(Trends)

Winter 2025’s Bag Trends Are Beyond Bold

‘Tis the season to go big.

by Jennifer Yee
Peter White/Getty Images
2024 Winter Bag Trends
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

In the words of Samantha Jones, “It’s not a bag. It’s a Birkin.” Bags are serious business. From Baguettes to Saddles to Sardines, bags are now treated as singular-name-only celebs in everyone’s closets. And this winter 2025 season, the buffet of bag trends to choose from is beyond enticing. As the holiday season draws nearer, you’ll find plenty to choose from, whether you have to run to a cocktail party or simply want to add a burst of newness to your wardrobe.

First, there are the whimsical wristlets that double as statement jewelry, as seen on the fall/winter 2024 runways of Chloe and Chanel. And, in a more unexpected move, an array of floral bags are also en vogue, courtesy of labels like Loewe and Prada. A touch of vintage has also hit the scene as retro shapes and styles have been put into focus thanks to Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

As you can see, your cup — er, bag — runneth over this winter, so treat yourself in honor of the gifting season. And whether you’re the phone-credit-card-keys-only type of person or the everything-but-the-kitchen-sink bag carrier, TZR has you covered. Below are five of the hottest bag trends.

Field Of Dreams

(+)
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
(+)
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
1/2

Make like a tree and leave it to fashion to keep making florals new again. It’s groundbreaking indeed if you need to break out of any cold weather doldrums and want a surge of happiness injected into your day. From Prada’s sweetly embroidered flowers to Loewe’s intricately beaded floral and vegetable bags, these styles are perfect for a blossoming social schedule.

Prada
Cleo Bag
$4,000
Loewe
Large Beaded Lettuce Squeeze Bag
$11,100
Staud
Tommy Beaded Bag
$295
Kate Spade
Purl Flower Beaded Mini Shoulder Bag
$378
Coach
Coachtopia Loop Shoulder Bag In Recycled Polyester With Floral Appliqué
$175

Vintage Flair

(+)
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
(+)
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
1/2

Bags with a hint of retro flare cracks the case of how to add a little throwback into your wardrobe without being too literal. Louis Vuitton and Chanel had bags that resembled vintage vanity cases, and, as always, what’s old is new again. It’s OK to stay demure for just a while longer.

Brandon Blackwood
Slim Trunk
$275
Aspinal of London
Micro Hat Box
$635
$505
Mateo
Cognac Croc Catherine Box Bag
$295
Louis Vuitton
Camera Box
$8,800
Alaïa
Cube Minaudiere
$4,190

Wrist-y Business

(+)
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
(+)
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
1/2

It’s wrist assessment time, when it comes to this season’s most desirable shape, anyway. Wristlet bags allow you to be hands free. No more awkward under-the-arm clutch situations. Chloe’s dramatic hardware on bags are reminiscent of ‘70s era gold cuffs, and Prada’s belt buckled handle strap allow you to hold your cocktail and simultaneously show off your prized accessory.

Cult Gaia
Tallulah Wristlet
$498
Jimmy Choo
Micro Bon Bon
$895
Saint Laurent
Evening Pouch
$2,150
Chloe
Mini Bracelet Crossbody Bag in Suede
$3,290
SHUSHU/TONG
Black Rose Hand Mini Bag
$325

Spot-ify

(+)
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
(+)
Peter White/Getty Images
1/2

Let the cat out of the bag and go wild this fall with leopard print bags. Rabanne stayed true to the house codes and made a paillette leopard bag while Michael Kors skewed more toward cheetah. It’s your pick of the litter whatever spot treatment you desire.

Marc Jacobs
The Cheetah Haircalf Mini Dual Bag
$395
Balenciaga
Genève Large Hobo Bag Leopard Print
$2,250
Reformation
Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag
$248
Kurt Geiger London
Mini Leather Kensington Bag
$215
Simkhai
Aria Mini Leopard Calf Hair Top-Handle Bag
$550

Greener Pastures

(+)
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
(+)
Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images
1/2

Whether you’re making a stop to the Emerald City for a wickedly good time or are just plain green with envy, pop culture’s most important color is still going strong. From shades of olive at Fendi and Burberry to the jewel tone green at Bottega Veneta, it’s time to head over to greener pastures.

Bottega Veneta
Green Turn Pouch
$2,650
Longchamp
Le Roseau S Handbag
$740
Khaite
Sara Oversized Suede Tote
$2,980
Polo Ralph Lauren
Polo ID Leather Small Shoulder Bag
$598
By Far
Billy Moss Creased Leather
€490