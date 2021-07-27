The NYFW Spring 2022 Lineup Is A Diverse Mix Of Indie & Esteemed Designers

As you likely know, New York Fashion Week forewent its traditional in-person presentations and surrendered to a digital hiatus for two consecutive seasons (which, in the fashion world, is basically eons). Designers adapted to the shaky uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic with adept creativity. Take, for example, shows set in empty, apocalyptic forests and industrial buildings in lieu of runways. Or, Collina Strada’s human-to-animal metamorphosis theme in its Fall 2021 collection. For New York Fashion Week Spring 2022, however, the revered event will make a return to relative normalcy — in terms of procedures, that is, the shows themselves will continue to be as inventive. For September, NYFW will be an in-person, four-day-long affair, starting on Sept. 8 and will consist of 91 shows and presentations.

The event will kick off with a runway show from Ulla Johnson and conclude with a presentation from Tom Ford on Sept. 12, with a diverse selection of established and indie designers presenting in between. Traditional heavy hitters like Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera, Coach, Rodarte, and Gabriela Hearst will stage their in-person runway comeback, while international brands like Moschino, Peter Do, and Dundas will make their New York City debut. The upcoming season also marks the NYFW comeback for Thom Browne and Altuzarra, who showed in Paris for the past three years. Also part of the event’s lineup are the finalists for the 2021 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, which includes LaQuan Smith, Eckhaus Latta, KHIRY, Batsheva, and House of Aama.

Prior to the official start of the event, Christian Siriano, Collina Strada, and Harlem’s Fashion Row will show on Sept. 7 as part of the American Collections Calendar, a subsection of NYFW dedicated to the designers who present outside of traditional market week dates.

“New York Fashion Week is back with a diverse lineup representative of the future of American fashion. Our fashion industry has come together as we continue to emerge from the pandemic, and a collaborative spirit is paramount to the success of our creative talents,” said Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA in a press release. “It’s time to rebuild, and only together can we ensure New York remains the flourishing fashion capital that it is,” added Leslie Russo, President of IMG’s Fashion Events and Properties, in the statement.

Amid concerns over the complications and safety threat of COVID-19’s Delta variant, the CFDA announced that in-person shows will take place in accordance with New York State heath guidelines. Meanwhile, designers and show producers will be advised on best practices through an expanded health, wellness, and diversity memo. Shows and presentations will also continue to be held on the CFDA’s digital fashion hub RUNWAY360 for those who wish to tune in virtually.

To prepare your calendar (and outfits) ahead of the September event, peruse the complete NYFW schedule on cfda.com. Keep this post on your radar, too, as it will be updated with more information about NYFW Spring 2022.