Kate Middleton was the picture of regal elegance at the Trooping The Colour 2025 parade with her striking blue outfit. For her official public appearance, which have been more selective since her cancer diagnosis, she also nodded to Princess Diana with her look — and even opted for a matching moment with her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Much to the delight of the thousands of spectators lined up on The Mall to watch the ceremonial event, which celebrates the monarch’s birthday, Middleton stepped out in an aquamarine and ivory coat dress by the atelier of Catherine Walker. The late designer famously supplied over 1,000 outfits to fashion-loving Princess Diana, including one that bears resemblance to this ‘Bria’ dress. A hat in a complementary hue was the work of milliner Juliette Botterill.

The mom-of-three accessorized her outfit with one of her favorite pairs of earrings, Queen Elizabeth's Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings, which she recently wore on Remembrance Sunday. Middleton also pinned the Irish Guards Regimental Brooch to her jacket to symbolize her role as colonel. Middleton, like all Royal Family members, was wearing a black armband as a mark of respect to the victims of the Air India crash too.

Getty Images

Middleton’s outfit seemed to reference two of Princess Diana’s past outfits. In February 1992, the late royal wore a very similar blue and white suit by Catherine Walker on a visit to New Delhi, India. Additionally, a chic navy and white ensemble by the same designer worn to Royal Ascot in 1989 could have proved a jumping off point, too.

Princess Diana was a prolific fan of designer Catherine Walker (+) Getty Images (+) Getty Images INFO 1/2

In what’s become a tradition, Princess Charlotte was similarly turned out in a matching blue and white frock as well. Since her first official appearance at Trooping of the Colour in 2016, Charlotte has often worn outfits in the same hue and ones that echo her mother’s elegant and classic personal style.

Getty Images

Middleton’s appearance at the significant parade was warmly received by fans all over the world. Last year’s Trooping of the Colour notably marked her first official public appearance since her diagnosis. One year on, the style icon looked the epitome of grace and poise as she traveled in the open-top carriage with her children.