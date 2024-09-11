As an editor who’s worked in the fashion and beauty realms for longer than I care to admit, I take Labor Day very seriously. I make sure to get prioritize sleep, rest, and self-care because I know that immediately after that lazy, farewell Monday, the whirlwind that is New York Fashion Week kicks off. For six days straight, fashion editors can be seen across the city getting their steps in as they run from show to show and furiously try to fit in emails and a quick bite of a croissant in between.

This September felt particularly buzzy, as there was a garden variety of highly-anticipated shows (looking at you Ralph Lauren and Tory Burch) and A-list RSVPs scheduled. So, going in, I knew the spring/summer 2025 season was going to a memorable one — so much so that I wanted to document my comings and goings. To be clear, the life of an editor during NYFW is not all front-row seating, pristine outfits, and indulgent dining. However, there are definitely some pinch-me moments that resonate as you witness a particularly impactful show or true pop culture moment (Wu-Tang Clan showing up at Tommy Hilfiger’s Sept. 8 show, for example).

In the name of authenticity, I put together a comprehensive diary of my NYFW experience this year, from the outfits I wore, the places I stayed and ate, the shows I loved, and even the little survival tips that kept me in a healthy headspace.

Day 1

(+) Angela Melero (+) Brandon Maxwell runway (+) Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Look: Laid-back essentials is the vibe. Leather pants by Banana Republic, white mockneck blouse by Rue Sophie, and black leather square-toe boots by Vagabond.

Favorite Show: Brandon Maxwell delivered on casual glamour, pairing simplistic essentials with statement items. Think silky white button-downs with sheer beaded midi skirts and long ribbed polos over dramatically fringed dresses.

Cool moment/Highlight: Speaking of Brandon Maxwell, Olympic medal-winning gymnast Suni Lee touched down on fashion week, with the Texas-born designer’s show being her first stop.

Survival Tip: With all the imagery and content editors capture on their phones throughout the day, our devices can drain in battery quickly. A portable power bank is not just handy, it’s truly essential.

Day 2

(+) Angela Melero (+) Aläia Collection Viewing (+) INFO 1/3

Look: I went for a more structured look today. A sleeveless (and backless!) white longline jacket from Victoria Beckham’s sold-out collab with Mango, mid-rise, baggy straight leg denim from Rollas, a vintage beaded belt, and a classic leather shoulder bag from By Far.

Favorite Show: Alaïa’s show at the Guggenheim Museum was its own work of art. Models processed down the winding walkway in looks that brimmed in architectural details. Think: oversized palazzo pants, rounded, cut-out gowns that appear like second skin on the body, blown up, spiraled fur coats, and balloon-sleeved blouses that gather at the center. The show is always a star-studded affair, and this season was no different as Rihanna made an appearance and Kendall Jenner walked.

Cool moment/Highlight: In honor of fashion week, mega-retailer Marshalls hosted its The Good Stuff pop-up in Madison Square Park, where visitors had the opportunity to participate in a game show-style experience in which they had the chance to snatch a designer item from Marshalls. To keep the fun, festive vibes going, fresh juices, a photo booth, and live DJ were onsite.

Survival Tip: As strange as it may sound, shaking off the buzz of a long day of runway-hopping isn’t always immediate. So, I like to fit in a workout to help my expend some of that residual energy. Luckily, my hotel home for the week, The Beekman, has a 24-hour full-service fitness center with everything one might need for a good sweat sesh, no matter your exercise of choice. I’m a runner currently training for a marathon, so I took a spin on the treadmill at the end of the day and was ready to hit the hay right after.

Day 3

(+) Angela Melero (+) Angela Melero (+) Bre Johnson/BFA.com/Shutterstock INFO 1/3

Look: Today is a modern cowgirl day. Jacket by Nocturne (available at Wolf & Badger), bubble skirt by DISSH, shell tank by H&M, and Western style boots by Chazlyn.

Favorite Show: As someone who loves a coquettish look, Sandy Liang was a show after my heart. The brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection was a parade of micro-mini dresses and skirts that prove legs will be shown come spring. Also on the agenda, was a cool-girl take on suiting, with all manner of sets offered, including plaid short and pleated skirt co-ords.

Cool moment/Highlight: One of the biggest moments of the NYFW came from Tommy Hilfiger, who hosted his Spring/Summer 2025 collection on the JFK Staten Island ferry. After the check-filled presentation that essentially offered a Gen-Z take on prep school style, a surprise performance by the Wu-Tang Clan ignited the crowd. Leave it to Hilfiger to turn NYFW into a true pop culture moment.

Survival Tip: Considering the barrage of shows that are scattered all over NYC, getting from one place to another is notoriously a week-long feat every season. This year, the TZR team experienced the ease of navigating NYFW in a private car, the gorgeous Volvo XC90 Plug-in Hybrid. In addition to being a logistical lifesaver, the luxury vehicle hits all the style points: sleek camel-colored leather seats with ten-point massage for your back, a panoramic roof that allows for tons of natural light, and a high-fidelity sound system that allows us to enjoy our tunes in surround sound as we hop from show to show.

Day 4

(+) Angela Melero (+) Angela Melero INFO 1/2

Look: I’m loving some back-to-school vibes. Green dress by Marissa Wilson, vintage trench coat, chunky loafers by Maje, and oval sunnies (once I got outside) by Maguire.

Favorite Show: Like every other fashion editor at NYFW, I can’t stop talking about Tory Burch’s aquatic show. Set in a venue designed to look like the inside of a swimming pool, the show was at once fresh and aligned with the brand’s signature easy elegance. The most memorable moment? The triumphant return of the iconic Reva flat, of course.

Cool moment/Highlight: A close second for favorite show of the day was Coach, which transformed The High Line into a runway. In addition to the young Hollywood attendees, the show was a free-spirited ode to NYC youth, led by none other than Ella Emhoff.

Survival Tip: When you’re bustling from show to show all day and running on caffeine and the occasional on-the-go croissant or deli sandwich, you’re bound to lose steam. For a little reset moment of pause, I booked a bathing and massage treatment at Aire Ancient Baths. Before my 30-minute massage, I enjoyed the spa’s luxurious and healing thermal baths.

Day 5

(+) Angela Melero (+) Angela Melero INFO 1/2

Look: They call me mellow yellow. The butter trend finally got to me and I manifested its takeover in a pleathery look consisting of an oversized top by Aritzia tossed over a slip dress by Silk Laundry, suede boots by Paige, and a brown leather shoulder bag by Longchamp.

Favorite Show: Wiederhoeft’s Spring/Summer 2025 show, titled “Manifesto,” was true performance art. Commencing with an interpretive dance number seemingly depicting the experience of lost love, the procession of models was the stylish meat in a more meaningful sandwich that ended with a mob of brides floating across the stage.

Cool moment/Highlight: Loveshackfancy hosted a fashion show/tea party that included passed Champagne, tea sandwiches, and a barrage of dainty pastries. Any show with snacks included is a winner in my book.

Survival Tip: Although I typically skip it at home, during the hectic NYFW season, breakfast is a non-negotiable. A hearty, filling meal is paramount first thing in the morning to avoid a rapid dip in energy by noon. During my trip to NYC, I fell in love with Jean-Georges-helmed vegetarian hotspot abcV. As a meat-eater I can attest that the plant-forward menu and vintage-modern ambiance will please any crowd.