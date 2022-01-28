These Are The Trendiest Winter Accessories — & You Can Get Them For Under $20 On Amazon

When it comes to on-trend winter accessories — chalet-chic ear muffs, fluffy house slippers, and cozy knit hats, to name just a few — we all love a great deal, but sometimes, a super-low price tag can seem just a little too good to be true. Can you really trust that an under-$20 pashmina scarf actually looks and feels just like real cashmere, or that those astonishingly cheap snow boots with the skid-resistant soles can keep your feet as toasty as promised? When it comes to the 40 chic and trendy winter accessories below, the answer, every time, is yes.

Not only are the following accessories unbeatably priced and popping up everywhere on social, but they’re all available on Amazon — thanks to super-fast Prime shipping, you can rest assured that your new products will be delivered just in time for that cozy cabin getaway or ski trip you have planned. Every item on this list rings up at less than $20, and they all have hundreds — or even thousands — of five-star Amazon reviews to back up their quality.

Not every great deal deserves a second look. Each of the singular winter accessories below do. Ready to see for yourself? Keep scrolling — and bundle up out there.

1 This Trendy Bucket Hat With A Fuzzy, Teddy Texture Amazon GuanGu Fuzzy Teddy Bucket Hat $16 See On Amazon Top off any winter ensemble with this teddy-like bucket hat. Made with faux-fur wool to keep you cozy out there in the cold, and with a foldable design that allows you to easily stash it away in your handbag or coat pocket when you’re not using it, this wintry bucket hat is so convenient and such a steal, you just might find yourself stocking up on more than one. With eight striking colors and patterns to choose from, how could you not? Available colors: 8

2 A Pair Of Fleece-Lined Slippers That Are Like A Puffer Coat For Your Feet Amazon Solyinne Fuzzy Winter Slippers $19 See On Amazon Like a puffer coat for your feet, these fluffy, fleece-lined slippers promise to make you feel like you’re walking on clouds. Between the neatly stitched exterior, memory foam insoles, and anti-slip soles, it won’t be long before you feel like you are. The best part — aside from the fact that they cost less than $20 — is that you won’t even need to take them off before you run outside. These quirky slippers, which are available in a delightful rainbow of colors, including the burnt orange pictured, were made to take on the elements. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 4-5 — 6-7

3 This Plush, Furry Tote That Comes In Over 30 Cute Colors & Patterns Amazon Ovida Plush Faux Fur Tote Bag $16 See On Amazon Talk about cute. This tote bag is made of an irresistibly soft faux-fur material that adds instant ‘90s vibes to any look. It comes in over 30 delightful colors and patterns, like the green hearts pictured, and its polyester-lined interior is roomy enough to store your phone, wallet, keys, gloves, and other winter accessories. The comfy, crossbody design makes for an easy on-and-off, and the $16 price tag can’t be topped. Available colors: 32

4 4 Pairs Of Nordic-Chic Winter Socks — For Less Than $15 Amazon JOYCA & Co. Thick Winter Crew Socks (4 Pairs) $14 See On Amazon These enchanting winter socks look like they were hand-stitched by Scandinavian fairies, and slipping into their cozy-soft interior feels, well, magical. Made of a thick, durable wool blend (minus the scratchiness), the snug-fitting socks are breathable, sweat-resistant, and come in dozens of whimsical patterns. With an impressive 7,000-plus five-star ratings on Amazon, the socks are a hit among customers for how warm, comfy, and giftable they are. Plus, you get four pairs for just $14. Available colors: 14

5 A Chunky Choker To Pair With All Your Coziest Sweaters Amazon Salircon Chunky Chain Choker Necklace $11 See On Amazon Perfect for layering over your cozy winter sweaters and turtlenecks, you certainly won’t be able to go most places without someone asking where you scored this chunky, chain-link choker. It’s not that it’s gaudy or over-the-top — even though, for as elegant as it is, it also serves an understatedly tough vibe. There’s just something about the way this minimalist, aluminum chain catches the light and clings to your neck that gives you a fetching air of intrigue. And for a mere $11, who wouldn’t want that? Available colors: 5

6 A Tie-Dye Beanie That’s Both Trendy & Timeless Amazon Tickled Pink Tie-dye Beanie $16 See On Amazon Remember when, not too long ago, tie-dye loungewear dominated? Even if it’s no longer de rigueur to sport the trippy fabric from head-to-toe, no fashion-forward wardrobe would be complete without a few splashes and bursts of the iconic print. So, whether you prefer black, blue, green, yellow, or pink (pictured), this knitted beanie makes for the perfect tie-dye accessory. For as distinctive as it looks, it somehow goes with everything, and the soft acrylic fabric feels snug and toasty in the cold. Available colors: 5

7 These Winter-Chic Gloves That Are Touchscreen Compatible Amazon HÖTER Touch Screen Gloves $12 See On Amazon These delightful, cashmere-lined gloves come in over 13 color varieties and boast intricate, seasonal design patterns. The wool-blend fabric keeps your hands and fingers insulated, while the extended cuffs cover each of your wrists and lock in warmth. Plus, they’re super soft and allow you to text with ease. What more could you need from a pair of gloves, and for a mere $12 to boot? Available colors: 13

8 A Thick, Cozy Blanket Scarf That’s Sold In Dozens Of Plaid Prints Amazon Bess Bridal Plaid Blanket Scarf $14 See On Amazon Ringing up at just $14 and available in over 40 striking varieties of plaid, this blanket scarf is thick enough to keep you cozy out in the cold, but lightweight enough to wear indoors on chillier days for a little extra warmth. It’s popular, too. With over 5,000 five-star Amazon ratings, the scarf is a hit for how cozy, soft, and versatile it is. Bonus: It’s big enough to double as a blanket, making it the perfect travel accessory. Available colors: 37

9 4 Crocheted Headbands In Goes-With-Everything Colors Amazon Fullgren Knit Headband $17 See On Amazon Headband enthusiasts, rejoice. Not only does this four-piece set let you wear the accessory as outerwear, but it comes in two different color schemes (the black/white/brown/gray set pictured here goes with literally anything) and only costs $17. Designed to fit snugly without messing up your hair, these acrylic headbands are durable, easy to wash, and look handmade. Seriously, no one would ever guess you scored them on Amazon. Available color varieties: 2

10 These Cold-Proof House Slippers You Can Wear Indoors & Out Amazon DREAM PAIRS Furry Slippers $10 See On Amazon These are the slippers you keep near the door on super cold days in case you need to dash outside at a moment’s notice. Easy to slip on and off, the faux-fur-lined slippers are quick to absorb moisture, keeping your feet toasty and dry for as long as you’ve got them on — and because they’re so comfy, that’s definitely going to be a while. The slippers also feature suede, EVA soles and a microfiber exterior that the extreme cold simply doesn’t stand a chance against. Available in five neutral colors, these cute, comfy, and cheap ($10!) little house booties will become your favorite cold-weather companions in no time. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 8 — 12

11 A Pair Of Trendy, Round Sunglasses With Polarized Lenses Amazon WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Sunglasses $15 See On Amazon There’s so much to love about these sleek, metal sunglasses: The retro-inspired design, the polarized lenses that minimize glare and increase your visibility, and the extraordinary $15 price. The perfectly round sunglasses also feature mirrored lenses in bright, bold colors — or classic black, pictured — and have amassed over 9,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. “The polarization is great because it doesn’t distort color and reduces glare,” one happy shopper enthused. “For the money you can’t beat ‘em,” wrote another. Right? Available colors: 6

12 A Fuzzy Fisherman’s Hat In A Trendy Cow Print Amazon HATTIE Plush Bucket Hat $16 See On Amazon For another fun, trendy take on the classic fisherman’s hat, there’s this one, which comes in over 20 retro colors and patterns, from beige leopard to pink houndstooth to the adorable cow print pictured. The hat is easy to tote, easy to wash, and easy to spring for (it’s just $16). Plus, its made with a faux-fur, polyester lining that feels like a dream and won’t irritate sensitive skin. Brightening up your look on cold, dreary days couldn’t be easier. Available colors: 22

13 The Best-Selling Pashmina With Thousands Of Rave Amazon Reviews Amazon MaaMgic Large Soft Shawl Wrap $19 See On Amazon No one will believe this chic, polyester-and-cotton blend scarf isn’t cashmere, or that you paid less than $20 for it on Amazon. It feels so soft and luxurious, in fact, you’ll scarcely believe it yourself. Available in over 10 rich colors like royal blue, Burgundy, and camel (pictured), the scarf has amassed over 5,000 perfect ratings on Amazon for its coziness and versatility, and boasts an impressive 4.7-star score overall. “It washes beautifully and retains its softness,” one reviewer gushed. “The quality exceeded my expectations,” raved another. Available colors: 13

14 This Corduroy Tote Bag That’s As Cute As It Is Practical Amazon Etercycle Corduroy Tote Bag $19 See On Amazon Add a trendy, homespun vibe to any winter look with this slouchy, corduroy tote bag. Available in eight easy-to-match colors — for less than $20, how could you not even think about getting all of them? — the bag is roomy enough to hold your larger items (like a small stack of vinyl records, large books, or your laptop), but flexible enough to fold up and stash out of sight until you need it next. With two smaller pockets inside, one of which zips open and shut, you can easily compartmentalize your items and grab what you need when you need it. Seriously, for the price, you’d be hard-pressed to find another bag that’s every bit as practical as it is adorable. Available colors: 8

15 A Super-Soft Beanie In A Stylish Fair Isle Print Amazon Beechfield Fair Isle Snowstar Beanie $12 See On Amazon What would winter be without fair isle knitwear? It’s clear that the enduring print isn’t just limited to pullover sweaters and boxy cardigans anymore; it’s all over cold-weather accessories now, too. Enter: This lovely fair isle beanie. Available in 11 colors and spun from soft, acrylic yarn, the beanie features a cuffed design at the bottom, a signature pom-pom on top, and warm, snug fit. One Amazon reviewer wore the hat all day, every day on a nine-day trip to Iceland, where, according to photos, the beanie looks right at home. Even if you’re not planning a similar adventure anytime soon, this hat can at least help you look — and feel — like you’re someplace just as magical as its print suggests. Available colors: 5

16 A Stylish Way To Deal With Annoying Winter Static Amazon MagicSky Claw Clips (4 Pack) $10 See On Amazon Doesn’t matter if your hair’s curly or straight. These tortoise shell hair clips feature non-slip clamps with eight spiky teeth that hold your hair in place without pulling — and, with five different color varieties for you to choose from, they look mighty cute while doing it. They’re the perfect solution for staticky winter days when your hair is all over the place, and they pair perfectly with chunky sweaters, too. What’s more, they boast an impressive 4.7-star score on Amazon and over 2,500 perfect ratings. Perhaps best of all? You can score 4 for just $10! Available colors: 5

17 This 3-In-1 Hat, Scarf, And Mask Set — For Less Than $20 Amazon Ypser Knit Hat, Scarf, & Mask Set $17 See On Amazon This cozy, three-piece winter set comes with a slouchy, double-layered beanie lined with faux-fur fleece on the inside, a scarf, and a detachable mask — all for less than $20. Wear these separates all together or mix-and-match, and choose your favorite color scheme, be it navy, red, or the pretty beige pictured. Fans of the 4.5-star set on Amazon especially love how soft, comfy, and giftable it is. Available colors: 12

18 A Normcore-Chic Puffer Vest For An Unbeatable Price Amazon U.S. POLO ASSN. Wide Channel Puffer Vest $18 See On Amazon Your outwear collection simply wouldn’t be complete without a puffer coat, but what about a puffer vest? This one takes a cue from menswear-inspired trends with its rugged, quilted appearance and roomy, front side pockets. Its fitted silhouette, stand-up collar, and straight hemline make it feel more stylish than most, though. With an under-$20 price tag and eight striking colors to choose from, there’s absolutely no reason not to give this expensive-looking, zip-up puffer vest a try. Available colors: 8

Available Sixes: Small - X-Large

19 This Ribbed, Two-Tone Beanie Topped With A Faux-Fur Pom-Pom Amazon Amazon Essentials Ribbed Beanie with Faux Fur Pom $17 See On Amazon No matter your color preference — there are seven to choose from, like dusty pink, sky blue, and this pretty lilac pictured — this ribbed beanie from Amazon Essentials is a definite day brightener. Made of a thick, substantial fabric, the beanie is at once soft and durable, lightweight but warm, and comes topped with an adorable faux-fur pom-pom. It’ll add a fun, colorful touch to any neutral cold-weather ensemble. Available colors: 7

20 A Pair Of Stylish Snow Boots For Just $20 — Really Amazon Polar Faux Fur Lined Snow Boots $10 See On Amazon Inclement weather has nothing on you — not if you’re equipped with these faux-fur-lined snow boots. With a range of rustic neutral colors to choose from (like this attractive beige, red, and white combo pictured) and convenient side zippers for easy on-and-off, the boots are made of triple-layer memory foam that, along with its skid-resistant soles, safeguard you from extreme weather as you traipse across snow and ice. The faux-fur lining keeps your feet slightly padded and insulated, while the uppers were constructed by a method called welting, which luxury boot-makers use to ensure longevity and durability. Unlike those super high-end boots, however, this quality pair is going for just $10 on Amazon right now. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 6 — 10

21 These Crocheted Leg Warmers In A Scandi-Chic, Fair Isle Print Amazon Santwo Knee High Knit Leg Warmers $15 See On Amazon For extra warmth around the house, try these footless, crocheted leg warmers. Soft, stretchy, and cuffed at the bottom, the versatile, wool-blend socks can be worn over tights, leggings, or bare legs (or worn under looser pants to double up on the cozy factor) — it’s up to you. Choose from six equally cute fair isle prints in assorted colors. Available colors: 6

22 A Reversible Bucket Hat That Keeps You Toasty Warm Amazon OHYOGA Winter Faux Fur Bucket Hat $19 See On Amazon This reversible bucket hat comes in eight different colors and features a faux-fur interior — or, depending on how you wear it, exterior — that’s all at once comfy, durable, and insulating. Easy to fold up, tote, and stash, this convenient and versatile accessory makes for a lightweight travel companion and goes with just about any winter ensemble. It looks way more expensive than its price tag suggests, too. Available colors: 8

23 These Chunky, Gold-Plated Earrings To Dress Up Your Coziest Knits Amazon Howoo 14K Gold Plated Chunky Hoops $12 See On Amazon Available in three different colors and sizes, these 14-karat gold-plated earrings not only boast thousands of positive reviews on Amazon, but also, an enviable 4.6-star rating for how comfortable, lightweight, and affordable they are. Though hoops may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of winter accessories, they’re actually the perfect companion to cozy turtlenecks — just throw on some heeled over-the-knee boots, and you’ve got the perfect winter look for dinner out with friends. Available colors: 3

24 5 Plush, Textured Scrunchies To Keep Static Hair Out Of Your Face Amazon Kitsch Ultra Textured Scrunchies (5 Pack) $10 See On Amazon How could you not love the look and feel of these textured scrunchies? And, being that you can score five of them for just $10, how could you not love the price? Designed for all hair types, the scrunchies are not only super soft, but super thick and durable, too. Their thicker design makes them the perfect cold-weather accessory — especially when you need a gentle way to pull your staticky hair off your face. Made from a woman-owned brand based in Los-Angeles, these scrunchies demonstrate delightful craftsmanship and boast a hard-to-top 4.7-star rating on Amazon. Available styles: 11

25 These Chalet-Chic Earmuffs That Are So Much Fun Amazon LETHMIK Faux Fur Earmuffs $14 See On Amazon For instant glamour and warmth, try these ultra-fluffy, faux-fur ear muffs. The pair’s unique, foldable design makes them super easy to stash and tote, while the oversized warmers — which one thrilled Amazon reviewer referred to as “adorably gigantic” — act like pillowy-soft furnaces around your ears. Choose from five neutral colors, including black, light blue, and white. Available colors: 5

26 A Pair Of Fluffy, Open-Toe Slippers With Memory Foam Soles Amazon GaraTia Open Toe Plush Slippers $20 See On Amazon What could be dreamier than sliding your feet into these fluffy, faux-fur slippers? With memory foam soles designed to soothe and support your feet — plus a non-skid rubber sole that lets you transition from the indoors to out with ease — these padded slippers are destined to become your new at-home sidekicks. The soft, plush lining and criss-cross design make them all the more the delightful. Available colors: 6

27 This 6-Pack Of Padded Headbands For Less Than $15 Amazon Ivyu Velvet Padded Head Bands (6-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Add some preppy-chic sophistication to your cold-weather ensemble with these padded velvet headbands. For less than $15, you get six of these glamorous hair accessories in easy-to-match colors. Because they’re so soft and flexible, you can wear them all day without any of the irritation you’d feel with other styles of headbands. With over 1,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, these headbands are a hit among customers for how comfy, durable, and cheap they are. Available colors: 6

28 A Leopard Print Beanie That’s Both Trendy & Classic All At Once Amazon Daily Ritual Animal Print Beanie $18 See On Amazon How cute is this animal-print beanie from Amazon’s Daily Ritual brand? The dainty, nylon-and-cotton blend cap is designed to fit snugly and feel soft against your skin, keeping you safe from the cold and serving a little flapper-era glamor while it does. Pair it with an all-black ensemble to spice things up just a bit.

29 A Faux-Fur Collar That Will Keep Your Neck So Toasty & Warm Amazon MELIFLUOS DESIGNED IN SPAIN Fur Collar Scarf $17 See On Amazon A dreamy winter scarf designed by pattern artists in Spain? For less than $20? Believe it. With over 10 rich colors to choose from, this faux-fur collar scarf will add a luxurious touch to your winter formal wear, or bring instant sophistication to an otherwise laidback outfit. While the scarf typically retails at around $40, with Amazon’s direct-to-consumer method, it can be yours for a mere $17. Available colors: 9

30 This Cozy, Russian-Inspired Trapper Hat Amazon PURFUN Plush Earflap Trapper Hat $19 See On Amazon Not gonna lie, it can be tough to put an elevated spin on a trapper hat, but with this one, you won’t even have to try. With 10 different colors to choose from, this ushanka-style hat features windproof, cotton canvas on the outside and a cozy, faux-fur plush lining on the inside. The signature ear flaps can be worn up or down, depending on both the weather and your mood. If you need any more convincing that this bold winter accessory is for you, look no further than the trapper hat’s sterling 4.7-star rating on Amazon. Available color schemes: 10

31 A Pair Of Cashmere-Lined Gloves For Texting In Style Amazon Dsane Winter Leather Touchscreen Gloves $20 See On Amazon For a sleek pair of gloves that fit and feel like a dream, look no further than this cashmere-lined pair. They’re not only gorgeous — serving a look that, with its faux-leather exterior, reads both elegant and tough — but practical, too. The gloves’ insulated, windproof construction keeps your hands and fingers snug and safe from the bitter cold, while its touchscreen-friendly design allows you to operate your devices with ease. The gloves also feature an adorable buckle detail at the wrist and boast an enviable 4.6-star rating on Amazon. How are they just $20? Available colors: 9

Available sizes: S — XXL

32 This Cable Knit Beanie With Cute & Quirky Pom-Pom Ears Amazon Arctic Paw Faux Fur Pompom Ears Knit Beanie $19 See On Amazon Want to make the cutest statement possible for less than $20? Try this Arctic Paw knit beanie with adorable, faux-fur pom-pom ears. Available in 12 two-tone colors, the hat is designed to fit snugly and features an ultra-soft, plush lining inside to keep you cozy and warm. With over 6,000 positive ratings and an enviable 4.6-star rating overall, it’s amassed quite a fan club on Amazon. Available colors: 13

33 These Fingerless Gloves That Keep Your Hands Warm While Typing Amazon Novawo Cashmere Blend Fingerless Gloves $13 See On Amazon These fingerless gloves are made of an ultra-soft cashmere blend that somehow looks polished and hardcore all at once. Throw them on for an instant warm up while you work, or wear them to run errands without losing the functions of your fingertips. They’re soft and comfy with just a hint of stretch, and feature a special weave that makes it harder for them to lose their shape. Choose from eight solid colors, both neutral and bold. Available color schemes: 8

34 This Practical Canvas Cap From Trendy Workwear Brand Carhartt Amazon Carhartt Canvas Cap $17 See On Amazon Before long, you and this canvas cap from esteemed (and newly trendy) workwear brand Carhartt will be inseparable. Available in 10 unique colors, this comfy, lightweight cap features an 100% cotton-washed canvas fabric, a moisture-wicking sweatband, and an adjustable hook-and-loop closure in the back. The stylish, pre-curved visor gives the cap a lived-in look, with Carthartt’s signature label sewn in at the top for authenticity. Wear it with a long, floor-sweeping coat for a stylish juxtaposition, or keep things sporty-chic and pair it with a cropped puffer. Available color schemes: 10

35 These Fuzzy Thigh-High Socks That Will Keep You SO Warm Amazon MOGGEI Thigh High Fuzzy Socks (2 Pairs) $17 See On Amazon Available in six whimsical colors and patterns, these thigh-high fuzzy socks are made of a highly elastic microfiber material that’ll keep your feet and legs extra warm on cold winter days. Wear them under all your pants for an extra (and heavy-duty) touch of warmth, or snuggle up with them at home in your favorite oversized T-shirt. Available colors: 6

36 A Cable Knit Hat & Scarf Set For An Amazing Price Amazon Amazon Essentials Cable Knit Hat and Scarf Set $19 See On Amazon You can score this cable-knit hat and scarf set from Amazon Essentials for less $20. Sold in your choice of black or gray, the scarf and hat are made of ultra-soft, lightweight yarn — a cotton, acrylic, and polyester blend — and are even double-layered for added insulation. It’s a great value, and the set makes a nice, practical gift, too. Available colors: 2