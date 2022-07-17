You'd Never Guess These Stylish Shoes Are So Comfortable & Under $40

Shopping for shoes online is no simple task. There’s never any guarantee that they’ll fit, and there’s *definitely* no promise of them being comfortable. So, when Amazon shoppers (who, let’s be honest, are known for being brutally honest) start to rave about how comfortable a pair of shoes is — especially a fashion-forward pair — others will begin to take notice. Case in point? You’d never guess these stylish shoes are so comfortable and under $40 — but they are. Once you experience the comfort level, quality, and versatility of these shoes, you’re going to want each of them in multiple colors.

From rain boots masquerading as Chelsea boots, to a few of the most comfortable sandals on Amazon, this list has a pair of shoes for every occasion. There’s even a pair of adorable Mary Jane flats so you can style your next outfit like Zoe Kravitz, Sarah Jessica Parker, or Bella Hadid. Each pair of shoes was chosen by our editors based on their appearance, price, and comfort factor, so you can be sure you’ll be set for long days at the office and long nights on your feet. Even better, most of these shoes are available for free Amazon Prime shipping, meaning you can have them at your door in as little as two days.

Amazon shoppers don’t just hand out five-star ratings, but you’ll find thousands upon thousands of perfect reviews boasting about spending hours in these shoes without a twinge of discomfort. Start scrolling and get your wallet ready, but don’t worry — you’ll hardly make a dent in it.

1 A Pair Of Memory Foam Sneakers That Feel Like Pillows For Your Feet Amazon STQ Slip On Sneakers $39 See On Amazon For an effortless fit and effortless style, grab a pair (or two) of these slip-on sneakers that are so soft and comfortable, you’ll want to wear them every day. They’re simple, versatile, and the vegan leather material is incredibly chic. You can wear these with pretty much everything, from a pair of leggings, jeans, or denim shorts, to your favorite midi skirt or T-shirt dress. Your friends will never guess you got them for under $40 on Amazon. Available Sizes: 6—11

Available Colors: 5

2 Rain Boots That Don’t Actually *Look* Like Rain Boots Amazon Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Boots $33 See On Amazon Stylish isn’t exactly the first thing that comes to mind when you think about rain boots, but these waterproof Chelsea boots are anything but dowdy. The sleek, lightweight fit is giving classic Chelsea boot style (but not the classic price tag), but they’re incredibly sturdy and keep your feet dry and comfortable. The black color is a classic choice that’ll go with everything, but they also come in 14 other colors, including bright yellow, black with pink soles, and glittery blue. Available Sizes: 4—12

Available Colors: 14

3 The Classic White Sneakers You’ve Been Searching For Amazon Vepose Fashion Sneakers $38 See On Amazon You know the ones. Casual, comfortable, sleek, and versatile, these sneakers cover all the bases, and they’re less than $40. They come in eight different color options, and for the wear you’ll get out of them, you’ll want to order multiples. A great travel option, this is a sneaker you can wear for a full day of walking without thinking twice about comfort or style. Available Sizes: 6—11

Available Colors: 8

4 The Trendy, Laid-Back Slides That Are Selling Out On Amazon Amazon FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle Comfort Slides $25 See On Amazon These best-selling, double-buckle slides are even more comfortable than they look, and they’re very on-trend. If you’re looking for a pair of chic and sporty slides for more than just vacation, these are for you. Wear them on the beach, by the pool, or literally anywhere. They’re supportive enough to wear on the go, and they come in 42 different colors — all of which are waterproof, stylish, and under $30. Available Sizes: 6—11

Available Colors: 42

5 A Pair Of Wedding-Worthy Sandals That Won’t Get Stuck In The Grass Amazon DREAM PAIRS Low Chunk Heel Sandals $38 See On Amazon These low chunk-heel sandals are the most comfortable dress shoes you’ll ever own. They’re stylish enough to wear to all the weddings you have this year, without breaking the bank or leaving you with blisters. With 21 colors to choose from, you’re bound to find one that you’ll wear on multiple occasions. But the gold glittery pair, pictured, feel especially fun for dressy events. Available Sizes: 5—11

Available Colors: 21

6 The Cutest Slingback, Pointed-Toe Flats That Are Actually Comfortable Amazon MUSSHOE Pointed Toe Slingback Flats $37 See On Amazon These pointed-toe flats are so much more than a classic ballet flat. The memory foam footbed is soft, comfortable, and supportive enough to wear for a day on your feet. The combination of the slingbacks with bow accents and pointed toes keeps these equal parts cute and sophisticated. Wear them for a day at the office, date night, or a special occasion. They come in 20 different colors and go with just about anything. Available Sizes: 6—11

Available Colors: 20

7 These Low-Key Stylish Boots That Are Equal Parts Cool & Comfortable Amazon JABASIC Lycra Chelsea Boots $40 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers report that these classic Chelsea boots are “low key cute,” “so comfortable,” and “fit perfectly.” The slip-on design makes them easy to take on and off, which should *not* be taken for granted with a pair of boots. You can wear the classic black or brown option on a hike or for a rainy day of walking, but they’ll look cute in town, too. And considering the quality of these boots, $40 is an absolute steal. Available Sizes: 5—10

Available Colors: 2

8 A Pair Of Trendy Buckle Sandals With Cork Footbeds That Mold To Your Feet Amazon CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandals $30 See On Amazon These classic buckle sandals have a near-perfect score on Amazon, and over 30,000 five-star ratings. They’re lightweight and great for walking, and because their cork footbeds mold to your feet, they’ll quickly become the shoe you never take off. Hot tip: Amazon reviewers recommend sizing up. Available Sizes: 5—13 (including wide sizes)

Available Colors: 24

9 The Slouchy, Mid-Calf Cowboy Boots That Are Having A Moment Right Now Amazon Charles Albert Modern Western Cowboy Boots $38 See On Amazon Arguably the best-priced cowboy boots you will ever find, these slouchy, mid-calf cowboy boots are a welcome addition to any closet and can be styled a ton of different ways. They’ll look great with wide-leg jeans, mini skirts, or even an office-appropriate shirtdress. The 2.5-inch heel dresses them up a bit, but the slouchy shaft adds a casual, laid-back vibe. Plus, they’re incredibly comfortable, less than $40, and available in nine fun and classic color options. Available Sizes: 6—11

Available Colors: 9

10 These Block Heel Sandals That Are As Comfortable As Sneakers Amazon SODA Open Toe Block Heel Sandals $25 See On Amazon These open-toe block heel sandals are so on trend, you’ll do a double-take at the price tag. Amazon shoppers are raving about how easy these are to wear, their comfort level, and the number of compliments they get while wearing them. The block heel and lightweight material makes it not even feel like you’re wearing heels. One reviewer reported that they’re “just as comfortable as tennis shoes,” and experienced no pain on a three-hour walk. You won’t regret adding these to your cart. Available Sizes: 5.5—11

Available Colors: 4

11 The Lightweight-Yet-Durable Combat Boots That Have Amazon Shoppers Obsessed Amazon Amazon Essentials Lace-Up Combat Boots $39 See On Amazon Combat boots for less than $40? Sold. You’ll be shocked by the quality and comfort level of these lace-up combat boots, considering their price tag. They are as durable as it gets, and equally versatile. Thanks to recent runway-inspired trends, combat boots can be worn with literally anything in your closet. Fashion girls love to contrast these with floral maxi dresses and flowy pastel skirts, but they look equally stylish with basic bottoms like jeans, denim cutoffs, and leggings. Available Sizes: 5—13

Available Colors: 4

12 A Sleek, Pointed-Toe Ballet Flat With The Perfect Amount Of Arch Support Amazon Amazon Essentials Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats $25 See On Amazon Incredibly comfortable flats for less than $25 that are actually stylish? Run, don’t walk to add these pointed-toe ballet flats to your cart. They come in 20 different colors, are available in half sizes, and offer a ton of versatility. The padded insole is made from a high-quality memory foam material that makes these a comfortable (and cute) day-to-night option. Available Sizes: 5—15

Available Colors: 20

13 Casual Slip-On Sneakers From A Brand That’s Known For Comfort Amazon Dr. Scholl's Shoes Nova Sneakers $35 See On Amazon While cute and versatile, slip-on sneakers are not always comfortable — but these Dr. Scholl’s sneakers are a pair you’ll want to wear all day long. Amazon reviewers are obsessed with how comfortable they are and how easily you can dress them up or down. The leopard style in particular will add a laid-back flare to any outfit, particularly an all-black or all-white ensemble. Available Sizes: 6—11 Wide

Available Colors: 15

14 Cushiony, Feather-Light Slides With Over 10,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon Cushionaire Feather Recovery Slide Sandals $25 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers (and seemingly everyone on social media) are flocking to these slide sandals, and for good reason. “Heaven for your feet,” “walking on clouds,” and “even cuter than the picture” are just a few of the ways reviewers describe these shoes. One warning: you’ll want these in multiple colors. But at just $25 per pair, that’s totally warranted. Available Sizes: 5—12

Available Colors: 21

15 These Classic Mary Jane Flats That Look So Polished & Chic Amazon Rekayla Mary Jane Ballet Flats $33 See On Amazon Not to say Mary Janes were ever not in style, but celebrities like Zoe Kravitz, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Bella Hadid put them back in the spotlight this year. Traditional, yet modern, these Mary Jane ballet flats are a welcome trend thanks to their comfort level and incredibly low price tag. You can wear them to compliment a statement dress, with a relaxed, weekend outfit, or even as part of an edgy look, with a silky midi skirt and tucked-in graphic tee. Available Sizes: 5—11

Available Colors: 5

16 A Pair of Expensive-Looking Sandals That You Can Wear All Day & Night Amazon Amazon Essentials Two Strap Heeled Sandals $29 See On Amazon Whether you’re dancing all night or walking all day, these heeled sandals will keep your feet happy. Once you feel the cushioned sole, you’ll never believe they’re less than $30 on Amazon. With seven different color options available (including this trendy snakeskin print), you’ll *definitely* be coming back for multiple pairs, since you’ll be fielding compliments every time you wear them. Available Sizes: 5—15

Available Colors: 7

17 These Trending Lace-Up Boots With The Most Soft & Comfortable Lining Amazon Dunes Chaplin Lace Up Boots $40 See On Amazon Another comfortable and affordable boot, these lace-up boots are a must-have. The vegan leather exterior is just as soft as the fabric lining, and the cushiony insoles are great for when you’re on the go. Choose between the black or white — or, at this price, go for both. They’ll look great paired with jeans and leggings, or with a flowy dress to add an element of edge. Available Sizes: 6—11

Available Colors: 2

18 A Pair Of Classic Wedge Sandals You Could Walk All Day In Amazon Skechers Beverlee High Tea Wedge Sandals $39 See On Amazon With over 5,000 perfect five-star Amazon ratings, you know these wedge sandals belong in your closet. Reviewers say they are great quality, stylish, and “the most comfy wedge sandals” of all time. The 2.25-inch wedge heel is manageable enough for a whole day on your feet, and the luxe foam footbed molds perfectly to your feet. At less than $40, these are a true bargain. Available Sizes: 5—13

Available Colors: 7

19 These Pointed-Toe Heels That Might Be The Most Comfortable Office Shoes Ever Amazon DREAM PAIRS ANNEE Pointed Toe Shoes $38 See On Amazon If you’re looking for office-appropriate footwear that is comfortable yet stylish, these pointed-toe shoes are about to solve your woes. An Amazon best-seller, they look great with professional attire and can be easily styled for date night or happy hour, too. The elastic strap makes them super comfortable, and the 2.25-inch heel gives a vibe of sophistication, without being so high you’ll have trouble walking. Colors range from classic black to a trendy beige snakeskin, with 25 beautiful options to choose from. Available Sizes: 5—11

Available Colors: 25

20 A Pair Of Flat, Everyday Sandals That Feel Like They Were Custom Made For Your Feet Amazon Amazon Essentials Two Strap Buckle Sandals $28 See On Amazon High-quality, comfortable, everyday sandals are way more difficult to find than they should be. These two-strap buckle sandals cover all the bases. Plus, they’re unbelievably affordable. According to Amazon reviewers, these will become your favorite sandals from the first time you put them on. Turns out you can find the perfect summer sandal — and for less than $30. Available Sizes: 5—15

Available Colors: 6

21 These Loafers That Look Great, Feel Great, & Won’t Break The Bank Amazon Amazon Essentials Loafer Flats $24 See On Amazon Loafers are a closet staple, but not one that typically comes at a low price. These loafter flats are less than $25, but the quality and fit is anything but cheap. They’ll look great with a pair of jeans and a basic T-shirt, or dressed up with trousers and a tucked in blouse. You’ll love all 12 color options, from a standby beige to a beautiful, shiny gold. Available Sizes: 5—15

Available Colors: 12

22 These Timeless Slip-On Sneakers Your Feet (& Wallet) Will Thank You For Amazon ZGR Slip On Sneakers $24 See On Amazon These slip-on sneakers will go with every outfit in your closet. They are truly the perfect “throw on and go” option, and they’ll keep you comfortable all day long, no matter how much walking you’re doing. Their ease, comfort, and versatility makes them the perfect travel option, too. Pack these on your next vacation (better yet, wear them on the plane) and you’ll get more wear out of them than any other shoes in your suitcase. Available Sizes: 5—11

Available Colors: 14

23 A Fashionable Pair Of Flatform Sandals To Add Just The Right Amount of Height Amazon CUSHIONAIRE Pippin Thong Platform Sandals $35 See On Amazon Platforms are this year’s hottest shoe trend, and these flatform sandals are no exception. Choose from black, beige, or white — you truly can’t go wrong with any option. These look great with just about anything, and the memory foam footbed is beyond comfortable. The 2-inch heel adds just the right amount of height, too. Available Sizes: 6—11

Available Colors: 3

24 The Perfect Pair Of Sleek Sandals You’ll Pack For Every Future Vacation Amazon Amazon Essentials Cross Strap Mules $25 See On Amazon Another great travel or everyday option, these cross-strap sandals look just as great as they feel. They’re lightweight and sleek, which makes them the perfect addition to any suitcase, no matter where you’re headed. The vegan leather material is high-quality and looks way more expensive than the $25 you can get these for. Available Sizes: 5—13

Available Colors: 6

25 Lightweight, Breathable Running Shoes That Will Make You Want To Go To The Gym Amazon Feethit Lightweight Gym Sneakers $36 See On Amazon New gear is the perfect incentive to go to the gym, and these lightweight sneakers will have you running (comfortably) out the door. With nearly 5,000 five-star Amazon ratings, you can feel confident that these will be a worthwhile purchase. Reviewers who spend all day on their feet say these are a “must-buy,” and they’re fashionable enough that you can wear them outside of the gym, too. Rock them out to brunch, for a day of errands, or as a stylish commuter shoe on your way to the office. Available Sizes: 5—13

Available Colors: 6

26 These Cushiony, On-Trend Slides You’ll Wish You Bought Sooner Amazon Cushionaire Fame Recovery Cloud Slides $25 See On Amazon Not all sandals are created equal, and these double-buckle cloud slides are truly one of the best options out there when it comes to price, comfort level, and style. They’re waterproof, oh-so-cushiony, and available in 17 colors, ranging from neutrals like black, khaki, white, and gray to sunny yellow, hot pink, and vibrant tangerine. You’ll feel like you’re walking on literal clouds — hence their name — and your wallet will be happy about the $25 price. Available Sizes: 5—12

Available Colors: 17

27 A Pair Of Ankle-Strap Espadrille Wedges To Wear All Summer Long Amazon DREAM PAIRS Espadrille Wedge Sandals $33 See On Amazon Espadrilles are the perfect way to add a beachy vibe to any outfit, and these 2.5-inch wedges bring a welcome amount of height, too. The embroidered design gives a nod to the original resurgence of espadrilles in the 1960s, but with a modern flare. Style these a la Kate Middleton, but for a fraction of the price. Available Sizes: 6—11

Available Colors: 6

28 Classic & Comfortable Adidas Slides That Will Never Go Out Of Style Amazon adidas Adilette Comfort Slides $30 See On Amazon Sporty slides will always be in style, and adidas arguably makes some of the best options out there. This pair of classic and comfortable slides deserves a place in every wardrobe —especially since they’ll only set you back $30. Wear them as a pool slide or with socks while running errands, or on your way to a workout class. You can also rock these with trousers or a slip dress for an effortless, yet-trendy, casual-chic look. Available Sizes: 5—14

Available Colors: 45

29 These Walkable Wedge Flats That You Can Wear Literally Anywhere Amazon DREAM PAIRS Low Wedge Ankle Strap Shoes $36 See On Amazon When you need comfort and style, pointed-toe flats are always a good idea. Just make sure they’re as comfortable and cute as these low-wedge flats with ankle straps. The wedge is small enough that you won’t even feel it while walking, but it still sets these apart from your basic flats. Amazon reviewers love these for nights out, days at the office, and even weddings. Even teachers who spend all day on their feet are ordering multiples because of how comfortable, stylish, and affordable they are—and you’ll likely want to do the same once you try them on. Available Sizes: 5—12

Available Colors: 10

30 The Most Gorgeous Espadrille Flatforms That Combine *Two* Fashion Trends In One Amazon Soda Open Toe Flatform Espadrille Sandals $27 See On Amazon A cross between an espadrille and a flatform wedge is like a fashion girl’s dream. Add in the comfort level of these espadrille flatforms, and you’ll wonder why you didn’t buy these sooner. The ankle strap is adjustable and easy to take on and off, and the metal buckle and woven strap detail make these look way more expensive than they are. The 2-inch heel keeps these sandals office appropriate, especially when styled with a simple shirtdress or a pair of loose-fitting trousers and a tucked-in top. Available Sizes: 5.5—11

Available Colors: 5

31 Breathable Mesh Ballet Flats You Can Wear Even Through The Warmest Months Amazon HEAWISH Mesh Ballet Flats $25 See On Amazon Ballet flats don’t typically scream lightweight or airy, but these mesh slip-on flats are breathable enough to wear on even the warmest of days. They have a soft cushion sole with extra padding to keep you comfortable on long days, but they look (and feel) like a pair of sturdy and stylish traditional flats. You can also roll them up for easier packing or to throw in your bag as a comfortable back-up shoe. The stretch factor helps these flats fit all foot shapes, and with 10 color options to choose from, there is truly something for everyone. Available Sizes: 5—11

Available Colors: 10

32 Fun, Lightweight Rain Boots To Wear Like All The Fashion Girls Amazon Petrass Rain Boots $30 See On Amazon Rubbery rain boots are a fun way to bring a cool contrast to any look. Fashion girls style them with everything from sweat sets to midi skirts, and these mid-calf rain boots are actually incredibly comfortable thanks to their lightweight material. Add a pop of color to your next rainy day with the yellow, red, blue, or green option, or keep it neutral with gray, beige, black, or brown. Regardless of which color you choose, this is $30 you won’t regret spending. Available Sizes: 5—9.5

Available Colors: 10

33 A Pair of Versatile & Fashionable High Top Canvas Sneakers That Don’t Dig Into Your Ankles Amazon ZGR High Top Canvas Sneakers $23 See On Amazon High tops can be worn with pretty much any outfit, but they’re not always as comfortable as they might lead you to believe. These high-top canvas sneakers are less than $25 and more comfortable than a lot of the more expensive options out there. Pair these with a neutral outfit, a statement bag, and some jewelry for an effortless, stylish look that’s perfect for any time of year. You’ve got over 15 colors to choose from, from classic black and white to bold blue, red, orange, and leopard print. Available Sizes: 5—11

Available Colors: 17

34 These Modern Y2K-Inspired Gladiator Sandals Reviewers Are Obsessed With Amazon DREAM PAIRS Elastic Ankle Strap Sandals $23 See On Amazon Are they even gladiators if they don’t give you blisters? These elastic ankle strap sandals are reportedly the *most* comfortable gladiator shoes you will find, and they’re less than $25. They’re the perfect sandal for day or night and would look great paired with cropped mom jeans, a mini dress, or dress shorts and a blazer. Available Sizes: 5—11

Available Colors: 9