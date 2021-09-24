From pulling sweaters out of storage to studying up on the latest trends, the summer-to-fall wardrobe swap can feel a little overwhelming at times — but it doesn’t have to be a budget breaker. Thanks to this go-to guide of the best fall shoes under $250, you can stock your wardrobe with all the cooler-weather, currently trending footwear you need for the upcoming season.

As a stylist, I’ve already spotted some fall 2021 shoe trends that deserve a spot in your closet: From edgy lug soles to fun animal prints, these are the shoes fashion girls everywhere will be strutting around in. And, with the affordable picks below, so can you.

All the wishlist-worthy footwear finds curated here are $250 or less, yet tote all the bells and whistles their more expensive counterparts do. Think: crocodile-embossed textures, buttery leather, and cool silhouettes. Sure, if you love the summer sun, then packing away your sandals may be a bummer, but these seasonal gems are sure to ease the blow.

Scroll below for 16 fall shoes that are as easy on the wallet as they are on the eyes.

TZR Shop is The Zoe Report’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. Here, you’ll find the picks and pieces we can’t get enough of and think you’ll love, too. Best of all, you can checkout right on this page — no clicking out to multiple retailers required.

Renewed Neutrals

Wearing white after Labor Day is a dated rule that, quite simply, no longer applies. Winter whites are here to stay, and they’re a beautiful option at that. With unexpected textures, materials, and shapes, natural hues have been revamped for fall. Dive into the trend by styling a tonal outfit of neutral knits with a creamy boot for a perfectly put-together look.

Animal Prints

No matter the occasion, a pair of animal-printed shoes are sure to turn some heads. Wild patterns were seen all over the concrete jungle street style scene at NYFW, and with options that include snake, leopard, and cow, there’s a perfect print for everyone.

Anything-But-Basic Black

Like beautiful beige hues, black is also back in unexpected ways for fall. From chunky loafers to crocodile-embossed knee-highs to Western-inspired booties, this midnight-hued footwear can be worn with everything from relaxed denim to chic knit dresses, so you’ll be sure to get a ton of wear out of your pretty purchases.

Luxe Lug Soles

Lug soles have been the fashion girl’s footwear of choice as of late and the trend isn’t going anywhere this fall. The style puts an effortlessly cool spin on any look you decide to pair it with. Style yours with everything from coordinating sweats to bike shorts to everyday denim to fall dresses — I could go on and on.

