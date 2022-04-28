(Shopping)
The Summer Jewelry You Can Easily Work Into Any Outfit
All pieces are under $200.
As the temperatures soar, it’s a signal to put away the scarves, tights, and beanies you’ve been sporting for winter to make room for the summer accessories you’ve missed all year long. Specifically, when it comes to jewelry for the summertime, it’s about finding pieces that add lightness, playfulness, and elegance to your day-to-day outfits. If you prefer more whimsical styles, opt for jewels that feature baroque pearls, dainty charms, and/or multicolor beads. For an edgier look, bold earrings, chain necklaces, and statement rings might be more your style. Ahead, find the best summer jewelry for under $200.
You can get in on the trends — like maximalist necklaces — without completely maxing out your shopping budget for the month. Should you have your fill of dainty chains, chunky rings, and bracelets, you’ll be happy to know that body chains are making a comeback. (The underrated accessory is a favorite of Hailey Bieber’s, who has worn the piece with everything from swimsuits to crop tops.) If you’re more drawn to branding, you’ll find that celebrity-beloved jeweler Jennifer Fisher offers under-$200 pieces, like an everyday ear cuff.
Peruse through the budget-friendly finds, ahead, and if you see a product you love — simply add it to your checkout cart. (Make sure to have your credit card in hand!)
