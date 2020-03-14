21 Soft, Flowy Dresses That Are SO Romantic & Under $65 On Amazon

Dainty ruffles. Dreamy lace. Soft, flowy silhouettes. The fashion set lives for romance, which it’s why it’s no surprise that billowy, breezy dresses are (once again) having a major moment. The latest iterations boldly play with volume, movement, and shape, and aren’t shy about embracing babydoll silhouettes, corsetry, and other references to lingerie. If your spring wardrobe could use an upgrade, consider these soft, flowy dresses that are so romantic — and they’re all under $65 on Amazon, to boot.

That said, if layers of lace and feminine florals feel too sweet for your taste, you should know that the modern take on romantic dressing can feel at times edgy — and even a bit gothic. Anyone can fall in love with the pieces featured here, especially when you add a few accessories to make the look your own. And, if you’re still feeling hesitant about embracing the romantic trend, you have another important resource at your disposal: Prime Wardrobe. Most of the pieces featured in this edit are eligible for the feature, which is included for free with your Prime membership. Prime Wardrobe allows you to try out eligible fashion pieces at home for up to a week before deciding whether they’re worth adding to your permanent wardrobe, taking much of the risk factor out of experimenting with your style.

Ready to get swept off your feet? Keep reading to shop 21 of the most romantic dresses you can buy on Amazon right now.

1 A Modern Take On A Classic Print Amazon TRUTH & FABLE Women's Keyhole Maxi Dress with Side Slits $55 See on Amazon Once again, polka-dots are back on-trend, and the graphic, oversized style seen on this maxi dress is particularly of-the-moment. When juxtaposed with the dress's sleek, elegant silhouette, the playful print feels modern and cool; meanwhile, the flutter sleeves, side slits, and choker-style cutouts perfectly complement the fashion-forward look. Available sizes: 00 — 16

Available prints: 4

2 A Breezy Sundress With Roomy, Functional Pockets — & It's Sold In 33 Prints Amazon Angashion Button Down Midi Dress with Pockets $30 See on Amazon Wear this button-down midi dress with wedges and a floppy sun hat one day, then dress it down with sneakers and a denim jacket the next. Guaranteed to be a favorite in your warm-weather lineup, it's versatile, comfortable, and even has pockets. Choose from 33 colors and prints, including solids, stripes, and tons of florals. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available prints: 33

3 A Minimalist Maxi Dress That Can Be Worn At Least Six Different Ways Amazon Truth & Fable Women's Multiway Maxi Dress $64 See on Amazon Multi-way dresses, like this chic maxi, are arguably one of fashion's most underrated innovations. Not only can the simple design be worn at least six unique ways — over one shoulder, crossed in the front, or as a backless halter, to name a few — but each one looks both stylish and completely distinct from the others. Get this dress in six colors, including burgundy and a gorgeous pastel lilac. Available sizes: 00 — 20

Available colors: 6

4 A Floaty Chiffon Wrap Dress With Trendy Bell Sleeves Amazon Truth & Fable Chiffon Wrap Dress With Bell Sleeves $19 See on Amazon This wrap dress makes it easy to see why the iconic silhouette is so enduring: wrap dresses look amazing on everyone, they're literally timeless, and they're easy to dress up or down for pretty much any occasion. Made of airy chiffon with breezy bell sleeves, this one stands out above the rest because it's so floaty and fun to wear. Available sizes: 00 — 18

Available colors/prints: 2

5 A Slinky Slip Dress In An Eye-Catching Leopard Print Amazon Beautiful Nomad Casual Open Back Strappy Maxi Dress $35 See on Amazon The red-hot leopard print brings a trendy touch to this otherwise simple maxi dress. A chic nod to the classic '90s slip dress, it's styled with thin spaghetti straps and a flirty cutout in the back. It's made of lightweight viscose, and has a plunging neckline, a subtle gathering at the skirt, and airy side slits. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available prints: 3

6 A Tiered Mini Dress With Sweet Ruffled Detailing Amazon Dokotoo Ruffle Long Sleeve Mini Dress $36 See On Amazon A tiered skirt, ruffled detailing, and elastic cuffs blooming into voluminous sleeves all play up the romantic charm of this V-neck mini dress. A semi-open back ups the sex appeal. This makes the ideal outfit for spring and summer events, from brunches to cocktails and even engagement parties — pair it with sleek white sneakers or flat sandals for a casual look, or a pair of wedges for dressier occasions. Come fall, you can slip on a pair of tall boots and a wool coat. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors/prints: 14

7 A Cold-Shoulder Maxi Sold In A Wide Range Of Florals Amazon Milumia Plus Size Cold Shoulder Maxi Dress $37 See on Amazon Featuring shoulder-baring cut-outs and a daring side slit, this maxi dress has the perfect balance of sultry and sweet elements. The long, flowy skirt is soft and romantic, while the cold-shoulder design shows off the perfect amount of skin for just about any occasion. Choose from 20 gorgeous floral prints. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available prints: 20

8 A Sultry Backless Maxi That's Perfect For All Your Summer Events Amazon SheIn Satin Deep V Neck Backless Maxi Dress $42 See on Amazon Cue the party playlist — this backless satin maxi dress is perfect for all your summer events. Sure to turn heads (and bring in lots of compliments), it's designed with a daring side slit, a plunging V-neckline, and an exposed back with criss-crossed straps. Get it in one of several solid colors, like dark green, black, or burgundy (pictured). Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

9 A Floral Handkerchief-Hem Dress That's Surprisingly Versatile Amazon Alaster Chiffon Midi Dress $29 See On Amazon A romantic floral print and handkerchief hem make this dress feel special, but it's deceptively comfortable. One of the best things about it is its versatility: wear it as-is, or add a belt to adorn the elasticized, cinched waist; pair it with white sneakers to keep things casual, or with sleek heeled sandals to dress it up. This same style is also available in solid hues — an even more versatile option that you can wear year-round. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors/prints: 8

10 The Best-Selling Maxi Dress Sold In 28 Colors & Prints Amazon Milumia Button Up Flowy Maxi Dress with Split $41 See on Amazon You'll be glad to have this best-selling maxi dress for a whole range of occasions — it's perfect for summer dates, brunches, or even a casual wedding. Guaranteed to bring in tons of compliments, it's cut in an A-line silhouette with buttons down the front, and has a plunging V-neckline and a subtle center slit. Choose from over 28 different colors and prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 28

11 A Comfy, Effortless Dress In An Of-The-Moment Silhouette Amazon Joteisy Ruffle Short Sleeve Tiered Mini Dress $26 See on Amazon Billowy babydoll silhouettes are having a major moment right now, and this sweet dress makes it easy to see the trend's appeal. By playing with volume and movement, the look makes an impactful statement, but still doesn't sacrifice wearability or comfort. Featuring sweet ruffles at the sleeves, a crew neckline, and a full skirt with tiered ruffles, the dress comes in your choice of 29 colors, styles, and prints. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 29

12 A Gorgeous Wrap Dress With A Subtle Front Slit Amazon Milumia Plus Size Asymmetrical Maxi Dress $42 See on Amazon Cut in a classic wrap design with a sultry split front, this pretty printed maxi dress is perfect for all your summer events. Throw it on with a floppy sunhat for brunch on a patio with the girls, or dress it up with strappy sandals for an outdoor wedding or graduation. If you don't love the light blue design pictured, know that it comes in eight of other prints. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available prints: 9

13 A Trendy Ruffled Babydoll Dress That Can Easily Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon MITILLY Ruffle Polka Dot T-Shirt Dress with Pockets $31 See on Amazon Another versatile, wearable take on this season's babydoll dress trend, this polka-dotted number features sweet ruffles and (hidden) roomy side pockets. The breathable fabric and loose, elbow-length sleeves make for a piece that's comfortable in all four seasons; either on its own in the summer, or paired with tights and booties when the weather gets cold. Try cinching the waist for a completely different look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors/prints: 12

14 A Romantic Maxi Dress With A Vintage, Corsetry-Inspired Look Amazon BOCOTUBE Strapless Ruffle Party Dress $35 See on Amazon A fitted bodice topped with a sweet ruffled trim gives this otherwise laid-back dress structure and shape. Throw it on with heels, and you're ready for any semi-dressy event, or keep things comfortable with flat sandals or sneakers. Choose from several styles and colors, including classic white and pastel blue. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 13

15 This Flowy Long-Sleeved Maxi With Thousands Of Five-Star Reviews Amazon Milumia Button Up Split Maxi Dress $40 See on Amazon A daring front slit balances the sweet charm of this floral maxi dress. Easy to dress up or down, it's perfect for anything from weddings to brunch with friends. It's cut in a classic A-line silhouette, with buttons down the front and a plunging V-neckline. Plus, it comes in nine prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available prints: 9

16 A Cute Little Mini Dress In A Range Of Floral Prints Amazon Milumia Front Cross Deep V-Neck Mini Dress $32 See on Amazon Everything about this cute little mini dress feels playful and free. Sold in seven different floral prints, it can be dressed up for nights out with strappy sandals, or dressed down for daytime wear with classic white sneakers. Billowy sleeves and a lacy tie-up neckline finish off the breezy design. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available prints: 12

17 A Chic Tiered Maxi Dress That Easily Takes You From Day To Night Amazon Fashionme Tiered Maxi Dress $36 See On Amazon The beachy-yet-elevated vibe of this tiered maxi dress makes this one of the most versatile pieces in your summer wardrobe. Pair it with flip-flops (yes, they’re chic now) to run errands during the day, then pop on a pair of heels for dinnertime (how cute are the ankle-tied pair the model wears above?). Add a rattan purse, and you’re all set. Available sizes: XS-L

18 A Playful Halter Mini Dress With Layers Of Billowy Ruffles Amazon R.Vivimos Halter Deep V Neck Mini Dress $22 See on Amazon Flirty halter straps and a sheer mesh ruffle at the hemline amp up the playful appeal of this boho-chic mini dress, while the exposed back and plunging V-neckline show off a bit of skin. Pair it with strappy sandals or sneakers to finish off the look, or throw it on over a bikini and rock it as a breezy beach cover-up. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 26

19 A Summery Maxi Dress With A Smocked Bodice & Tie Straps Amazon ZESICA Square Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress $39 See On Amazon It's hard to pick a favorite feature of this maxi dress. Between the ruffle trim, smocked bodice, and tie straps, everything about it exudes carefree summer style. Throw it on with braided sandals, a sun hat, and layered gold necklaces, and you're ready for a weekend in wine country, a picnic in the park... you get the idea. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

20 A Billowy Chiffon Maxi Dress With A Daring Thigh-High Slit Amazon SVALIY Off The Shoulder Chiffon Maxi Dress $28 See on Amazon Full of ethereal charm, this off-the-shoulder maxi dress is covered in vintage-inspired blooms. While the smocked bodice and floral print create a romantic effect, the thigh-grazing side slit keeps the look from being too sweet. Made of light, floaty chiffon, the dress has a built-in slip to keep the look from being overly sheer, if you opt for one of the lighter color options. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available prints: 3