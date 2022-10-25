When you see a good outfit twice over, it’s like seeing it again for the first time. Case in point: Victoria Beckham in her silky blue dress and sparkly sock boots. Beckham wore the modern Cinderella outfit to a taping of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live on Oct. 12, at which point paparazzi originally got a glimpse of the sharply glamorous look. The episode aired last night, which is why Beckham posted a montage video to her Instagram where the star was seen posing on the blue carpet and throughout the filming process, on and off set with Cohen and co-guest Anne Hathaway.

Her thoroughly ruched, light blue midi dress, which hails from her Resort 2023 collection (and was shown in the lookbook in a forest green color), featured long sleeves, an asymmetrical neckline, and a long, thin scarf swaying at her side. While there was no tiara in sight (re: modern Cinderella) Beckham did wear the 2022 version of the princess’ glass slippers — a pair of tight, sparkling mesh stiletto boots that were sheer enough to show her toes. She rounded out the look with her signature glam: a spiky, middle-parted bun, smokey brown eye makeup, and neutral nail polish.

Beckham has long been adventurous with her footwear, having sported towering platforms and keen stilettos since her Posh Spice days. And when it comes to boots, she isn’t afraid to experiment with striking details, such as pops of color, animal prints, and, well, sparkles. In fact, for Fall/Winter 2021, Beckham released thick, sparkling knee-high boots to polish off her day dress looks. The delicate pair she wore now, however, balanced her penchant for shine while taking the sheer trend to a whole new level.

Those who love her look will be thrilled to know that there are plenty of sparkly boot options to shop. (Her exact dress, on the other hand, isn’t on the market just yet.) See TZR’s edit, ahead, then add your favorite to your virtual checkout cart.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.