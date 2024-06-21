Close your eyes and pretend you’re on the beach. Your wavy strands are blowing through the wind while your toes are fully immersed in the warm sand. A glorious thought, no? Well, pretty soon, this will likely be real life, as your summer vacation may be just right around the corner. And while you’re in the midst of prepping your outfits for said long-awaited getaway, there’s one trend that should be on your radar: sea-inspired accessories. This summer, it seems every designer got the beachy memo.

Poolside founder Ashleigh Stone, for one, has been offering up ocean-esque accents for years now due to their ongoing success. “I believe that the customer wants to purchase something that feels emotional, special, or Instagram-worthy,” she tells TZR. And according to Stone, seashell styles, in particular, are universally loved, as the thought of collecting shells on the beach evokes summer memories.

As it happens, the beach-ready trend has been around for decades, thanks in large part to the late Kate Spade. Stone says the influential designer introduced novelty wicker styles [like this vintage crab-shaped piece]. “The bags are still classic, coveted, and inspirational to the new generation of designers,” she notes. “I think that the rise of social media in general has generated more interest in items that elicit emotion from the viewer.”

In addition to Poolside’s signature shell bags, jewelry designers are getting in on the craze — one being Jennifer Behr. “This is such an accessories moment, and while clothes seem a bit simpler and minimal [at the moment], people are using that opportunity to have fun with jewelry,” she tells TZR. For summer 2024, Behr debuted styles with gold-plated sand dollars, starfish, and lobsters on earrings, headbands, jaw clips, and barrettes. “We often combine our styles with pearls for another natural element, and we also introduced authentic sea glass, freshwater pearls, and natural shells in our latest collaboration with Julia Berolzheimer that launched just in time for summer travels.”

If you’re summer accessory collection could use a sea-inspired piece (or a few), keep scrolling ahead for TZR’s favorite picks.