In the words of Samantha Jones, “It’s not a bag. It’s a Birkin.” Bags are serious business. From Baguettes to Saddles to Sardines, bags are now treated as singular-name-only celebs in everyone’s closets. And this winter 2025 season, the buffet of bag trends to choose from is beyond enticing. As the holiday season draws nearer, you’ll find plenty to choose from, whether you have to run to a cocktail party or simply want to add a burst of newness to your wardrobe.

First, there are the whimsical wristlets that double as statement jewelry, as seen on the fall/winter 2024 runways of Chloe and Chanel. And, in a more unexpected move, an array of floral bags are also en vogue, courtesy of labels like Loewe and Prada. A touch of vintage has also hit the scene as retro shapes and styles have been put into focus thanks to Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

As you can see, your cup — er, bag — runneth over this winter, so treat yourself in honor of the gifting season. And whether you’re the phone-credit-card-keys-only type of person or the everything-but-the-kitchen-sink bag carrier, TZR has you covered. Below are five of the hottest bag trends.

Field Of Dreams

Make like a tree and leave it to fashion to keep making florals new again. It’s groundbreaking indeed if you need to break out of any cold weather doldrums and want a surge of happiness injected into your day. From Prada’s sweetly embroidered flowers to Loewe’s intricately beaded floral and vegetable bags, these styles are perfect for a blossoming social schedule.

Vintage Flair

Bags with a hint of retro flare cracks the case of how to add a little throwback into your wardrobe without being too literal. Louis Vuitton and Chanel had bags that resembled vintage vanity cases, and, as always, what’s old is new again. It’s OK to stay demure for just a while longer.

Wrist-y Business

It’s wrist assessment time, when it comes to this season’s most desirable shape, anyway. Wristlet bags allow you to be hands free. No more awkward under-the-arm clutch situations. Chloe’s dramatic hardware on bags are reminiscent of ‘70s era gold cuffs, and Prada’s belt buckled handle strap allow you to hold your cocktail and simultaneously show off your prized accessory.

Spot-ify

Let the cat out of the bag and go wild this fall with leopard print bags. Rabanne stayed true to the house codes and made a paillette leopard bag while Michael Kors skewed more toward cheetah. It’s your pick of the litter whatever spot treatment you desire.

Greener Pastures

Whether you’re making a stop to the Emerald City for a wickedly good time or are just plain green with envy, pop culture’s most important color is still going strong. From shades of olive at Fendi and Burberry to the jewel tone green at Bottega Veneta, it’s time to head over to greener pastures.