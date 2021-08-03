And just like that August is here, and the inevitable countdown to the end of summer has begun. You might not be ready to say goodbye to your bikinis and summer Fridays just yet, but the end of the season does have its perks. For example, The Outnet’s summer sale officially started, and like its clearance selection from spring, the deals feel nearly too good to be true. The e-tailer is offering discounts on designer items for up to 85% off on over 6,000 pieces. You’ll find the typical crop of fashion heavyweights featured in the sale — think Alexander McQueen, Emilio Pucci, and Valentino — as well as contemporary labels like Self-Portrait, Zimmermann, and the celebrity-adored BY FAR.

Now, sorting through all 6,000 of those discounted goodies would take all day and as you may know, if you’ve shopped The Outnet’s previous sales, time is of the essence. (Items sell out quickly.) To help fast track your shopping process, TZR rounded up 12 items that stand out amongst the rest — like Stella Jean’s checked trousers ($72) — ahead. Also listed is a pair of gold and pyrite earrings from Marni, which represent the convergence of minimalism and abstract art (a tricky design feat the luxury brand managed to pull off). Lastly, there’s a pair of leather-heeled booties from Jill Biden’s go-to footwear brand, Stuart Weitzman, that are guaranteed to become your next wardrobe staple.

Ahead, you’ll discover TZR’s streamlined list of items to buy from The Outnet’s summer sale. If you wish to browse the clearance selection in its entirety, click over to theoutnet.com.

