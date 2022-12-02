These Under-$50 Fashion Finds From Target Make Perfect Holiday Gifts

Those with great style know that it’s possible to achieve at any budget — and it’s worth taking that notion to heart this holiday season. Considering the rising cost of goods, it makes perfect sense to want to be more savvy when planning out those gift shopping lists. And fortunately, Target’s affordable-meets-chic selection of fashion pieces boasts plenty of holiday gifts that’ll delight all the style icons in your life.

From cozy outerwear to covetable picks from its range of designer collaborations, Target is a one-stop shop for chic presents anyone will be thrilled to unwrap. Some standout fashion finds? A knit balaclava that’ll keep them warm and right on trend, a staple pair of block heel boots, and an initial necklace they’ll likely never want to take off. (And, at prices this good, you can even double up on some of your purchases and score these gorgeous goodies for yourself, too.)

Below, shop some of the coolest under-$50 fashion finds at Target right now. Trendy gifts at great prices? All I can say is, you’re welcome.