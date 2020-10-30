Rather than overwhelm shoppers with new and changing sundries each season, WARDROBE.NYC's focus has always been different. Instead, the concept label wants its wearers to form long-standing relationships with their clothing — hence, why Gigi Hadid rotated the brand's split-hem leggings countless times since 2018. Still, this is hardly news: the brand built its reputation by making clothes that are timeless, instead of trend-forward; resourceful, instead of wasteful. To help quell the consumption culture that saddles the fashion industry, WARDROBE.NYC's "Permanent" collection finally arrived — and it's about to de-clutter your closet.

“We’ve always been interested in the idea of permanence in fashion as a way to slow down the cycle, and achieve real longevity in design," said Josh Goot, co-founder of WARDROBE.NYC, in a release. "The Permanent Collection does that, while offering a progressive template for modern dress." Launching on Oct. 30, the collection pulls popular silhouettes from the brand's arsenal, parting with its de facto black-and-white color palette in the process. This time, all wares are rendered in modern hues and prints — glen plaids, powder blues, and so forth. The collection will serve as WARDROBE.NYC's core collection, defining the brand's DNA as it continues to develop new concepts and collections.

COURTESY OF WARDROBE.NYC COURTESY OF WARDROBE.NYC

The label is taking things a step further — launching "Looks," a first-of-its-kind shopping experience that allows the viewer to grab perfected, pre-styled ensembles all in one fell swoop. "The Looks are considered ensembles that describe a modern urban lifestyle," shared co-founder Christine Centenera in the press release. "The idea of tailoring back with sport and street feels right for the times, and is the way we dress everyday."

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

By continuing its focus on solution-based dressing, the "Permanent" selection is primed to become a favorite amongst the fashion pack — many of whom already rely on WARDROBE.NYC on a day-to-day basis. Take Katie Holmes, for instance — who's styled its cotton trench dozens of ways over the years; or, Kendall Jenner, who wears its Zip Cuff leggings with hoodies and glamorized evening outfits alike.

To shop the styles that fashion insiders are adding to cart now, browse below:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.