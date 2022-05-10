Swimsuit trends come and go, but the best high-waisted bikinis will look chic forever. Need proof? Just close your eyes and picture Marilyn Monroe, laughing on the beach in a saucy, high-rise swim set. Now imagine a young Sally Field in a similar design in pink, perfectly poised on the set of her show ‘60s-era sitcom Gidget. Or perhaps you might conjure the image of Taylor Swift during her 1982 era wearing the look in flirty polka dots or stripes. The silhouette has had a lot of iconic moments.

What’s more, designers these days are pushing the high-waisted bikini beyond its retro roots with innovative new interpretations. There’s sleek and sporty options from MIGA swimwear, shiny, Ibiza beach party-ready creations by The Attico, and styles from Andrea Iyameh that are just begging to be accessorized with a rooftop pool and Cosmo cocktail (perhaps Sarah Jessica Parker’s new version?). And don’t even get the TZR team started on how cool some of Bondi Born’s strapless designs would look if you repurposed them with wide-leg jeans and a baggy blazer.

Now, with the Memorial Day holiday (aka the unofficial start of summer) just a few short weeks away, it’s prime time to start your swimwear shopping. And this season, especially, the market is particularly rife with striking, less expected takes on the timeless, high-rise two-piece — there truly is a perfect set out there for everyone. Find yours below.

