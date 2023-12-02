As a wide-calf girlie, boots that go beyond the ankle can be hard to come by. I had all but given up on finding a pair that spoke to me until Hanifa dropped the Zoe boots in 2021. Typically, I find black boots basic, but these were anything but with their trumpet heel, wrap around straps, square toes, and, most importantly, a calf circumference that would fit me comfortably. At the time, the $699 price tag was way out of range and the shoes eventually went out of stock — devastating. But in typical me fashion, I’ve spent the past 2 years checking the website and Instagram, and scouring every secondhand option I could think of.

My persistence finally paid off a couple weeks ago: The style returned to the website right in time for the the ‘Hanifa Friday’ 40 percent off sale and thanks to a 4 time installment payment plan, I scooped them up immediately. Though I’ve had them in my possession for mere days, I’ve already thought of a million and one ways to style these boots and I can’t wait to take them for a spin. Below, take a look at what I’m planning as we make our way into the winter months.

Casual Chic

Here’s an easy outfit that’s perfect for the many rounds of dinner, drinks, and holiday gatherings I have coming up over the next few weeks. The tortoiseshell print top feels festive without being too on the nose, while the glossy gold hoops add some holiday bling. I’d open up the bottom four buttons of the breakaway maxi skirt to show a lot of boot and little leg.

Shorts & Boots

Throughout the summer and early fall, my most frequent outfit formula consisted of a blue striped shirt (with all but one button undone), athletic shorts, and my trusty EDAS bag. A leather trench and tall boots bring the look into cold weather-appropriate territory.

Party Time

No, I don’t have New Year’s Eve plans yet. Yes, I’ve already begun brainstorming outfits in the case I do find myself invited to a shindig or soirée. I’ve always wanted to try an oversized blazer as a dress (not to be confused with a blazer dress) but never had the right shoe to balance out the piece — until now. Meanwhile, the print on this cute little shoulder purse exists somewhere between a zebra and cow motif and is ideal for the dance floor.