sale ever on July 12, and all of its best-sellers are included in the markdowns at 25 percent off.

Even better, the event is set to last until Aug. 8, meaning you have nearly a month to decide what you want and get in on the deals. It may take you that long, too: More than 170 books will be included. Not only that, all of them are from two major publishing brands — Phaidon Press, which works with some of the world’s most renowned artists, and Monacelli Press, which was acquired by Phaidon and publishes equally well-known and inspiring titles.

Whether you’re refreshing your own coffee table selection or getting your holiday shopping done early, this is obviously the best time to stock up. Choosing your purchases, though, could prove to be a challenge, given that everything from books on cooking, gardening, art, fashion, and more are included. If that’s the case for you, your best bet is starting with the tried-and-true favorites of others. Fortunately, the 10 best-selling books on 1stDibs are featured in the sale, making it all too easy to find the most beloved titles on the site.

Those include books such as 30,000 Years of Art, New Edition, Mini Format, Life Meets Art, By Design, Exotic - A Fetish for the Foreign, and more — all of which you can find in the roundup below. And if none of those quite float your boat? Head over to 1stDibs’ site now to shop the entire selection before the sale ends.

