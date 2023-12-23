While I have been known to turn a feminine look or two, the Spring/Summer 2024 runways were scattered with more than a few menswear-inspired trends that immediately struck my fancy. See the polished — sometimes even a tad playful —polo shirts at the likes of Loewe and Miu Miu that, when paired with bold bottoms, felt like a far cry from “dadcore.” Or check out the the tuxedo shirting on the Tibi catwalk, which felt refreshingly new thanks to unexpected colors and outsize silhouettes. Forget about borrowed from the boys: It seems like most designers were happy to completely repossess formerly gendered staples and make them better for everyone.

As someone who loves a wardrobe challenge, integrating these laddish looks into my wardrobe is my newest mission. I can’t wait to apply the sportier “Blokecore” aesthetic — a rugby shirt-centric style rooted in ‘90s British football uniforms — to smartly tailored outfits. I’m even intrigued to give the oft-controversial longline shorts a whirl (Victoria Beckham and Valentino both made compelling cases for the silhouette).

If you’re interested in joining me for the sartorial journey, keep scrolling below, where I’ve curated a shopping list of the key men’s-inspired staples I’m stocking up on right now.

Polo Shirts

(+) Loewe Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Miu Miu Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

This country club classic is one of the season’s coolest trends, as evidenced both by leading houses like Miu Miu and Loewe, who styled the trend with all manner of skirts (and a few shorts). Personally, I’m likely to wear the piece with a pair of wide-leg trousers.

Knee-Length Shorts

(+) Valentino Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Victoria Beckham Peter White/Getty Images INFO 1/2

While micro-shorts and underwear-as-pants continue to be quite relevant, hemlines are beginning to trend downward as well. Longline suiting shorts were all over the runways, and I think they’re perfect for spring. I’m eyeing a lightweight linen pair that will accompany my favorite warm-weather blouses.

Short Sleeve Button Downs

(+) Bally Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Ferrari Justin Shin/Getty Images INFO 1/2

This “blue collar” trend is at the top of my list for 2024 as it’s ideal for IRL days at the office. I plan to play up the preppy side of the item with a pleated skirt — or go in a more casual direction with denim shorts.

Tuxedo Shirts

(+) Tibi Albert Urso/Getty Images (+) Stella McCartney Peter White/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Ever since seeing the Tibi Spring/Summer show, I’ve been keeping a close eye on the tuxedo shirt. In pastel hues with charming ruffles, the once formal go-to feels so romantic and sweet. The quintessential workwear piece can also be dressed down with baggy denim or bike shorts.

Sweater Vests

(+) Dries Van Noten Kristy Sparow/Getty Images (+) Tods Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

In vibrant hues and zany patterns, this knitwear must-have is something that easily transitions from winter to spring — even fall — with the right layering skills. In colder conditions, I’ll wear mine over a button down or bodysuit; once it’s over 60 degrees, I’ll keep my arms bare and add a skirt or shorts.

Rugby Shirts

(+) Dsquared2 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Dries Van Noten Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images INFO 1/2

A big “Blokecore” trend, this stripey top is the first cousin to the currently-viral soccer jersey and Adidas Sambas trends. I love how the design is easily elevated with tailored bottoms but also plays quite low-key with sweatpants or jeans.