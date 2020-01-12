34 Chic & Comfortable Pieces You Can Wear Everywhere That Are Less Than $45 On Amazon

The key to looking polished and put together while juggling a hectic schedule? Stocking your wardrobe with a range of thoughtfully selected pieces that, with the right styling, can work for virtually any occasion. Owning these wear-anywhere staples will likely come in handy on more than one occasion, whether you’re packing lightly for an upcoming trip or hastily throwing together an outfit during a busy morning. And while there’s certainly nothing wrong with splurging out on anything you love, you don’t need to spend much to find well-made, versatile clothing. In fact, you can find plenty of chic and comfortable pieces for less than $35 on Amazon— it just requires a bit of digging.

Of course, scouring through hundreds of pages on Amazon in search for hidden gems takes time — something you don’t exactly have an abundance of when you’re trying to balance a hectic schedule. That’s where this editor-curated roundup comes in; whether you need timeless basics that make layering effortless or a fun, fabulous party outfit that you can wear over and over again, this edit includes all the basic building blocks you’ll need to build a foolproof, fuss-free wardrobe. Everything on the list costs less than $35 on Amazon, and they're all eligible for free Prime two-day shipping. But even though they’re "small" purchases, these pieces will make a big impact in your wardrobe — prepare for lots of compliments on your effortlessly chic style.

1. A Sporty-Chic Maxi Dress Sold In Four Versatile Colors Amazon Brand - find. Women's Elastic Waist Maxi Dress $35 Amazon See On Amazon The ways to style this minimalist maxi dress are virtually endless — top it off with a fun statement belt, layer on a cool jacket, keep it casual with sneakers, or use it as a blank canvas to show off your most maximalist accessories. Made of a soft, smooth blend of viscose and elastane, the simple design features long sleeves, a high neckline, and a cinched elastic waist. Available sizes: XS-XXL

2. A Cozy Pullover Sweater In A Neutral Leopard Print Amazon Brand - find. Women's Crew Neck Jumper $35 Amazon See On Amazon A fun, fresh take on the classic crewneck pullover, this chic sweater will effortlessly transition from work to weekend and everywhere else in between. The leopard print, slight crop, and relaxed, boxy silhouette give the piece an on-trend, modern look, while the plush, dense knit delivers ultimate cozy comfort. "Did I mention how SOFT and WARM it is? It can’t be overlooked," one reviewer gushed. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

3. A Breezy Wrap Dress That's Easy To Dress Up Or Down ZESICA Women's Bohemian Floral Printed Wrap $32 Amazon See On Amazon This breezy bohemian wrap dress will be your new wardrobe MVP — it can look casual when you pair it with a jean jacket and booties for brunch, but with a great pair of heels and the right jewelry, it'll totally feel fancy enough for a wedding or bridal shower. Made of a lightweight, breathable cotton blend, it's a true wrap dress, meaning it can easily be adjusted to ensure the perfect fit. Available sizes: S-XXL

4. Soft, Stretchy Leggings That Look Like "Real" Pants Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's Seamed Front $24 Amazon See On Amazon Fair warning: once you try these ponte knit leggings, you may never want to squeeze into your "real" pants again. The high waist, back pockets, and smooth ponte fabric give them the polished look and feel of traditional pants — but a healthy dose of stretch and an easy pull-on waist mean they're far more comfortable than your typical jeans or trousers. Choose from five solid colors or prints like herringbone, twill, and space dye. Available sizes: XS-XXL

5. A Classic Cotton Sweater With A Unique Asymmetrical Detail Amazon Brand - Meraki Women's Cotton Jumper $24 Amazon See On Amazon Densely knit of 100 percent cotton, this cozy pullover sweater is one of those timeless wardrobe staples you'll reach for time and time again. The menswear-inspired design features a stylish waffle knit texture, long cuffed sleeves, and a visually-striking asymmetrical collar fastened with a duo of functional buttons. Get it in navy or black. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

6. A Versatile Jumpsuit Made Of Lightweight, Eco-Friendly Tencel Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's Tencel Halter Jumpsuit $39 Amazon See On Amazon Sleek and simple, this versatile jumpsuit is made with tencel lyocell, the sustainable fabric of choice for eco-friendly brands like Reformation. Cut in a wide-leg silhouette with halter straps and a cinched drawstring waist, it can lend itself to so many looks, from casual to glam, depending on how it's accessorized. Plus, it's available in six versatile colors, including black, pink, and a bleached chambray blue. Available sizes: 2-16

7. The Comfy-Chic Mini Dress Reviewers Can't Get Enough Of R.Vivimos Women's Autumn Winter Cotton Pencil Dress $24 Amazon See On Amazon A waist-cinching tie detail adds feminine shape and structure to this casual-chic mini dress, while voluminous blouson sleeves add another striking detail. The resulting design is both comfortable and effortlessly chic — pair it with tights and booties for an easy work outfit, keep things casual with clean white sneakers, or try some tall heeled boots to dress it up a bit. Available sizes: S-XL

8. A Cozy Striped Sweater With A Slouchy, Oversized Fit ZESICA Women's Long Sleeve Crew Neck $29 Amazon See On Amazon Bold stripes, a ribbed fabric, and a slouchy, oversized fit make this billowy sweater stand out — casual and polished all at once, it's versatile enough to pair with just about anything, from jeans and denim cutoffs to leggings, linen pants, and mini skirts. Choose from a range of striped designs in eight colors, including black, pink, and a pretty sage green. "Super comfy and exactly as pictured! It looks and feels expensive," reported one reviewer. Available sizes: S-XL

9. A Soft, Stylish Maxi Dress That You'll Likely End Up Living In Amazon Essentials Women's Surplice Maxi Dress $14 Amazon See On Amazon What's not to love about this surplice maxi dress? Soft, chic, and incredibly easy to style, the plunging V-neckline shows off the perfect amount of skin. Pair it with a jean jacket and sneakers when you're running around town, or add heels and a fun statement necklace to dress it up for date night. Available sizes: XS-XXL

10. A Menswear-Inspired Tunic Made Of Lightweight, Breathable Cotton Amazon Brand - Goodthreads Women's Lightweight Cotton Boyfriend Tunic $28 Amazon See On Amazon At first glance, this effortlessly chic tunic shirt looks like it was borrowed from the boys, but the expertly-tailored fit proves it was designed just for you. Cut of crisp cotton and sold in nine different prints, the timeless design features long sleeves, a pleated back yoke, and a simple button-down front. Wear it with your favorite jeans or leggings, either loose, tied in the front, or with a waist-cinching belt. Available sizes: XS-XXL

11. A Pair Of Ankle Boots That Work With Any Outfit CINAK Low Heel Double Zipper Booties $23 Amazon See On Amazon These black ankle boots are sure to become your new go-to. They're made from faux suede you don't have to worry about water staining, with a chic silver zipper and sensible block heels for a pitch-perfect balance of practical and stylish. Throw them on with your jeans and an oversized blazer to channel a casual style, or finish off an all-black athleisure look on days you don't want to be bothered. During the spring and summer, they bring indie flavor to mini dresses and denim shorts as well. Available sizes: 5.5 – 8.5

12. A Comfortable, Stylish Alternative To Your Basic Work Pants GRACE KARIN Women's Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants $25 Amazon See On Amazon An Amazon reviewer-favorite, these paperbag-waist pants look incredible with everything from turtlenecks to crop tops, making transitional dressing effortlessly simple. Made of a smooth, lightweight fabric with a healthy dose of stretch, they have an elasticized waist with a stylish self-tie belt. Available in a variety of colors ranging from neutrals to brights, they've earned more than 1,000 perfect five-star reviews. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

13. A Mock Neck Sweater With Breezy Batwing Sleeves Amazon Brand - Meraki Women's Oversized High-neck Sweater $29 Amazon See On Amazon Cut in an relaxed silhouette with a mock neck and flowy batwing sleeves, this versatile sweater is sure to earn a top spot in your weekly rotation. The soft, medium-weight knit is made of cotton, wool, and polyester, making it the perfect cozy layer to wear in at least three of the four seasons. "Unique shape, got complimented on it many times," commented one reviewer. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

14. The Boyfriend Cardigan You Can Wear All Year Round Woman Within Plus Size Shaker-Stitch Cardigan $28 Amazon See On Amazon The cozy cardigan is an essential layer for adding texture and warmth to your outfit of the day. This one is knitted in a classic shaker stitch from a cotton-acrylic blend that's year-round versatile, in a longer boyfriend style that you'll pair with everything from leggings to dresses. "It's quite warm, and I'll wear it often in place of a jacket on cooler days so I can still look nice going to the office," one shopper commented, adding, "It's comfy enough that I'm currently snuggled on my couch wearing it with PJs and the dogs." Choose from more than 20 different colors. Available sizes: 14-16 Plus – 42-44 Plus

15. A Sleek, Stretchy Maxi Skirt With A Subtle Side Slit Amazon Brand - Meraki Women's Rib Maxi Skirt $24 Amazon See On Amazon The best part about this sleek, slinky maxi skirt is its endless versatility — pair it with simple white sneakers one day, a crisp Oxford shirt the next, or a chunky sweater and mules for a stylish work look. It's the type of piece you'll find yourself wearing in all four seasons. Made of a modal-elastane blend with a subtle ribbed texture, the knee-high side slit shows off the perfect amount of skin. Choose from three colors: black, charcoal, or a light heather grey. Available sizes: XS-XXL

16. An Elegant-Looking Poncho That's Essential For Traveling Moss Rose Women Poncho Shawl $28 Amazon See On Amazon From the elegant way it falls to its chic moss green color, everything about this woven blanket poncho exudes sophistication and ease. Soft and luxurious, it's especially great for traveling, since it can double as a cozy blanket as you're napping through your flight. Plus, if you're not a fan of the mossy hue, there are plenty of other options, ranging from solid neutrals to preppy plaids.

17.This Cute, Popular Mini Dress That Works In All Four Seasons Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress $25 Amazon See On Amazon The tiered ruffles and flowy silhouette make this cute mini dress a summer essential — but, paired with tights or tall boots, it's a great way to let your legs say hello during the colder months, too. Fun, feminine, and effortless to style, it's available in a wide range of chic colors and prints. "I can’t say enough good things about this dress," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: S-XXL

18. A Classic, Comfortable Loafer At A Can't-Beat Price Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer $23 Amazon See On Amazon Loafers are currently having a major moment, and the trend is only going to get bigger in the upcoming months. This pair is about as classic as it gets, with a barely-there heel and minimalist style. Comfortable and practical, they're an excellent way to incorporate the trend into your everyday wardrobe. Plus, in addition to sensible black or beige, they also come in shiny gold and a fun leopard print. Available sizes: 5-13

19. A Versatile Sweater That's Stretchy & Lightweight Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's Stretch Mockneck Pullover $29 Amazon See On Amazon You can never have too many turtlenecks, ideally in a range of weights for all your layering needs. This lightweight mock neck sweater is essential for any collection; the extra-fine gauge knit feels great against your skin, and is thin enough to wear over tanks or tees, and under sweaters or light jackets. Plus, it's available nine gorgeous colors — it's not a bad idea to stock up on more than one. Available sizes: XS-XXL

20. These Sleek, Tailored Dress Pants With A Comfortable Pull-On Waist Lark & Ro Women's Plus Size Straight Leg Pants $20 Amazon See On Amazon Thoughtfully designed with comfort in mind, these versatile pants don't skimp on style, either. Cut in a sleek, straight-leg silhouette, the stretchy, substantial fabric and pull-on waist ensure absolute comfort, while faux pockets and artfully placed back darts create a polished, tailored look. They're also sold in black and navy, if you don't love the cream shade pictured. Available sizes: 18-32

21. A Versatile T-Shirt Dress You'll Wind Up Living In VIISHOW Women's Summer Basic Long Sleeve T-Shirt Dresses $19 Amazon See On Amazon Soft and swingy, you'll want to live in this effortless T-shirt dress in all four seasons. And luckily, you can — the versatile style is great on its own in warm weather, and can be layered with tights, sweaters, blazers, and jackets to create a whole range of easy cold-weather looks. Choose from 20 colors, including both long-sleeved and short-sleeved styles. Available sizes: XS-XXL

22. A Crisp Cotton Button-Down That Will Always Be In Style Amazon Essentials Women's Long-Sleeve Poplin Shirt $20 Amazon See On Amazon You can never own too many classic collared button-downs like this one — timeless, versatile, and effortlessly cool, the menswear-inspired staple can be worn so many different ways. Made of crisp, breathable 100 percent cotton, it's cut in a relaxed fit with long sleeves and a single front pocket. Choose from 16 colors and prints, including plaid, polka dots, and pastel stripes. Available sizes: XS-XXL

23. The Top-Rated Jeggings That Come In 11 Different Prints, Colors, & Washes Amazon Essentials Women's Skinny Stretch Jeggings $21 Amazon See On Amazon Ah, jeggings — once you've tried them, you'll never want to squeeze into your non-stretch denim again. This pair is a crowd-favorite option, earning a near-perfect 4.4-star average rating with over 1,500 customer reviews. People say they fit beautifully, keep their shape, and look exactly like real jeans, thanks to their functional back pockets, faux front pockets, and belt loops. Available sizes: XS-XL

24. These Vegan Leather Sneakers That'll Look Great With Literally Everything STQ Quilted Slip On Sneakers $33 Amazon See On Amazon These slip-on sneakers boast a chic appeal but their comfort is the true luxury here: They have cushy memory foam insoles and a soft padded collar, with elastic gores for an effortless fit. The quilted faux leather uppers are lined as well, and their white rubber outsoles are sporty and crisp while affording good grip. "Super comfortable. These are very cute for shoes that you can wear all day long. The quilted design adds a nice touch to an overall basic slip on shoe," one fan remarked. Available sizes: 6 – 11

25. A Silky-Soft Jersey Dress That's Professional Enough For The Office Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Dress $18 Amazon See On Amazon If your style tends to blur the lines between "loungewear" and "real clothes," this simple jersey shift dress an absolute must-have. A (far more stylish) alternative to your sweatpants and T-shirts, it's every bit as soft, flowy, and breathable as your favorite worn-in nightgown. That said, it can easily be dressed up for work; pair it with sensible heels, a belt, and a blazer for a stylish, professional look. Available sizes: XS-XXL

26. Some Cropped Trousers For An Artsy-Chic Look Tanming High Waist Cropped Wide Leg Trousers $25 Amazon See On Amazon Cut in a sleek, cropped wide leg with a tailored waist and two slant pockets, these chic trousers are classic and sophisticated yet fresh and creative. You could see them with a graphic tee and white sneakers just as easily as a pair of heels and a statement top. "These are very cute pants. The style is great and the material seems very high-quality," one reviewer noted, adding the polyester knit was "very comfortable, lined, wrinkle-resistant fabric." They're available in four different hues, and at this affordable price point, you might want them in every color. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

27. A Simple Crewneck Sweater Sold In Over 40 Colors & Prints Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Crewneck $20 Amazon See On Amazon A smattering of sweet hearts make this crewneck sweater special; it'll instantly add whimsical charm to virtually any outfit. The soft, smooth cotton blend is the perfect weight for layering — try layering it under a crisp collared shirt to amplify the sweater's playful, preppy appeal. If hearts aren't your thing, there are plenty of other options, including stripes, argyle, and a trendy leopard print. Available sizes: XS-XXL

28. A Soft Jersey Dress For Year-Round Wear Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Jersey Dress $23 Amazon See On Amazon Another comfort-forward jersey dress that's sure to become a favorite, this one has long sleeves and a subtle V-neckline and comes in six colors. The rich jersey fabric compliments the swingy silhouette, since jersey drapes beautifully and offers tons of natural movement. "This dress suits a number of occasions, but it's especially suited for travel," one reviewer pointed out. "It doesn't wrinkle easily and packs very small and lightweight." Available sizes: 1X-7X

29. The Levi's Jeans With Over 3,500 Perfect Five-Star Reviews Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Women's Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans $25 Amazon See On Amazon Shoppers can't seem to get enough of these best-selling Levi's skinny jeans, giving them more than 3,500 perfect five-star reviews. Although the list of highlights is seemingly endless, people are especially enthusiastic about the comfortable pull-on waist, and the fact that the soft, stretchy denim keeps it shape all day long. "Literally ditching every other pair of jeans I have and stocking my entire wardrobe with these," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 2-20

30. A Minimalist Jersey Dress With A Sleek Side Slit Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Dress $25 Amazon See On Amazon Silky-soft and effortlessly chic, this jersey midi dress is sure to be a year-round favorite. Throw it on and go throughout the warmer months, then when it gets cold, use it as an easy layering piece under blazers, sweaters, and jackets. Cut in a fitted-yet-flowy silhouette that'll drape beautifully over your curves, the simple design features a round neckline, short sleeves, and a knee-high slit on one side. Available sizes: XS-XXL

31. Some Faux Leather Sneakers With Thousands Of Reviews AOMAIS PU Leather Low Top Sneakers $24 Amazon See On Amazon Backed by more than 3,000 Amazon reviews, these versatile vegan leather sneakers are so easy to pair with your wardrobe basics. "I wear these shoes almost everyday. They are incredibly comfortable and look way more expensive than they are. They are also super easy to clean! I plan on getting these over and over again. They are just lovely," one fan raved. Their faux leather uppers are fully lined, and their remarkably padded insoles feel so high quality and wear comfortably for hours at a time. A rubber sole with a geometric grid offers waterproof traction, and you'll likely find yourself reaching for this pair in all weather. Available sizes: 6 – 11

32. A Versatile Turtleneck That's Essential For Layering — & Comes In 11 Gorgeous Colors Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Mockneck Sweater $16 Amazon See On Amazon On its own or layered, tucked or untucked — the potential ways to wear this classic turtleneck never seem to end. Knit of a lightweight, fine gauge blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, it's an easy, essential staple that's worth buying in more than one color. "This sweater is absolutely beautiful," one reviewer wrote. "The sizing is true to size and the material is such high quality." Available sizes: XS-XXL

33. A Graphic Leopard Print Blouse That's So Refined Valphsio Leopard Print Turtleneck Blouse $26 Amazon See On Amazon A leopard print blouse looks fabulous yet refined in a conservative high-neck cut with blouson sleeves. The lightweight cotton and polyester blend drapes well and is easy to care for. Wear it with distressed denim for brunch or tucked into a pencil skirt to the office or a date. "It is the perfect work-top," one fan noted. "The neck wasn't too tight, and the fabric was light enough to wear on a warm fall day." You can also pick it up in a button-down style. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large