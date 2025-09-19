So long, NYFW. H&M ushered in LFW with its H&M180: The London Issue concept: a trend-driven, see-now-buy-now fashion show and buzzy industry after-party hybrid to celebrate its Fall/Winter 2025 offering. With a VIP front row, surprise performances, runway debuts, DJ sets, panels, workshops, and activations, the Thursday event set the tone for what’s to come during this jam-packed week in the English capital.

Generating headlines, Romeo Beckham graced the catwalk for the first time ever (despite modeling in luxury campaigns since the tender age of ten.) The second-eldest son of Victoria and David made his debut bundled up in a black shearling collar jacket, sharing the spotlight with many well-known models.

The 23-year-old walked in a cast that brought together H&M regulars including Lila Moss, Iris Law, Amelia Gray, Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser, Angelina Kendall, and Sora Choi, who clocked up miles pacing around 180 The Strand. H&M had enlisted legendary editor Katie Grand (of Love, Pop, and Perfect magazines) as a creative consultant to bring the all-encompassing day to life, while Jacob K styled the comprehensive runway show.

“I love being with my H&M family, and to be in London, a city with such character and street style, it felt perfect for this collection. I loved my look,” a thigh high boots-clad Gray told press backstage. Mere moments after the models finished their victory lap around the venue, most of the collection was already dropping online.

The high-energy bash also saw a performance by up-and-comer Lola Young, who surprised guests by walking out in a boxy grey blazer and pleated skirt before belting out her smash hit Messy. In another surprise twist, streamer Marlon Lundgren Garcia hopped up from the crowd to join the runway in a wool coat and pinstripe blazer from the H&M Atelier menswear line.

Emily Ratajkowski jetted in to join H&M, fresh from the Tory Burch show where she made her return to the runway this season. Sitting front row, she reunited with her longtime friend Adwoa Aboah — whom she also co-stars with in Lena Dunham’s recent Netflix show, Too Much.

Sitting side-by-side with the aforementioned models and influencer Richie Shazam, I Know What You Did Last Summer star and musician Gabbriette wore an on-trend oxblood leather ensemble.

Liam Gallagher’s off-spring, Lennon and Anaïs, also perched beside the runway taking it all in. British actors Archie Madekwe, Calum Harper, rappers Central Cee and Lil Simz, and tastemakers including stylist Maeve Reilly, vintage curator Sami Miro, and Dutch model Yasmin Wijnaldum all made front row appearances too. In total, the event welcomed over 700 guests to the catwalk experience — with 70 models showing off the H&M offering. Think: sharp suiting and power tailoring, lace slip dresses teamed with oversized leather jackets, shearling outerwear, and elevated takes on plaid and argyle.

The night also concluded with an after-party — open to members of the public via social media sign-ups — featuring DJs Honey Dijon, Pxssy Palace, and Miss Jason.

