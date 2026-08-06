New York-founded ready-to-wear label Wardrobe.NYC is bringing its luxury essentials to the masses with a new H&M collaboration. Launched August 6, the 29-piece product lineup focuses in on closet must-haves, including work-ready blazers, cardigans, and shoulder-padded poplin shirts, plus cool-girl corsetted denim jackets, simple wool miniskirts, sheer bodysuits, and even cutout leather flip-flop boots.

“We wanted to create a capsule for H&M that was true to the wardrobe concept: A timeless and versatile statement that was both essential and of the moment,” said Wardrobe.NYC Co-Founder Josh Goot in a press release. “This design approach comes from a real, personal philosophy of dress. I think this honest approach has always been part of Wardrobe.NYC, and you can feel it in the H&M collaboration.”

Goot, a Sydney-born fashion designer, co-founded the label with stylist and editor Christine Centenera in 2017. Since launching their joint business built on creating “the ultimate wardrobes,” the two have partnered with several major global brands, including Adidas, Carhartt, and now, H&M. Back in 2022, Hailey Bieber also collaborated on a capsule collection with the duo, saying in an interview that she always admired Centenera’s personal style — one not so different from her own signature minimalist aesthetic.

“Layering is a key part of the way I put things together — using wardrobe staples almost like building blocks to create an ensemble,” said Centenera. “I also think about a silhouette, and the perfect hero piece to complete the look. I trust these pieces completely. That trust, that reliability, is what Wardrobe.NYC is all about.”

Below, The Zoe Report’s editors put these versatile garments to the test, styling several of the wool and denim offerings according to our own unique personal tastes.

Angela Melero, Editorial Director

Courtesy of Angela Melero

“I have to admit, because of my petite frame, strong-shouldered tops and jackets are tricky for me to pull off. But I love them. So, when I saw this boxy cropped bomber from H&M’s latest collab with Wardrobe.NYC, I felt compelled to rise to the challenge; I was so intrigued by its look and silhouette. I put said challenge to the test on a recent GNO at a West Hollywood hotspot. I leaned into the jacket’s cool-girl vibe with pleated vintage men’s trousers, sky-high black pumps, a chain-embellished vintage belt, Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings, and oversized aviators from Freyrs. Somehow, the cropped cut of the jacket and cinched waist of the trousers balanced out the oversized cut of the top and bottoms, making for a perfectly balanced look. I’m obsessed.”

Brooke Frischer, Senior Fashion Editor

Courtesy of Brooke Frischer

“You can’t really go wrong with a denim miniskirt. While I typically seek a little more oomph from my wardrobe staples, I appreciated the clean slate this piece offered me for lots of layering. I turned a vintage Missoni dress into a long blouse by folding it over a high-rise belt, matching the turquoise hue to my Melissa x Ganni kitten heel flip-flops. My one note: If you prefer a lower rise on your bottoms, I’d suggest going up one or two sizes. In my usual size, this style hit me right above the belly button, whereas I typically prefer a fit that’s a bit lower.”

Kelsey Stewart, Fashion Writer

Courtesy of Kelsey Stewart

“I’ll admit, I was a bit hesitant when I first put on this oversized bomber — emphasis on oversized. Yes, the jacket is especially roomy, and I wasn’t initially sure how it would work with my petite frame. However, I’m a firm believer that any silhouette can work as long as you style it thoughtfully. So, I balanced the bomber’s slouchy proportions with a white ribbed tank and silky lace shorts, finishing the look with black peep-toe heels. The verdict? My fellow petite ladies, don’t let this ultra-relaxed jacket intimidate you.”

Eman Naseer, Assistant Social Editor

Courtesy of Eman Naseer

“The ‘Little Black Dress’ is such an iconic wardrobe staple that I was genuinely shocked to realize I didn't own one. That might be because the classic silhouette had its heyday a decade ago, but as social media has declared, 2016 fashion is back — and with it, the bodycon LBD. A short, tight dress doesn’t typically align with my personal style, but this Wardrobe.NYC x H&M piece caught my eye as the perfect blank canvas to play with. I was instantly drawn to the elegant, off-the-shoulder, fold-over neckline. Upon trying it on, I was pleasantly surprised by the fabric: stretchy enough to be comfortable, yet thick enough to give that instant, much-appreciated ‘snatch’ you want in a form-fitting garment. I opted to layer it over my Joe’s Jeans capris, creating a monochrome look that felt super chic. Because you’ll rarely catch me in a purely all-black outfit, I broke things up with a chunky yellow belt and rainbow bejeweled heels. I finished it off with a tiny Staud purse that fits only the absolute essentials (my card, keys, and lip gloss), making this the ultimate ‘drinks with the girls’ look.”

Eden Stuart, Beauty News Writer

Courtesy of Eden Stuart

“This oversized, double-breasted blazer is giving David Byrne — which, from me, will always be the highest compliment. I sized up one, which I regret (I definitely should have stuck to my usual size), but I’m still really pleased with how my ‘fit turned out. I knew I wanted to go for late-summer vibes, so I wore it with a tube top, high-waisted trouser shorts, and Mansur Gavriel’s Anna kitten heels, which have become a staple in my wardrobe since I tested them this past spring. I initially thought I wanted to carry a clutch, but I think Reformation’s Rosetta Medium Shoulder bag works really well with the softly structured energy.”