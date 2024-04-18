Simon Porte Jacquemus is no stranger to an extravagant wedding. As you may recall, in August 2022, the acclaimed French fashion designer tied the knot to Marco Maestri at a next-level gorgeous ceremony in the South of France, with a star-studded guest list including the likes of Dua Lipa (who wore a white sheer gown from the Paris-based brand), Amina Muaddi, and Jeanne Damas. Now, Jacquemus is here to help make your special day just as spectacular — and, of course, stylish. The luxury label’s Le Mariage wedding collection dropped on April 17, and it boasts styles for the bride, groom, and guests.

Yesterday, Jacquemus also released campaign imagery for the capsule on Instagram. “Tag the person you want to 💍,” the caption read. Cool, untraditional brides will certainly be into the unique number featured, which included a see-through fabric and embroidered 3D flowers. (It bears a resemblance to Lipa’s aforementioned wedding guest piece.) But alternately, if you’ve always had classic, minimalist gowns on your Pinterest mood board, the collection’s maxi dress with spaghetti straps may just be the one.

For the groom (as well as the male attendees, in general), the new assortment offers up three blazers — a black doubled-breasted tuxedo, a collarless gray wool style, and a soft tan oversized silhouette — with matching trousers.

There’s no shortage of luxe numbers for the bridesmaids and female wedding-goers, either. Should you want everyone in your wedding party to coordinate colors, turn to the collection’s tomato red styles. (If they look familiar, that’s because Kylie Jenner wore a near-identical version at the brand’s Spring/Sumer 2024 show.) Consisting of silhouettes like a body-hugging mini and crop top and maxi set, the assortment will look cohesive yet eye-catching in photos. You’ll also find a handful of black pieces, from a see-through polka dot gown to a one-shoulder mini dress, in the collection.

And we can’t forget about the dreamy selection of accessories. In classic Jacquemus fashion, the designer included its crowd-favorite double sandal silhouette (yes, it’s exactly how it sounds), signature Le Bambino bags, and lavish jewelry like mismatched shiny gold earrings — just to name a few standout accents.

Regardless if you’re getting hitched or attending a ceremony this summer, say “I do” to one of the looks in Jacquemus’ Le Mariage collection. Keep scrolling for an edit of TZR’s favorite pieces.