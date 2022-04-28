As the temperatures soar, it’s a signal to put away the scarves, tights, and beanies you’ve been sporting for winter to make room for the summer accessories you’ve missed all year long. Specifically, when it comes to jewelry for the summertime, it’s about finding pieces that add lightness, playfulness, and elegance to your day-to-day outfits. If you prefer more whimsical styles, opt for jewels that feature baroque pearls, dainty charms, and/or multicolor beads. For an edgier look, bold earrings, chain necklaces, and statement rings might be more your style. Ahead, find the best summer jewelry for under $200.

You can get in on the trends — like maximalist necklaces — without completely maxing out your shopping budget for the month. Should you have your fill of dainty chains, chunky rings, and bracelets, you’ll be happy to know that body chains are making a comeback. (The underrated accessory is a favorite of Hailey Bieber’s, who has worn the piece with everything from swimsuits to crop tops.) If you’re more drawn to branding, you’ll find that celebrity-beloved jeweler Jennifer Fisher offers under-$200 pieces, like an everyday ear cuff.

Peruse through the budget-friendly finds, ahead, and if you see a product you love — simply add it to your checkout cart. (Make sure to have your credit card in hand!)

A Maximalist Ring Marni Blue Daisy Ring $180 Hop aboard the maximalist jewelry trend with this vibrant blue floral motif ring from Marni. View product

A Gold Ear Cuff Jennifer Fisher Gold Trio Ear Cuffs $195 Up your ear game by adding an ear cuff to your collection. This set from Jennifer Fisher comes in three different sizes. View product

A Pair Of Mixed Metal Earrings Mounser Silver & Gold Small Full Moon Continuum Earrings $100 There’s something so chic about mixing silver and gold. This timeless earring set from Mounser is an effortlessly cool addition to any ensemble. View product

A Pair Of Dangly Earrings Laura Lombardi Gold Bianca Earrings $170 These three-tiered dangly earrings from Laura Lombardi are sure to make a statement. You can style them with a white bikini just as easily as you can rock them with a floral midi dress. View product

A Pair Of Organic Textured Earrings UNOde50 Swaggy Hoop Earrings $145 Give your jewelry pieces depth via a pair of textured earrings. This hoop set is perfectly imperfect. View product

