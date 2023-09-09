You don’t need to be familiar with the photography world to know the award-winning work of Steven Meisel, who skyrocketed to stardom in the early ‘90s. The New York-born creative has shot top celebrities like Madonna, Linda Evangelista, and Amber Valletta, as well as for publications including Vogue, W magazine, and Interview magazine. (A wildly impressive portfolio indeed.) And though he’s the one behind the lens, when the photographer is snapped, his classic, cool style is always spectacular — which is why Meisel’s collaboration with Zara, a brand he’s worked with in the past, makes so much sense. This marks his first foray into design, though you’d likely never guess that was the case by catching a glimpse at the clothing and accessories. The collection, titled Steven Meisel New York, drops on Sept. 18 on the Spanish retailer’s website and in select stores.

Sourcing design ideas for the assortment, which is priced from $28 to $439, was simple, as Meisel and the Zara team turned to key pieces (think jeans, hoodies, trapper hats, and bandanas) hanging in the photographer’s own closet for design inspiration. What’s more, many looks harken back to decades and moments that have played a significant role in the creative’s career. “A croc-printed coat evokes the streamlined pop of the sixties, an enduring influence on Meisel,” the press release said. Then there are the graphic tees, which nod to Meisel’s early days as a fashion illustrator.

In addition to designing incredible pieces, the renowned photographer captured portraits of 26 people for the upcoming collaboration. For starters, Meisel, unsurprisingly, shot mega models like Amber Valletta, Liya Kebede, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, and Kaia Gerber — to name a few. Of course, though, the images wouldn’t be possible without the help of fashion stylist Karl Templer, makeup artist Pat McGrath, and hairstylist Guido Palau. (That’s a dream team if we’ve ever heard of one.)

Luckily, the wait for the collab isn’t too long, so those pieces you’re lusting after for will be yours in no time. For now, though, bookmark this story, as we’ll update it with our favorite styles once the collection is live.