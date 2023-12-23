(The Shopping List)

The Menswear-Inspired Trends I’m Lifting Straight From The Spring 2024 Runways

What’s his is hers.


menswear inspired trends
While I have been known to turn a feminine look or two, the Spring/Summer 2024 runways were scattered with more than a few menswear-inspired trends that immediately struck my fancy. See the polished — sometimes even a tad playful —polo shirts at the likes of Loewe and Miu Miu that, when paired with bold bottoms, felt like a far cry from “dadcore.” Or check out the the tuxedo shirting on the Tibi catwalk, which felt refreshingly new thanks to unexpected colors and outsize silhouettes. Forget about borrowed from the boys: It seems like most designers were happy to completely repossess formerly gendered staples and make them better for everyone.

As someone who loves a wardrobe challenge, integrating these laddish looks into my wardrobe is my newest mission. I can’t wait to apply the sportier “Blokecore” aesthetic — a rugby shirt-centric style rooted in ‘90s British football uniforms — to smartly tailored outfits. I’m even intrigued to give the oft-controversial longline shorts a whirl (Victoria Beckham and Valentino both made compelling cases for the silhouette).

If you’re interested in joining me for the sartorial journey, keep scrolling below, where I’ve curated a shopping list of the key men’s-inspired staples I’m stocking up on right now.

Polo Shirts



This country club classic is one of the season’s coolest trends, as evidenced both by leading houses like Miu Miu and Loewe, who styled the trend with all manner of skirts (and a few shorts). Personally, I’m likely to wear the piece with a pair of wide-leg trousers.

Tibi
Skinlike Mercerized Wool Shrunken Polo
$365
Bottega Veneta
Cropped Cotton Piquet Polo
$680
Thom Browne
Wool Rib Short Sleeve Polo
$650
Wilson
Essex Polo
$88
Guest In Residence
Shrunken Polo Top
$245

Knee-Length Shorts



While micro-shorts and underwear-as-pants continue to be quite relevant, hemlines are beginning to trend downward as well. Longline suiting shorts were all over the runways, and I think they’re perfect for spring. I’m eyeing a lightweight linen pair that will accompany my favorite warm-weather blouses.

Celine
Cargo Shorts in Cotton Gabardine Beige
$940
Ferragamo
Wide-Leg Bermuda Shorts
$660
The Frankie Shop
Wilma Pleated Bermuda Shorts
$135
Christopher John Rogers
Pleated Bermuda Shorts
$995
$398
Jil Sander
Linen Shorts
$930
$372

Short Sleeve Button Downs



This “blue collar” trend is at the top of my list for 2024 as it’s ideal for IRL days at the office. I plan to play up the preppy side of the item with a pleated skirt — or go in a more casual direction with denim shorts.

Bottega Veneta
Double Layer Cotton And Silk Shirt
$1,900
Prada
Poplin Shirt
$1,200
Calvin Klein
Poplin Button-Down Shirt
$70
$28
MM6 Maison Margiela
Pinstripe Cropped Short-Sleeve Shirt
$375
Anine Bing
Bruni Shirt
$200

Tuxedo Shirts



Ever since seeing the Tibi Spring/Summer show, I’ve been keeping a close eye on the tuxedo shirt. In pastel hues with charming ruffles, the once formal go-to feels so romantic and sweet. The quintessential workwear piece can also be dressed down with baggy denim or bike shorts.

Nili Lotan
Daniel Pintucked Cotton-Voile Shirt
$250
$125
Stella McCartney
S-Wave Silk Chiffon Tuxedo Shirt
$1,350
Co
Bib Front Tuxedo Shirt in Cotton
$695
H&M
Tuxedo Shirt
$38
Me+Em
Silk-Cotton Tuxedo Shirt
$275

Sweater Vests



In vibrant hues and zany patterns, this knitwear must-have is something that easily transitions from winter to spring — even fall — with the right layering skills. In colder conditions, I’ll wear mine over a button down or bodysuit; once it’s over 60 degrees, I’ll keep my arms bare and add a skirt or shorts.

Coachtopia
Checkerboard Sweater Vest
$250
Loewe
Vest in Cotton Blend
$990
Ganni
Pink Logo Wool Mix Vest
$255
Calle Del Mar
Chunky Vest
$495
Suzie Kondi
The Kavi Greek Key Vest in Cashmere
$995

Rugby Shirts



A big “Blokecore” trend, this stripey top is the first cousin to the currently-viral soccer jersey and Adidas Sambas trends. I love how the design is easily elevated with tailored bottoms but also plays quite low-key with sweatpants or jeans.

Loewe
Polo Sweater in Wool
$990
Kule
The Women's Patch Rugby
$158
Beverly Hills x Revolve
Oversized Long Sleeve Rugby Tee
$198
Guest in Residence
Rugby oversized striped cashmere sweater
$495
Ami Paris
Navy & Green Rugby Polo
$600
$210