It’s no secret that Target works with some of the most exciting names in fashion. Most often, the opportunity is a designer’s dream, as it means their creations are stocked countrywide and that they get to work with the retail giant’s vast network of factories and sourcing. Some of the most memorable collabs from years past include Rodarte, Sandy Liang, Marimekko, and Missoni. And on Oct. 9, there will be a few more names to add to that list, as Target’s Fall 2022 designer collection with Sergio Hudson, Kika Vargas, and La Ligne will be released. Each capsule will offer practical, even versatile, clothes that can be worn in various scenes of everyday life. Basically, they’re items you can wear from the office to dinner and then an after-party, too.

This week, Target offered a preview of the three capsule collections. In classic fashion, Hudson’s lineup is a combination of glamor and vibrancy while New York-based brand La Ligne stays true to its signature mix of striped separates. Then there’s Kika Vargas, whose vivid patterns and voluminous shapes are reimagined in the form of babydoll dresses with high necks, oversized Peter Pan collars, and scalloped V-necklines, among other products. Each capsule offer customers the unique sensibility each brand has become known for but in an affordable price range ($8 to $70, with most options under $40).

Target

Target

“One of the reasons guests love shopping at Target is because of our focus on style — and our ability to deliver that style at incredibly affordable prices,” Jill Sando, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a press release. “Our newest collaboration with Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson is a celebration of style, and we know our guests will love this collection of trend-forward pieces that reflect each designer’s distinct, diverse perspective on fashion.”

Target

Shop the collections on Target.com and in select stores when they are released on Sunday, Oct. 9. Or, bookmark this post as it will be updated with shoppable products once the pieces officially drop.