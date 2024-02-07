Swimwear can be stressful to shop for. Much like bras and denim, the fit and style of a bathing suit must work synergistically to make you feel confident and cute as you frolic around a body of water. So, often, when we find a brand that gets both elements right, we stick to it right? Well, it seems celebrities share this sentiment, as evidenced by their obsession with Australian swim brand TRIANGL.

Launched in 2012 by former couple Erin Deering and Craig Ellis, the line was first conceptulized on the duo’s second date, when Deering was struggling to find a stylish and affordable bathing suit to wear. So the pair decided to create a solution themselves and TRIANGL was born. By 2015, the brand had earned a reputation for its cool neoprene fabrication, vibrant colorways, and reasonable price points, and was selling about 1,000 bathing suits a day. Meanwhile, celebrities like Beyoncé and Kendall Jenner were placing their stamp of approval on futuristic designs.

Fast forward a decade or so and, while Deering and Ellis have since split and the former has exited the company — but the label is still going strong. The neoprene focus has since been swapped in favor of buttery cotton materials in textured finishes like ribbed, shimmer, and velvet, but the sexy yet comfy fit and attractive price tag have remained intact. Also, if Instagram is any indication, TRIANGL’s celebrity following has not waned. In recent years, It girls ranging from Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber to Gabrielle Union and Camila Mendes have been spotted in bikinis from the collection. And we’re not just talking a singular vacation photo opp. No, many of these stars wear their favorites on repeat.

Ahead, see all the A-list fans of TRIANGL and shop their go-to bikinis below.

Gabrielle Union

@gabunion

At the top of 2024, Union was spotted beachside in the velvet-y purple Mala style, which features a sexy balconette top and thong bottoms. The vacation vibes were enhanced by a tasty cocktail in hand.

Sara Sampaio

@sarasampaio

The model has been spotted in TRIANGL’s sets several times, but this bright blue Maci set she wore back in November 2023 screams Mediterranean vacay vibes, especially when paired with a coordinating button down cover-up, tie-dye bucket hat, and crochet beach bag.

Camila Mendes

Mendes dark blue VINCA bikini from December 2022 complemented the actor’s papaya sheet mask perfectly. Self-care in swimwear for the win, amirite?

Rosalia

@rosalia.vt

The Spanish singer embraced Barbie core before it was even an actual core via the MICA style back in June 2022, while on vacation in Greece.

Hailey Bieber

@haileybieber

Another TRIANGL devotee, Bieber’s Insta feed reads like a look book for the Australian brand. This jade-colored string bikini set from 2021 is a particular standout, thanks to the mermaid core vibes it delivers.

Nicole Scherzinger

@nicolescherzinger

Pussycat Doll Scherzinger glistened in gold in TRIANGL’s copper VALA bikini back in March 2021.