I’ve always been one to relish in dressing up. Any day of the week — and any occasion — is an excuse to slip on the latest dress trend, a perfect pair of pumps, don my statement-making vintage earrings, and wear a bold lip. So the past year has been a complete 180 in my daily style as the pandemic has had us all paring down our wardrobes for a more casual day-to-day look. As so many of us have, I’ve leaned into the athleisure trend while working from home, opting for cozy loungewear and stretchy spandex, ditching my glamorous looks altogether. At first, it was actually a relief to not think twice about what I was putting on before jumping into my morning meetings. But the sentiment quickly faded, and putting an outfit together became a chore instead of a moment of morning happiness.

I've learned that though ‘getting dressed’ is such a small piece of my daily routine, it actually brings me a huge amount of joy, setting my energy for the whole day. And while I'm not ready to say goodbye to my sweatpants for good, I'm taking a leap this season to snap out of the style rut I've fallen into. I recently went shopping in my own closet, resurfacing some of the dresses I haven't worn in 12 months, bringing them to the front of my wardrobe prime for the picking. As it turns out, dresses are *just* as comfortable to work from home in as sweatpants — not to mention effortless as a one-and-done piece outfit.

I’m now celebrating the joy of dressing up once again. In my rotation are a variety of dreamy silhouettes like cozy ribbed-knits, breezy midis, and whimsical puffed-sleeved styles that are all incredibly versatile. While taking on the winter weather, they can be styled with a pair of slouchy knee-high boots and an oversized sweater layered on top. As the temperatures rise I’ll shed the layers and pull out my go-to slides or dad sneakers for an everyday look. You can wear these silhouettes while working from home, running around on the weekends, out for dinner, and everywhere in between. The options are endless, so I don’t feel guilty splurging on a few new must-have seasonal pieces, either. Below, see the three on-trend styles I'm making my new uniform through spring and beyond.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Effortless Spring Dresses: Cozy Knit Numbers

The ribbed knit dress is unparalleled in my book. Fitting like a second skin, it's the most comfortable style that can truly be worn everywhere. Although the ribbed knit is a major 2021 trend, it's also a timeless style you'll wear forever.

Effortless Spring Dresses: Romantic Puff-Sleeve Styles

We've seen the romantic trend taking off season after season with no signs of slowing down, and it's easy to see why. Putting on one of these ultra-feminine frocks instantly makes me feel on another level. I'll be living in this style through 2021.

Effortless Spring Dresses: Breezy Midis

Whether a minimalist or maximalist (or somewhere in between), this season's selection of breezy midi's come in a range of unique patterns and punchy colors that will no doubt boost your mood. The relaxed silhouette makes one of the most comfortable styles that works for everyone.