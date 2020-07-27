In an era where minimalist fashion has reached its Golden Age, Sandy Liang and her namesake label stand out. The New York-based designer has become known for her nostalgic and quirky maximalist-leaning designs, which have quickly earned her the status of a cult-favorite in the fashion world. It all started when the label’s re-imagined versions of the classic fleece zip-up pullover took the industry by storm. Not long after, more pieces from the brand’s collections landed among must-have items season after season. And now that Sandy Liang has introduced jewelry into the mix, you can complete your ensembles with the brand's signature kitsch.

Whether it’s the pastel shades, playful prints, or feminine details like lace and ruffles, Liang has always managed to stitch an air of whimsy into everything she creates. The New York native looks to her childhood in Queens as well as hand-me-down relics of the past, for each of her designs. And naturally, her new jewelry is no different.

For her latest jewelry collection, Liang taps further into the nostalgia that courses through her brand. The first drop in the series — which is inspired by the costume jewelry she wore in her youth and the experience of growing up — features 15 pieces guaranteed to catch anyone’s eye. From colorful, oversized rings and pearl earrings to rhinestone necklaces, these pieces feel like a sophisticated take on the pieces you may have worn while playing dress-up in your early years.

Courtesy of Sandy Liang Courtesy of Sandy Liang Courtesy of Sandy Liang

Brighten up your wardrobe with resin pieces from the collection, like the $145 Cookie Ring. Let it be the statement of your jewelry look or style it alongside the brand’s Cake Ring, $125. Consider yourself to be more of a necklace person? Sandy Liang has you covered with the $145 1991 Necklace, which features a satin cord.

Speaking of necklaces, you can also get pieces that feel reminiscent of peak ‘90s childhood staples, like the $375 Sixteen Necklace. Another chic option is the $275 Dubbo Necklace, which takes on the charm trend that’s been everywhere this season. Of course, if you prefer to wear earrings, the pearl and hoop Gummy Earrings, $250, are a pair to wear everywhere and feel like a cool take on the gem. But just in case you want a pair to that gives your outfits a chic playfulness, the $225 Ursala Earrings are inspired by Polly Pocket and feature dangling rhinestones.

Scroll down to see the first jewelry capsule from Sandy Liang below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.