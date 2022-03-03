Trendy Clothes For Spring That Are Sexy, Comfy, & Super Affordable

Ahh, spring. No matter where you live, there’s something so delightful about segueing into sunnier weather, hotter temps, and a lighter wardrobe. Although, as awesome as it can be to reunite with the warm-weather essentials you had packed away for the winter, as the anticipation of summer adventures loom, transitioning into the warmer months can serve as prime motivation to update your closet. If that’s the case, check out these trendy clothes for spring that are sexy, comfy, and super affordable.

The 40 pieces below channel the hottest warm-weather styles of the season — think: cottagecore-inspired dresses, Y2K-chic tops and skirts, and elevated loungewear — at prices you’ll scarcely believe. Most of them come in a variety of styles, colors, and prints that’ll make finding a look that’s distinctly you no problem at all. Plus, thanks to two-day Amazon Prime shipping, they’ll arrive just in time for the next unexpectedly sunny weekend.

You might be surprised at how — despite serving looks that read luxe, elevated, and incredibly sexy — each of the items below are made of soft, comfy fabrics that feel every bit as good as they look. That’s on purpose. Make no mistake: these clothes check all of the boxes. Keep scrolling to see for yourself.

1 This Drawstring Mini Skirt That Comes In Over 30 Unique Prints Amazon Arjungo Drawstring Mini Skirt $16 See On Amazon Swing into sunnier weather with this breezy, drawstring mini skirt. The flared, ruffled hem exudes a stylish nonchalance, while its adjustable, smocked waistband effortlessly blends style and comfort. With over 30 distinctive patterns to choose from (including several animal prints and lots of different florals) at the ultra-low price of $16, this is a warm-weather steal you can’t pass up. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 32

2 A Comfy, Low-Cut Sweater Tank That Epitomizes Effortless Elegance Amazon The Drop Claire Double V-Neck Textured Rib Sweater Tank $28 See On Amazon This V-neck sweater tank is just the thing to transition you out of colder temps and into spring. With a relaxed fit that hits at the hip, the ribbed cotton tank layers perfectly under long cardigans on chillier days, but can just as easily make a statement on its own with a pair of jeans or stirrup leggings when the sun comes out. In addition to its versatility and sloped, edgy cut, the chunky ribbed tank keeps winning over customers on Amazon for its cozy fit and feel. “Soft, not itchy,” one thrilled shopper explained. “Literally the most perfect sweater tank.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 5

3 This Flared, Strapless Jumpsuit That You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon ZESICA Strapless Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit $34 See On Amazon No closet’s complete without a jumpsuit, and this strapless one-piece puts a playful, warm-weather spin on the classic staple. Wide-legged bottoms, a detachable tie belt, and convenient side pockets lend a laidback vibe to this typically polished ensemble, so you’ll look just as on-point rocking it at the beach as you will at a garden party. The jumpsuit’s elastic bust ensures both a secure and curve-hugging fit, while its ultra-soft material might just tempt you to live in it for consecutive days. And why not? You can stock up on multiple colors — there are over 10 to choose from — and cycle through them all spring and summer long. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

4 The Paper Bag Waist Pants That Thousands Of Amazon Shoppers Adore Amazon GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets $28 See On Amazon You can’t argue with over 10,000 Amazon shoppers. These cropped pants are a springtime must-have. The best-selling trousers feature a high, elastic, paper bag-style waist, deep side pockets, and a cropped length that’s perfect for the warm weather. Plus, they’ve earned thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon and won’t even cost you $30. Choose from nearly 40 colors, like navy, beige, or the teal blue pictured, pair with a tucked-in tank and strappy heeled sandals, and prepare to take in the compliments. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 39

5 A More Stylish Alternative To Your Basic White Tanks & Tees Amazon Meladyan Padded Shoulder Sleeveless Tank $21 See On Amazon Padded shoulders give this sleeveless cotton tank a structured elegance you can take in completely opposite, but equally stylish, directions. Pair it with cut-off denim shorts or a faux-leather mini for a tough-girl chic aesthetic, or tuck it into high-waisted trousers for a polished, warm-weather look that’ll have you looking, and feeling, totally in command at work. Either way, this versatile top delivers. How is it just $21? Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 13

6 This A-Line Maxi Dress With Cottage-Inspired Charm Amazon Floerns Off Shoulder Split Long A Line Dress $37 See On Amazon There couldn’t be a better way to soak up the sun than in this flowy, prairie-chic maxi dress. Featuring a demure, off-the-shoulder cut, smocked bust, and thigh-high side split, this A-line wonder is up for any outdoor occasion, be it a picnic, wedding, or leisurely stroll along the beach. Made of a slightly stretchy rayon fabric, the dress comes in over 25 charming prints and is bound to turn heads and rake in compliments wherever you go. That’s an impressive feat for any dress, let alone one that rings in at less than $40. Available sizes: Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 29

7 A Sultry, V-Neck Camisole That Costs Just $20 — & Is So Versatile Amazon Dokotoo V Neck Camisole $20 See On Amazon This slouchy, V-neck cami is sure to keep you cool as the temperatures climb. Whether tucked in or out, paired with denim cutoffs or high-waisted trousers, the versatile cami will come in handy in the warm weather months and beyond, due to its fantastic layering potential. Buy it and be amazed by the seemingly infinite wear it provides for a mere $20. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

8 These Short, Scoop-Neck Overalls That Serve A Minimalist, Retro Vibe Amazon Yeokou Overalls Jumpsuit $19 See On Amazon Consider these overalls, which combine a utilitarian aesthetic with retro flare, one of those rare shopping finds that warrant an instant ‘add to cart.’ The comfy, cotton and linen romper features adjustable tie straps, decorative buttons, roomy side pockets, and a loose fit that that epitomizes cool-girl minimalism. Perfect for running errands, hanging in the garden with friends, coffee rungs, and all your other casual occasions. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

9 A Comfy, Nordic-Chic Midi Dress With An Elegant Bateau Neckline Amazon Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Standard-Fit Sleeveless Bateau Neck Midi Dress $30 See On Amazon Now here’s a minimalist-chic essential that’ll never go out of style. With its ultra-soft, cozy knit fabric, subtle side splits, and graceful bateau neckline, this sleeveless midi looks more like the kind of splurge you’d bring home stateside after a Scandinavian shopping spree than something you stumbled across on Amazon. For that price, you might as well stock up on all 12 colors and spend the rest of the warmer seasons cycling through them. Simply throw on the straight fitting, but slightly stretchy, midi dress along with your choice of sneakers, sandals, or mules, and you’re ready to take on the world — and feel so comfy doing it. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

10 These Comfy Denim Shorts That Pair Perfectly With All Your Basics Amazon GRAPENT Belted Paper Bag High Waisted Denim Shorts $31 See On Amazon These high-waisted, paper bag shorts add tons of personality to the heat’s most basic uniform: a tee and shorts. Throw them on over your swimsuit whenever you’re beach-bound, or pair them with your favorite statement-making bodysuit and stiletto sandals for an eventful, warm night on the town. Plus, with 20 washes to choose from, these shorts were made for stocking up on. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

11 A Pretty, Sophisticated Blouse That Looks & Feels Like Silk Amazon IN'VOLAND Plus Size Satin Button Down $28 See On Amazon One glance, and you can just feel how soft this satin button-down is. The material looks and feels just like high-end silk; the only thing suggesting it’s not is the price. Available in six easy-to-match colors like the rose gray pictured, the polished collared blouse goes with just about every pair of bottoms in your closet, and can be worn slightly unbuttoned for a sexy vibe, or buttoned all the way up for an office-friendly look. The styling options are practically endless, too, as it’s versatile, seasonless, and great for layering. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 6

12 This V-Neck Maxi Dress That’s Made For Sunny Days Amazon PRETTYGARDEN V Neck Maxi Dress $34 See On Amazon If you want to feel glamorous without looking overdressed, opt for this V-neck maxi dress. Featuring a frilled hem, peekaboo side split, and built-in tie belt, the viscose wrap dress boasts over 4,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon and comes in nine stunning prints that emanate a luxurious but carefree vibe. When you’re eager to head out and soak up the sun but short on outfit ideas, this maxi is your best bet for an instantly elevated look, zero time or effort required. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

13 The Cropped Racerback Tank That You Should Snag In Every Color Amazon Meladyan Round Neck Basic Racerback Camisole $15 See On Amazon This cropped, racerback tank is one of those goes-with-anything basics that inspires limitless looks. With its rounded neckline and slightly-stretchy cotton material, the ribbed tank makes for an ideal warm-weather base layer, but still turns heads by itself. Pair it with high-rise joggers or acid-wash cutoffs for a luxury streetwear aesthetic that totally belies its $15 price tag. Seriously, for a steal like that, you might as well add every color to your cart. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 25

14 A Popular Maxi Dress That Comes In Tons Of Pretty Prints Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Halter Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress $35 See On Amazon A stunning combination of features makes this sleeveless maxi dress a best-seller, from the tie-neck halter top to its tiered, ruffled skirt. A cinched, elastic waistband and built-in tie belt give the lightly-lined dress its shape, while the affordable price tag makes it possible to snag every print — there are over 20 to choose from — that catches your eye. With hundreds of rave reviews on Amazon (“It is so vibrant and the material is quality,” one fan enthused) and thousands of perfect five-star ratings, this maxi is a veritable hit. How could you not want to experience what all the fuss is about? Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

15 This Basic Sleeveless V-Neck That’s Worth Stocking Up On Amazon Daily Ritual Jersey Standard-Fit V-Neck Tank Top $14 See On Amazon With its sloped neckline and curved hem, this soft, jersey tank top fits just as perfectly as it drapes. It also comes in a range of solid colors, fits true to size, and can be worn so many ways — something you wouldn’t necessarily expect for its ultra-low price point. With a top this versatile, you’ll likely need more than one. Fortunately, you can purchase it in a two-pack, not just individually. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

16 A ‘90s-Chic Midi Skirt With A Demure Side Split Amazon Floerns High Waist Split Skirt $25 See On Amazon Nothing screams springtime like this high-waisted floral midi skirt. Soft and sweet with just a hint of edge, the polyester charmer features a concealed zipper on one side with a can’t-miss, thigh-high split on the other. Take it from day to night in a cinch with a simple change of shoes, and choose from over 40 seasonal prints to match with your favorite crop-top or lightweight bodysuit. Ringing up at a mere $25, this is a purchase you won’t regret. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 45

17 This Best-Selling Bodysuit With A Smooth & Sexy Silhouette Amazon ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit $26 See On Amazon Made of smooth and stretchy nylon/spandex blend, this sleeveless bodysuit features a racerback fit on top and snap-closure crotch below. Plus, due to the bodysuit’s tight, secure fit, you might opt to do the same as some reviewers and skip wearing a bra. Simply throw it on over your choice of bottoms — whether you’re pairing it with high waisted jeans or paper bag shorts, you can count on the bodysuit, which boasts an enviable 4.5-star rating on Amazon, to deliver a super-smooth, tucked-in look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

18 An Oversized, V-Neck Sweater Vest With Limitless Styling Potential Amazon Viottiset Oversized V Neck Knit Sweater Vest $30 See On Amazon You can wear this oversized V-neck sweater vest multiple ways and make a singular fashion statement every time. Throw it on over ripped jeans for a contrasting preppy-meets-grunge aesthetic, or belt it at the waist and rock it as a mini-dress with high-heeled, knee-high boots. Either way, for just $30, the super-soft statement piece will get you tons of wear. Try to choose just one of the 15-plus geek-chic colors and patterns on offer. Chances are, you’ll end up with more — and who could blame you? Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

19 This Breezy Maxi Dress That Comes In 15 Sunny Floral Patterns Amazon Milumia Plus Size Cold Shoulder Maxi Dress $37 See On Amazon If you want to convince everyone you spent hours getting ready without the actual hassle (we’re allowed to cheat sometimes), this maxi dress is the right way to do it. No one will believe it took you less than a minute to achieve such next-level springtime glamor — or that it cost you less than $40 to do so. Featuring an off-the-shoulder cut, built-in tie belt, plunging V-neckline, and peekaboo side split, this soft, sexy dress — which comes in a range of pretty florals — is made for comfort and made to wow. Available sizes: X-Large Plus

Available colors: 15

20 A Pair Of Super-Comfy Boyfriend Jeans That Are All The Rage Among Shoppers Amazon Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans $49 See On Amazon Not only are these boyfriend jeans from Levi’s seriously comfy, they’re also seriously a hit on Amazon. “These fit like the Levi’s [we] wore when we were younger,” one Amazon shopper enthused. And it’s true: With its classic, mid-rise waist, relaxed fit, and affordable price point, these jeans epitomize all of the quality aspects you’ve long associated with the Levi’s brand (and the “boyfriend” cut in particular), while simultaneously delivering an updated vibe to a familiar favorite — one that’s unlikely to ever go out of style. Available sizes: 27 — 33

Available colors: 9

21 This Frilled, Smocked Tank With A Slightly Whimsical Vibe Amazon CILKOO Smocked Tank Top $23 See On Amazon Here’s the thing about smocking: It looks good on everyone. Designed to hug and accentuate your own distinct shape, this lightweight, ruffled tank top looks and feels so amazing, you’ll want it in every color. Better stock up on your favorite springtime prints — there are 12 to choose from, like the ditsy white floral pattern pictured — ahead of time so you can switch between them as often as you please. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

22 These Comfy Drawstring Shorts That’ll You’ll Want In Every Color Amazon Acelitt Elastic Waist Pocketed Shorts $21 See On Amazon Featuring a high, elastic, drawstring waist for optimal relaxation, these lightweight shorts are so comfy, you’ll want to live in them — and with over 30 varieties to choose from at just $21 each, you won’t actually have to wear anything else for the rest of the season. If that seems like an exaggeration, look no further than their 7,000-plus fans on Amazon, many of whom plan to practically live in them. “These shorts are light, soft, comfortable, and stay put when you walk,” one thrilled reviewer raved. “I’ll stock up on them and wear them all summer.” Another said, “These shorts are very lightweight and comfortable. I wish I would have brought more.” See? Available sizes: Small — 3X Large

Available colors: 34

23 A Halter-Neck Romper That’s Just As Comfy As It Is Glamorous Amazon MEROKEETY Halter Neck Elastic Waist Romper $28 See On Amazon This is one of those rare fashion wonders that manages to be comfy and alluring at the same time — and it won’t even cost you $30. Made of a breathable rayon and polyester blend, this ultra-soft romper features a halter neckline with button closure, adorable back keyhole, and form-sitting elastic waist that adjusts to you. With thousands of perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, this romper comes in 19 colors and patterns, each one just as lovely as the next. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 19

24 These Stretchy, Faux-Leather Leggings That Cling To Your Curves Amazon SEASUM Faux Leather Leggings $24 See On Amazon These faux-leather leggings just might become your best-kept style secret: They deliver a look that seems ultra-luxe, even high-maintenance, but actually (shh) couldn’t be comfier. Made of stretchy polyester and spandex, the sultry leggings feature a high-wasted band, butt-lifting design, and tapered legs that give you a smooth, elongated, and curvaceous silhouette. Perhaps most surprisingly of all, you can wear the versatile leggings just about everywhere — traveling, out dancing, parties, the gym — and feel appropriately dressed in every setting. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 2

25 A Soft & Airy Maxi Dress That Features A Split On Either Side Amazon GXLU Plus Size Split Maxi Dress $30 See On Amazon This rayon and spandex maxi dress feels as comfy as a nightgown, but looks like anything but. When paired with high-heeled sandals and a pair of dangly earrings, it can easily pass for evening attire. Dressed down with a pair of flip flops or slides, it’s the ideal beach coverup. Soft and breathable, flowy but stretchy, this winsome dress features a sloped neck, breezy swing hem, and splits on either side to keep you feeling and looking cool. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X Large

Available colors: 18

26 This Seasonless Sweater Tank You Can Wear All-Year Round Amazon The Drop Karolina Sleeveless Mock Neck Rib Sweater $30 See On Amazon Amazon’s Drop Store dubs this tank “seasonless chic,” and for good reason. The mock neckline and ribbed, cotton-blend material serve as an insulating, chilly-weather base layer, but this top’s a head-tuner on its own when the weather cooperates, thanks to its shapely, sleeveless design. Available in three classic solid colors — black, hot pink, and ivory, pictured — this polished mock neck is a must-have layering essential that delivers timeless sophistication, no matter the forecast. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 3

27 A Dainty Mini Dress That Can Look Daytime-Casual Or Nighttime-Sexy Amazon YOBECHO Sweetheart Neckline Printed Mini Dress $37 See On Amazon How could you not be instantly smitten with this adroable mini dress? Featuring a demure, sweetheart neckline, smocked waistline, and tiered swing skirt, this delightful, prairie-inspired mini is sure to bring a romantic vibe to whatever warm-weather plans you have. Pair it with a layered necklace and white sneakers for a more laidback, festival-chic aesthetic, or combine it with a baguette purse and strappy heeled sandals to achieve a show-stopping nighttime look. With so much potential, there’s no way you’ll only want one of these spectacularly priced dresses. Good thing there are over 10 striking colors on which to stock up. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

28 This Versatile Leotard That’ll Take You From The Barre To The Bar Amazon IN'VOLAND Plus Size Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Bodysuit $24 See On Amazon Everyone needs a bodysuit, so why not make it one that’s gracefully sloped, made of soft and stretchy cotton spandex, and boasts thousands of fans on Amazon? Whether paired with high-waisted jeans or figure-hugging leather leggings, this scoop neck one-piece creates a smooth and eye-catching silhouette every time. It’s an actual leotard, too, so if you’re a dancer, this piece — which features a snap closure in front and full-bottom coverage in back — is designed to move with you, no matter the activity or setting, and almost functions as a second skin. Choose from over 20 colors and prints, from bold shades to classics — or better yet, don’t, since they’re less than $25 each. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 3

29 The Perfect Comfy Dress For All Your Warm-Weather Occasions Amazon LILBETTER Split Midi Dress $33 See On Amazon This billowy midi dress boasts an enviable 4.4-star overall rating on Amazon, and honestly, what’s not to love? With its ruffled bust; stretchy, shape-defining waist; and curved hem with dual side splits, the distinctive midi comes in 15 unique colors and strikes just the right balance between laidback and elegant. That’s why you can wear it everywhere, from garden parties to the beach to hosting (or lounging) at home. No wonder so many of the reviewers who gave this dress a perfect score on Amazon vowed to stock up on multiples. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

30 The Terry Fleece Jumpsuit That You’ll Live In This Spring Amazon Amazon Essentials Terry Fleece Jumpsuit $34 See On Amazon If there’s one takeaway from the reviews of this terry fleece jumpsuit from Amazon Essentials, it’s that you need it, and now. “So soft, cool, and comfy,” one happy shopper raved. “Looks great with sneakers, sandals, and heels,” explained another. Available in a range of sizes and unique colors like the terracotta pictured, this comfy-chic one-piece features a bra-friendly scooped neckline, a cinched drawstring waist, and trendy, ankle-length joggers. With thousands of fans and an impressive 4.4-star rating overall to boot, it also can’t be beat for the price. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 15

31 A Sultry Wrap Dress That’s Simultaneously Form-Fitting & Comfy Amazon LAOLASI Plus Size Deep V Neck Wrap Dress $32 See On Amazon Here’s a piece that was made to turn heads. Between the deep V-neckline, ruched waistline, and bold center split, how could not feel unstoppable in this cotton and spandex wrap dress? With over 25 chic colors to choose from in both sleeveless and long-sleeve styles, this bodycon stunner not only accentuates what you love most about about your silhouette, but it makes others notice your proudest features, too. Definitely one of those knock-out pieces you should consider buying in multiples. After all, who doesn’t want a dress that makes you feel every bit as comfy as you do sexy — especially for just $32? Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X Large Plus

Available colors: 26

32 This Ruffled Babydoll Top That Can Bring You From The Office To Date Night Amazon Angashion Ruffle Neck Blouse $25 See On Amazon With its ruffled collar, ruffled hem, and ruffled sleeves, this sleeveless blouse might seem ultra-feminine and dainty, but not so fast. Depending on how you wear it — the sheer number of possibilities far exceed its $25 price tag — there are plenty of sultry, warm-weather looks to achieve. Pair the comfy top with faux-leather leggings to mix sweet and tough vibes, or throw it on over denim cut-offs to channel a country-chic ingenue. With over 20 prints to choose from like this orange-and-black combo pictured, make no mistake: this deceptively sweet babydoll will not disappoint. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

33 These High-Waisted Biker Shorts With Over 60,000 Glowing Reviews Amazon BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts $20 See On Amazon Whether worn with a sweatshirt, slouchy tee, crop top, or sports bra, these high-waisted biker shorts not only complete, but lend an on-trend touch, to every outfit. The wide waistband, gusseted crotch, and moisture-wicking spandex material ensure you stay dry and secure, regardless of the activities that come your way, be they sedentary or high-intensity. There’s even a convenient side pocket for your smartphone. Choose from 40 colors and prints in a 5- or 8-inch length. Plus, the shorts only cost $20, and over 60,000 shoppers on Amazon vouch for them. What more you could you want? Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 40

34 This Bustier Top That’s So Comfy — & Part Of A Stylish Set Amazon The Drop Catalina Sweater Bralette $30 See On Amazon Bustier tops are all the rage, and it’s frankly mystifying that you can score one that’s equal parts sexy and comfy — like this Catalina sweater bralette — for a mere $30 on Amazon. Putting an athleisure spin on the Regencycore trend, this cropped coset top is made of a ribbed, nylon and acrylic blend that includes traces of Merino wool. It also fits snugly and boasts adjustable spaghetti straps. Plus, it gives off a luxury streetwear aesthetic that’s just as suited for the gym as it is a night out, and comes in three understated colors like the heather sand pictured. Go all in and get the matching sweater pants and short-sleeve cardigan for a synchronized head-to-toe look. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 3

35 An Adorable Ruffled Romper With Over 8,000 5-Star Ratings On Amazon Amazon Relipop V Neck Ruffle Romper $25 See On Amazon What makes this vivacious, V-neck romper a best-seller? Plenty. First of all, it’s made of a soft and breathable material that looks deceptively expensive, but feels like heaven. Second, it’s rife with irresistible details, from its tiered ruffle shorts to the built-in tie waist to its breezy, wrist-length balloon sleeves. Last but not least, it’s earned over 8,000 perfect five-star Amazon ratings to date. “If you want this romper, be prepared for lots of approving stares, attention, and compliments,” one thrilled shopper enthused. “I’ve now ordered this in three colors.” There are 17 to choose from, in fact, each one just as stunning as the lavender plaid pictured. Better get on it. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

36 This Corduroy “Shacket” That’s Perfect For Cool Spring Nights Amazon Beaully Corduroy Button Down Top $32 See On Amazon If you’re chilly, reach for this oversized, corduroy button-down. Warmer than a standard shirt and cooler than a jacket, this textured top — or “shacket,” if you will — is sure to be your new go-to layering piece. You can throw it over practically anything to achieve an instantly on-trend look — pair it with jeans and a tank top for a cool-girl chic vibe, a lacy cami or corset top for a sexy-but-tough aesthetic, or a mini dress and platforms for a playful contrast. No matter how you style it, you’ll nail every look with ease. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

37 A Backless, Mini Swing Dress That’s Both Sexy & Sweet Amazon ECOWISH V-Neck Lace Mini Dress $36 See On Amazon Thousands of shoppers have spoken: You need to add this captivating mini dress to your closet ASAP. “Fits as expected, wears like a dream,” one thrilled reviewer on Amazon raved. “I love that the straps and ties... are adjustable so you can really make it work for you,” enthused another. With its tiered ruffled skirt, back tie belt, and lacy, lingerie-like top, this soft, lightweight mini strikes just the right balance between dressy and relaxed, prim and comfy, sultry and sweet. Throw it on with sleek white sneakers for a whimsical daytime look, then transition it into nighttime with a pair of strappy, high-heeled sandals. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

38 These High-Waisted Leggings With Sultry Lattice Detailing On The Sides Amazon Roamans Plus Size Lattice Stretch Legging $26 See On Amazon These are so not your average leggings. Featuring exquisite lattice detailing on either side, these stretchy pants are an absolute must-have for your capsule wardrobe, but possess just enough personality to shake it up a little. Made of super-comfy cotton and spandex, the leggings cling to your curves but feel so comfy while doing so. With a practically infinite number of ways to wear them — add a sweatshirt or oversized tee for a trendy contrast, or pair them with a bodysuit, pumps, a leather jacket, and red lipstick for a vintage-rebel vibe — these leggings, at $26 each, could not be more of a steal. Available sizes: 22-24 Plus — 34-36 Plus

Available colors: 2

39 This Popular Swimsuit Cover-Up That You Need For Summer Amazon HARHAY Swimsuit Cover Up $17 See On Amazon Featuring a drawstring split on either side and made of an intricate material that looks handmade, this swimsuit cover-up somehow rings up at less than $20 — no wonder it’s so popular on Amazon. “I honestly was not expecting this product to be this beautiful,” one of the 13,000-plus shoppers who gave the coverup a perfect five-star score on Amazon raved. “The material is so soft and I’m so happy with it!” Snag one for every swimsuit you own (there are over stunning 30 colors to choose from), throw on your chunkiest jewelry, and prepare to be the coolest girl at the pool or beach. Available sizes: OS (M —XXL)

Available colors: 31