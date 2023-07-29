The concept of a capsule wardrobe is a popular one. The idea is to whittle down your closet to easy, everyday pieces with longevity, like a classic trench coat or sleek trousers. Although I am a definite supporter of this less-is-more method, the minimalist philosophy doesn’t quite align with my personal aesthetic, which often skews more colorful and fun. Over time, however, I’ve discovered a styling trick that lets me experience both worlds. When I’m wearing a “basic” outfit, I’ll zhuzh it up with a statement bag (my kryptonite) to display a more maximalist vibe.

For example: When I’m in my blue jeans and white button-down shirt look, I’ll add on a green velvet cookie motif purse from Puppets & Puppets. This accessory choice is more unexpected than, say, a black crossbody bag, and it adds a hint of quirkiness to my overall look as well. Similarly, if I’m wearing a black blazer, white crop top, and denim bottoms, I’ll brighten everything up with a fire-engine red bag for a hint of color. As you can see, a statement purse — which is defined by bold colors, patterns, and embellishments — can make simple silhouettes feel instantly cool. Plus, they can be reworn for years to come if you take good care of them.

Ahead, find the five unique bags I’m loving right now, which make my closet essentials stand out.

Metal Accents

My favorite bag trend right now is carryalls with hardware details, be it by way of a metal handle or various gold and silver chain embellishments. These gleaming accents draw people’s eyes straight to your outfit.

Kitschy Motifs

In my opinion, the most digestible and fun way to make your outfit more playful is via a mid-size shoulder bag. (See Puppets & Puppets, JW Anderson, and Coach for options.) They’ll take a button-down and jeans combination from mundane to a moment.

Red Hot

Undoubtedly, the fashion crowd’s go-to color for this year is red. Cue my easy blazer and jeans look with a cherry bag.

Neon Hues

Electric shades — think highlighter yellow, fluorescent pink, and Tang orange — can provide a serotonin boost. But these hues should be added sparingly or they’ll overwhelming. I prefer to wear my brights via a bag with coordinating sunglasses or sneakers (versus from head to toe).

Geometric Details

Graphic and geometric prints always feel super modern to me. The perfect printed bag will add an eye-catching element to even the simplest of looks.