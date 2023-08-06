Seeing as we’re living through a season of thongkinis, strapless swimsuits are hardly considered risqué anymore. However, I’d argue that the silhouette offers something even better than overt sex appeal: a deliciously subtle kind of sultriness. Think a spaghetti strap accidentally slipping off one shoulder as you laugh hysterically over drinks, or the flirty suggestion of your black bra under a white T-shirt. These sorts of looks command, rather than demand, attention — and so does a shoulder-baring bikini or maillot.

The team at TZR, for one, certainly appreciates the quiet power of skipping out on straps at the beach or pool, although every editor has a different take on how to wear the look. Editor-In-Chief Kathy Lee is opting for a sleek deep orange number with major Mediterranean vibes while she vacations in Italy, while Senior Fashion News Editor Marina Liao prefers a glitzy lurex one-piece she can use as a bodysuit out-and-about in her Brooklyn neighborhood as well.

Shop theses picks and more from our editors ahead, where we’ve gathered the styles in their digital shopping carts right now. Because remember: Summer may be over in just about a month, but you’re still going to need something (fabulous) to wear in the meantime.