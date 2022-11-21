These Stylish Winter Outerwear Finds From Target Are All Under $50

From buttery leather gloves to posh parkas, trendy winter outerwear is unquestionably one of the best parts of chilly season. Not only is there something inherently comforting about being bundled up from head to toe, but layering becomes a veritable sport as you flex your styling muscles to pair different textiles, prints, and accessories together. Think: an oversized plaid scarf wrapped over a creamy white overcoat, or wool blend socks tucked underneath a pair of trendy clog boots.

While you could go out and drop hundreds on a new coat — or even more building an entirely new winter wardrobe — there are plenty of stylish, affordable options ready for the wearing at Target. You may not think of the essentials superstore as tuned into the latest trends, but it’s actually one of the best places to shop for chic outerwear pieces that won’t make you roll your eyes when you see the price tag.

Eager to add a few new pieces to your collection? Below, shop 11 stylish winter outerwear finds from Target, including coats, jackets, gloves, hats, and boots. The cherry on top? Nothing costs a penny over $50.