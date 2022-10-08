The change in seasons offers you an opportunity to refresh your wardrobe rotation. Right now, you may find yourself storing away your breezy linen dresses and sheer tops while swapping in a sweater or denim jacket to snuggle into for the fall temperatures. As you reevaluate your closet, chances are you know what’s missing from your sartorial arsenal, too. It could be a colorful knit jumper or a quality cashmere cardigan, but either way there is one convenient spot where you can stock up on all the basic and trendy knitwear pieces: H&M. The Swedish retailer’s new arrivals section is teeming with said selections, and all at affordable price points.

One of fall 2022’s biggest knitwear trends zoom in on bold, saturated hues and chromatic prints/patterns. If this aligns with your personal style, you can add H&M’s butterfly print sweater ($25) or a tangy orange off-the-shoulder dress ($25) into your virtual checkout cart. (The color was also everywhere at New York Fashion Week.) For the dopamine dressing novices, you can spruce up your typical autumnal look with an accessory rather than commit to an article of clothing. A bright red crochet bag ($50) or a colorful jacquard weave scarf ($15), for example, will help you tap into the knitwear trends in a more subtle manner. Lastly, for those who follow celebrity style and take stock of the popular designer knits they wear, you’ll find that H&M offers similar styles. Case in point: the retailer carries a fuzzy cropped cardigan akin to the one Kendall Jenner wore on the Jacquemus runway.

Ahead, freshen up your fall/winter wardrobe with H&M’s coziest and most on-trend knitwear pieces. The TZR-approved picks won’t break the bank.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.