Sandro & Artist Yuko Nishikawa Are Partnering With 1stDibs To Give Back To The Planet

Parisian fashion brand Sandro has long proven its dedication to artistic expression. Not only has it partnered with people such as singer Clara Luciani and illustrator and designer Yoko Honda on ready-to-wear collections, but it also has a history of inviting artists, including Júlia Brandão, Marianne Smink, and Romeu Silveira, among others, to display their works in its stores. For the Spring/Summer 2021 season, that will be no different. Though this time, the brand is taking it a step further with its Sandro x Yuko Nishikawa collaboration, which not only brings beauty to the brand’s stores, but will also be giving back to the planet.

The partnership between the store and the Brooklyn-based Japanese designer and ceramicist meant that Nishikawa had “carte blanche to bring her artistic universe to life at Sandro,” according to a press release. Thus, she’s recreated that and all its whimsy in Sandro’s store windows through a series of sculptural mobiles made from recovered paper, ink, and wire. Each one has been created by hand in her New York studio, making them all entirely unique.

As for the collaboration’s contribution to the planet? For the first time ever, Sandro will be offering these sculptures for sale through a partnership with secondhand design marketplace 1stDibs. As of April 22 (aka Earth Day), you can purchase the recycled paper mache pieces on the platform — and net profits will be donated to One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization that describes itself as focused on global reforestation.

Photo By Henry Hardgreaves

Nishikawa has a background in interior and industrial design, which she utilizes to create lamps, chandeliers, sculptures, vases, and tableware by hand in her studio. She also specializes in fantastical installations, whimsical lighting, and collectible objet d'art, and her creations for this particular collaboration reflect that specialty, thanks to their airy shapes and bright, playful colors. “Beans, Pinecones, Umbrellas is my expression of joy through mobiles whose wonky colorful dots sway and giggle as we walk and stir the air around them," Nishikawa explained in a statement of the collection.

The artist’s mobiles are available now at 1stDibs.com, and range from $300 to $425. Take a sneak peek, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.