If you’ve been paying attention to what’s going on in Hollywood, then you’ll know that Zendaya has a lot going at the moment. She just finished an extensive bridal-inspired press tour for The Drama, the dark rom-com she stars in opposite Robert Pattinson, which she executed alongside her pal and stylist Law Roach. Without missing a beat, the pair have already moved onto the much-awaited Euphoria season three premiere that took place on April 7. And yet, somehow, they both still have time for more. On April 9, it was announced that Zendaya co-created a collection with On, the Swiss premium sportswear brand that she already had a multi-year partnership deal with.

Since it wouldn’t be right to have a Zendaya fashion moment without Roach, he was involved in the process, too. Together, the duo had a hand in designing the first ever co-created collection of footwear and apparel for the brand. The announcement came with a three minute campaign film by Academy Award-winning director Spike Jonze titled, Shape of Dreams. In it, Zendaya is seen in “The Dream Lab,” meant to offer a behind the scenes look into the Dune actor’s imaginary design world — with Roach, of course.

“It’s been so much fun to collaborate with Law and the On team on these essentials,” said Zendaya in a press release. “We wanted to create pieces that feel versatile and easy to wear, styles that move with you across different moments,” she continued. Several photos of the seven-piece collection coincided with the news, with Zendaya at the forefront.

Courtesy of On

The line consists of apparel rooted in timeless style, like a ribbed tank top and T-shirt, an anorak, a coach’s jackets, a midi skirt, parachute pants, and bermuda shorts. They will also introduce a new version of the bestselling Cloudnova sneaker called the Cloudnova Moon.

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“This co-created collection marks the next chapter in our creative partnership with Zendaya,” said Alex Griffin, On’s chief marketing officer. “Zendaya’s creative spirit is felt in every detail — shaping how performance and style come together,” Griffin continued.

Courtesy of On

The collection will be available to shop at on.com and in stores on April 16.