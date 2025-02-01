(Vibe Of The Month)

Celebrate Valentine’s (Or Galentine’s) Day In These Romantic Looks

The month of love.

by Kelsey Stewart
Romantic looks for February
The shelves are currently stocked with heart-shaped candy and tiny stuffed animals adorned with red ribbons, which only means one thing: Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. So, how are you commemorating the annual holiday? You may be dining out at you and your partner’s favorite spot. Or perhaps your group of friends is getting together for a cute Galentine’s celebration. No matter what your plans are, consider using this February as your chance to hit the town in romantic outfits. Might as well look fabulous as you sip on that dirty martini, right?

If you splurged on a fancy red dress over the holidays, it’s time to bring it back out. For a date night at an upscale restaurant, try an elevated monochromatic outfit by finishing with heels in the same striking hue. Or, if you’re willing to take a step outside your comfort zone (quite literally), go for a sweet, soft pink pump. For a less on-the-nose approach to romantic dressing, lean into a dress or blouse adorned with subtle dainty details like a sheer lace collar or tiny bows. It’s still on theme but not as in your face.

Below, find five romantic looks to copy this February. You’re bound to love ‘em all.

Up The Volume

Bring the drama in a top with billowy see-through sleeves. For an evening out with your valentine, a red skirt is the perfect bottom for the special occasion. Take the nighttime look to the next level with a pair of sparkly ballet flats.

So Soft

As noted above, a number decorated with subtle details — like this Dôen velvet mini dress with a lace ruffled collar — may be better suited for minimalists and understated dressers. Add a hint of color to the neutral outfit with a pastel heel, like a baby blue or pistachio green style.

Shine On

Should you have a swanky event coming up this month, a sequin mini dress is the way to go — just wait for the compliments to roll in. This eggplant-colored style is so visually pleasing alongside a purplish-blue heel. Finally, accessorize the shimmering ensemble with gold or silver jewelry (whichever metal you tend to gravitate towards).

Pretty In Pink

Though this month is synonymous with red, the vibrant color isn’t for everyone. Instead, maybe soft pink is more up your alley? If yes, glean some styling inspiration from Scandi content creator Nina Sandbech. The influencer doubled down on the shade by layering a bubblegum pink jacket over a long dress in a slightly lighter hue. Bonus points if you opt for a pastel bag, too.

Just A Pop Of Red

If your closet is brimming with black separates, reach for an oversized blazer and midi dress. Give the combo a festive spin by way of a rich red handbag. Then, level up the look with buckle-adorned heels, as well as a dazzling gold necklace and complementing chunky hoops.

