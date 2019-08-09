Fashion’s ongoing love affair with comfort-forward clothing (think: leggings, kitten heels, and sneakers), has given rise to an era of stylish, yet orthopedically sound sandals. From Tevas to Birkenstocks to sturdy pool slides, styles that were once purely practical are increasingly popular among the fashion set. They’re also increasingly abundant on Amazon. For the uninitiated, you might be surprised to know that the internet's one-stop shop for buying everything from the latest tech to bulk orders of toiletries is also a treasure trove for affordable fashion finds. In fact, some of their most comfortable sandals have amassed thousands of glowing reviews for their wearability — and at less than $50 per pair, they're easy on the wallet, too.

Whether you're looking for casual sandals to run errands in or an office-appropriate option, Amazon has you covered. All of the options curated below have earned high marks for their cushioned, often customizable fit — check out the glowing customer reviews if you have any doubts. Plus, the variety of style options is also pretty impressive. From sporty to minimalist there's a pair for every aesthetic.

Just start scrolling to find a new pair (or pairs) of comfy sandals that you'll soon be raving about too.

1 A Handwoven Sandal With A Cult Following Amazon Plaka Palm Leaf Flat Sandals $35 See on Amazon When you think of a handwoven sandal with vegan-friendly soles, a higher price point probably comes to mind. But Plaka's Palm Leaf sandals are so reasonably priced, it's easy to see why they've amassed 4,000 reviews on Amazon, with 75 percent of them being five stars. Not only are these braided boho sandals super cute, they're also mega comfortable thanks to the stretch-to-fit soft nylon straps. Plus, they're available in 20 different colors and are water-resistant so you can wear them anywhere. Available Sizes: 5-12

2 An Everyday Strappy Sandal For Only $15 Amazon Rekayla Flat Elastic Sandals $13.95 See on Amazon Rekayla Flat Elastic Sandals start at just $15 but look more expensive — and they're surprisingly comfortable too. Featuring shock-absorbing rubber soles and straps that accommodate wide feet, they're the perfect everyday sandal. And since they come in a dozen different colors, you might find yourself ordering them in a few different shades. One reviewer noted, "I bought these sandals to be my super comfy, throw-on sandals for looking cute with minimal effort, and they are great for that!" Available Sizes: 5-11

3 A Sling Sandal With A Cushioned Yoga Mat Footbed Amazon Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 $30 $27.97 See on Amazon Backed by a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, and more than 17,000 customer reviews, these Sanuk sling sandals have gained a loyal following and it's easy to see why. The anatomically perfect footbeds are made out of real yoga mat for squishy-soft comfort. Plus, the stretchy sling fabric cradles your feet, keeping them securely in place, which means no sliding, and no annoying flip flop slapping sound. The sling sandals are available in a ton of different color and print options too, from chic black to the more funky tie-dye. Available Sizes: 5-11

4 A Block-Heeled Sandal With Adjustable Straps Amazon SODA Open Toe Block Heel Dress Sandals $24.99 See on Amazon These block-heeled, open-toe sandals from SODA are made with a lightly cushioned footbed for day-to-night comfort. Plus they come in six different colors, including a bold canary yellow, that feels modern. The Nubuck faux leather straps come with an adjustable hook-and-loop closure at the ankle for further comfort. One reviewer gushed: "This is my third pair I have purchased in the past two years. I, like most women, have lots of shoes, but this style is absolutely my first shoes that fit perfect. Colors are spot on, I can where them 10 hours a day and my feet don’t hurt when I take them off." Available Sizes: 5.5-11

5 An Activewear Sandal With No Break-In Period Amazon Teva Women's W Hurricane Drift Sport Sandal $39.95 See on Amazon The Teva W Hurricane Drift Sport Sandal is lightweight and comfortable, thanks to the full injection-molded EVA footbed. You'll also find easy hook-and-loop closures so you can get just the right fit, and fans noted that they were good for wide feet. The classic sports sandal is available in a fun range of colors and boasts more than 3,000 ratings. Available Sizes: 5-11

6 Essential Low-Heeled Mules In White Or Red Amazon find. Women's Block Heel Mule Open-Toe Sandals $32 See On Amazon The creamy white finish and slightly squared toe makes these $32 mules look twice as expensive. Plus, since they'll look just as good with jeans as they do with dresses, you'll get a ton of wear out them. For that price, they're also worth grabbing in red. Available Sizes: 5-10.5

7 Soft Vegan Leather Slides With Foam Padding Amazon Cushionaire Carly Slide Sandal $30 See On Amazon Made with a vegan leather upper and soft, cushy memory foam padding in the insole, you'd be hard pressed to find a more comfortable pair of sandals for less than $30 — so you may want to snag more than one pair. Luckily, they're available in three finishes: black, nude, and tan. Available Sizes: 5-12

8 A Sam Edelman Textile Sandal With Festive Tassel Details Amazon Circus by Sam Edelman Women's Bella $30 See on Amazon Featuring a multicolored embroidered textile upper and fun raffia tassels, these lightweight Circus by Sam Edelman Bella sandals can be dressed up or down to perfection. Wear them to the beach and then transition seamlessly to happy hour. One reviewer had this to say: "Comfortable, well-fitting slide. Unlike many slides, these actually stay on your feet!" Available Sizes: 5-11

9 A Pair Of ‘90s Kitten Sandals Amazon WETKISS Kitten Heel Sandals $48 $53.34 See On Amazon Everyone needs a shoe that can transition from the office to drinks, and these low-heeled stilettos can comfortably do both. The black finish is classic, but you can also score them in neutral brown or snakeskin, and there are also several different styles within the listing. Available Sizes: 5-15

10 Strappy Thongs Sandals Amazon find. Women's Asymmetric Toe-Thong Flat Sandals Slipper $32.02 See On Amazon The asymmetric straps make these otherwise simple sandals feel more style-forward than your standard thongs. The creamy white finish feels fresh, but they're available (and equally chic) in black, too. Available Sizes: 5-10.5

11 A Versatile Vegan-Leather Slide You'll Wear Everywhere Amazon Cambridge Select Slip-On Flat Slipper Sandal $29.65 See on Amazon This is one pair of sandals that you'll wear constantly. The Cambridge Select Slip-On Flat Slipper Sandal offers versatility and walkability thanks to its lightweight silhouette, low, flat heel, and lightly padded footbed. Made with vegan faux leather, the sandal look and feels high-end, all for an incredibly affordable price. Available Sizes: 5.5-11

12 A Simple, Cushioned Sandal That Comes With Double Or Triple Straps Amazon MVE Summer Cushioned Flip Flops $19 See on Amazon Available in 24 different colors and prints — and with either double or triple straps — these simple, chic sandals can be paired with pretty much anything in your wardrobe. The slip-on vegan sandals feature a comfortable insole, but it's worth noting that several reviewers recommended sizing up for extra comfort. Available Sizes: 5-11

13 A Stretchy Two-Tone Sandal For All-Day Comfort Amazon Sanuk Gora Duo Sandal $25 See on Amazon These two-tone strappy sandals from Sanuk feature the brand's signature yoga mat-inspired footbed. They sole is covered with premium faux leather for irritation-free wear. Choose from three different two-tone color options. Available Sizes: 5-11

14 An Elevated Take On A Classic Flip Flop Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Thong Sandal $14.19 See On Amazon Believe it or not, flip flops have made there way back into the fashion zeitgeist. If you're looking for a pair that is a step up from the standard rubber styles, this pair not only boasts 5 millimeters of latex-foam padding in the insole, but they also come backed by more than 200 glowing customer reviews. At only $14 per pair, you may want to pick them up in black and white. Available Sizes: 5-13

15 A Go-Anywhere Sandal With Rave Customer Reviews Amazon Top Moda Vision-75 Heeled Sandal $18.79 See on Amazon This strappy buckled sandal features just a hint of heel that fans can't get enough of. Plus, the super soft straps can be adjusted for a more custom fit. One reviewer had this to say: "I first tried them out in San Francisco traipsing around the hills. On the first day I walked 4.5 miles in them with no discomfort. Also walked all day in Rome and London with these on and could not be happier." Available Sizes: 5-10

16 A Vegan Suede Sandal That's Perfect For The Office Amazon MVE Peep Toe Chunky Heel Sandal $24.98 See on Amazon If you're on the hunt for the perfect office sandal, look no further than these chunky heeled peep-toe ones. They're available in seven different muted colors, and feature soft, vegan suede. The heel measures approximately 1 inch, so they're comfortable to commute in and the tassel at the back zipper adds a nice design detail. Fans gushed over their "good quality and workmanship." Available Sizes: 5.5-11

17 Cork Slides That Are Great For Wide Feet Amazon PepStep Canvas Knot Slide Sandals $18.99 See on Amazon For a stylish and super comfortable sandal, you can't go wrong with PepStep's Canvas Knot Slides. They feature a thick cork midsole that molds to you feet, so the more you wear them, the comfier they get. The cork offers great shock absorption and the EVA bottom sole has non-slip treads for traction. The canvas bow color is available in a range of colors and ad all look great with a pedicured toe (just see the reviewer pictures for proof). Plus, several reviewers noted they were particularly great for wide feet. Available Sizes: 6-10

18 A Strappy Sandal With A Low Block Heel Amazon Amazon Essentials Thin Two Strap Heeled Slide Sandal $26 See On Amazon For a shoe that you can wear to a summer wedding or a rooftop bar, look no further than these faux suede strappy sandals with a wearable 2-inch heel. Shoppers rave about how comfortable they are, and that’s in part due to the memory foam insole. And if you don't love the nude color, they also come in black and snakeskin. Available Sizes: 5-13

19 A Highly Rated Pool Shoe That You'll Never Slip In Amazon FUNKYMONKEY Beach Non Slip Sandal $12.99 See on Amazon If you're going to be spending a lot of time around the pool, you need a waterproof pair of sandals that won't slip. Enter these FUNKEYMONKEY Non- Slip Sandals. They boast a raised diamond-pattern, anti-slip design, and thick EVA soles. Available in myriad colors in women's sizes, reviewers also noted these lightweight sandals make the perfect gym shower shoe. Available Sizes: 6-12

20 A Whimsical Throwback Jelly From Katy Perry Amazon Katy Perry The Geli Flat Sandal $37 See on Amazon You can't beat a nostalgic jelly sandal, especially these Katy Perry Geli Flats, available in 35 different whimsical colors — each with their own icon toe detail. Choose from several playful fruit options, like lemon, strawberry and grape, or opt for a twee bug design, like the bee or ladybug. The PVC jelly sandal comes with an adjustable ankle strap and a lightly padded insole for all-day wear. One reviewer noted that they make the "perfect beach/boat shoe." Available Sizes: 5-11

21 Classic Havaianas Available In A Wide Range Of Colors Amazon Havaianas Slim Flip Flop Sandal $26 $21.84 See on Amazon Havaianas slim flip flops are a beach staple and thanks to their soft, durable sole, you can comfortably wear them around town too. Havaianas have been designed and made in Brazil since 1962 and look equally at home lounging poolside or bar-side. Choose from a wide range of colors, from simple black to the more metallic ballet rose. A note on sizing: They come in a universal medium width to accommodate a range of foot types. Available Sizes: 5-11/12

22 A Pair Of Strappy Faux-Leather Sandals Amazon Blowfish Malibu Granola Fisherman's Sandal $45 See on Amazon With a 4.6-star Amazon rating and more than 1,000 customer reviews, the Blowfish Granola Fisherman's Sandals are becoming something of an Amazon sensation for their adventure-ready, hippie-chic look. Made with soft faux leather straps, these comfy sandals have an adjustable closure for a more custom fit. The lightly padded, faux cork footbed is ideal for walking too. Choose from a wide range of neutral tones, including scotch and steel gray. Available Sizes: 5.5-12

23 A Lightweight Lace-Up Espadrille Wedge Amazon Seraih Lace-up Platform Wedges Sandals $34 See on Amazon It's not every day that you find a 4-inch heeled sandal that actually feels comfortable, but Seraih's Lace-up Platform Wedges Sandals are the perfect blend of style and utility. They feature a soft, suede upper made with eco-friendly faux leather and a cushioned footbed. One reviewer raved, "NO issues with the buckles, NO rubbing or blisters on the heels and I got tons of complements!" Plus, they come in 17 different colors. Available Sizes: 4-12