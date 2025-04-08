My first introduction to Rome was watching The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Only eight at the time, I still remember how magical it was watching the characters — who were somehow only eighth-grade graduates — frolic around the breathtaking city. A true melting pot, Rome has so much to offer, from its mouth-watering pasta to hidden gem vintage shops and, of course, historical landmarks. And last month, I finally had the opportunity to experience the capital of Italy in all its picturesque glory for myself.

Because the travel there and back took full days, I had from Friday to Monday to check off everything on my list — and I’m pleased with how much I packed into my tight schedule. As someone who is chronically online, I did plenty of scrolling on TikTok to figure out what was worth seeing during my relatively short stay. There were, unsurprisingly, a slew of touristy recommendations, like the Trevi Fountain, Spanish Steps, Colosseum, and Sistine Chapel. Though I stopped by the first two during an afternoon of aimlessly wandering around, I decided to devote the rest of my time to exploring cool, trendy neighborhoods in the Eternal City. I few I checked out? Trastevere and Monti. These two spots were bustling with incredible boutiques, restaurants, and bars.

Ahead, get a breakdown of the places I’d suggest to stay, eat, shop, etc., should you be planning a getaway to Rome.

Where To Stay

The J.K. Place Roma was hands-down the most beautiful hotel I’ve ever stayed in — with the friendliest staff to boot. The moment I checked in, I was greeted by the kindest employees, who immediately offered me a much-needed beverage (the cappuccino was a game-changer). Located in the heart of Rome’s charming Campo Marzio neighborhood, the boutique hotel was a relaxing place to chill and get some shut-eye in between my excursions.

With only 27 rooms, it’s an incredibly intimate atmosphere, almost like you’re staying at a relative’s swanky house. Designed by renowned architect Michele Bönan, the hotel is seriously stunning and modern-looking, with many custom-made furnishings crafted by esteemed Italian artisans sprinkled throughout the space. Every meal I had at the all-day JKCafe was, well, chef’s kiss. The Mediterranean egg dish won me over, as did the gnocchetti. Lest I forget the bar’s selection of spritz cocktails — as a huge fan of a fizzy drink, I was delighted to sip on a few variations throughout my stay.

Another draw is its close proximity to many hot attractions, including the Trevi Fountain and Spanish Steps, as well as the Pantheon (a Roman temple) and Piazza Navona (a famous square in Rome). And it’s a must-stay for fashion lovers like myself, as the hotel collaborates with designer shops nearby, including Prada, Valentino, and Fendi. So should you wish to book an appointment at one of the luxury stores, the hotel staff will help you make it happen.

Where To Shop

Bloomberg/Bloomberg/Getty Images

To be honest, I was perhaps most excited to comb through the racks of archival treasures at the city’s buzzed-about vintage stores. The neighborhood of Monti, for starters, had no shortage of places to pop into. My first stop was Blue Goose, a vintage designer boutique I heard about on TikTok. I was on a mission to find a dress for a black tie event the following night (more about it ahead), and luckily, I didn’t leave empty-handed; I scored an under-$100 black beaded dress. There was also a slinky peach-colored Versace number I had my eyes on, but unfortunately, it wasn’t within my budget.

Another shop I discovered on the app was Pifebo, which was a short walk from Blue Goose. The store was brimming with affordable, cool finds, and I purchased two cute tops, both around $20, and funky sunglasses. (I could have bought more but had to cut myself off.) If designer boutiques are more your speed, head over to the aforementioned Campo Marzio or the area around Via Condotti, where you’ll pass by stores like Gucci, Max Mara, Prada, and many, many more.

Where To Eat

Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart

Rome’s food scene truly lives up to the hype. Before my trip, I had a friend who told me she had the “best meal of her life” in the city, and now I know that wasn’t an exaggeration. Nestled in the quaint cobblestone streets of Trastevere, which quickly became my favorite neighborhood, Trattoria Lungaretta exceeded all my expectations. I was completely blown away by the savory carbonara and sweet espresso martini. Really, you can’t go wrong with any spot in Trastevere; my pal who raved about her dish suggested Pasta e Vine Come ‘Na Vorta.

Then there’s Tram Tram, a family-owned spot in the San Lorenzo neighborhood. Around since the 1940s, the restaurant is known for its comfort food, such as the rigatoni. Though these are more your hole-in-the-wall types, there are dozens of impeccable fine dining options in the city. Found inside the W Rome, Giano made it onto Condé Nast Traveler’s roundup of best restaurants in Rome thanks to its menu, which the publication says veers Sicilian. Standout plates include pasta with fried eggplant and tomato and salted ricotta.

Where To Relax

When you’re not darting around Rome, consider spending an afternoon at a spa. My pick? The world-renowned Palazzo Fiuggi, which is actually located a little over an hour outside the city in Fiuggi. And it’s not your average spa; the Palazzo Fiuggi is a wellness and medical spa, a concept that was brand new to me. The award-winning location is staffed with trained doctors and professionals, offering the best in Western medicine and Oriental practices.

In addition to unwinding in the myriad pools and tubs around the facility, I tried two of its most popular treatments — Thalassotherapy (pictured above) and the Hydrotherapy 3-Step Ritual. The former consists of pools with healing Fiuggi water and therapeutic minerals, whereas the second includes a hydrotherapy bathing followed by a puree dead sea mineral mud body wrap. I made a day trip to the spa, but you can also book a room and stay for as long as you please. Oprah gave the Palazzo Fiuggi her stamp of approval in 2023, if that changes things for you.

Where To Host An Event

Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart

Sure, you’re probably not going to Rome to throw an all-out bash. But if you are contemplating having your wedding there, look no further than the Castello di Tor Crescenza, found on the outskirts of the city. I was lucky enough to spend an evening at the venue thanks to bridal brand Justin Alexander, which hosted a “faux wedding” (think everything a wedding has except, you know, two people tying the knot), showcasing its new fall 2025 and spring 2026 collections. The jaw-dropping space boasts huge, aesthetically pleasing rooms with stunning artwork, statues, and architecture. There’s also a pool in the back for warm-weather events. (Rumor has it the owner actually lives in the castle, NBD.)