Though the catwalks never fail to serve up some spectacular, never-seen-before innovations (such as Bella Hadid’s spray-on Coperni dress in 2022), not everything is brand new. And that isn’t necessarily a bad thing — after all, why fix something that isn't broken? Take the Spring/Summer 2025 shoes, for instance. The majority of key trends have been around and sought-after for decades; it’s all about how designers reinvigorate tried-and-true footwear essentials.

For starters, luxury fashion houses gave clogs — a style popularized in the ‘60s and ‘70s — a sleek facelift by way of chunky heels, thong silhouettes, and shiny buckles. And, ready or not, peep-toe silhouettes are set to creep back into the fashion scene in the coming months. A staple amongst celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Lindsay Lohan in the early aughts, the polarizing shoe reared its head on the catwalks, spotted at the likes of Miu Miu, Acne Studios, and Giambattista Valli. But before you panic, keep in mind that these latest styles are a stark departure from the peep-toe designs of yore (further proof ahead).

Before we give too much away, scroll below for five leading shoe trends from the Spring/Summer 2025 runways across New York, London, Milan, and Paris. Put your best foot forward next year.

Clear Winner

If Cinderella were shopping in 2025, she’d probably be all over designers’ latest translucent shoes. Victoria Beckham’s pointy-toe heels, for one, feel straight out of a fairy tale film. Diesel, on the other hand, went a bit edgier with its silver hardware-heavy sandals enlivened with see-through straps. And for those into wedges, Gucci’s glass-looking chunky heel is sure to win you over.

Peep Show

Peep-toe shoes have gone in and out of the trend circuit for decades. And now, designers are declaring them back en vogue for 2025. Miu Miu’s charcoal gray heels and matching logo-adorned leg warmers were a head-turning combo. Acne Studios layered slouchy, extra-long trousers over its glossy pair. Even those opposed to the toe-baring style may have a hard time resisting the sunny yellow floral embellished look at Giambattista Valli.

Cool Clogs

Clogs have been at the forefront of shoe trends these past few years, and that doesn’t seem to be changing next year. If you’re seeking a fresh pair, perhaps it’s worth stepping outside your comfort zone and trying Zimmermann’s thong silhouette. Or, if you like keeping to the classics, you can’t go wrong with Ulla Johnson and Hermès’ stud-adorned styles.

Retro Kicks

Kick off 2025 with an old-school-esque sneaker — pun intended. On the catwalks, heavy hitters debuted retro-inspired styles with loads of personality. Loewe and Miu Miu both showed colorful looks, with the former opting for high tops and the latter going with a low top. Meanwhile, at Stella McCartney, a model stomped down the runways in a calf-hitting lace-up white pair.

Lace Up

All eyes will be on your shoes next spring thanks to these sleek, eye-catching lace-up details. Ferragamo went full balletcore with its thick, high-shine ribbons that hit right below the calves. Meanwhile, Burberry’s baby blue heels feel apt for a beach getaway, while Chloé’s white kitten heels read polished and pared-back. Sure, they may not be the best option when you’re in a rush, but otherwise, lace up and head out the door in style.